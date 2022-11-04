ANDOVER
Arrests
• On Oct. 22 in the 2400 block of 135th Ave. NW deputies responded to a boyfriend/girlfriend domestic. The boyfriend had fled. After investigating, deputies learned the girlfriend had an order for protection against the boyfriend. He was arrested.
• On Oct. 24 at the intersection of 135th Avenue and Round Lake Boulevard northwest multiple people called in a driver who was “all over the road and in and out of the ditch.” Deputies located the driver as he was pulling into a driveway, he appeared extremely intoxicated, and there was an open bottle of vodka in the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with first degree DWI. BAC: 0.269%.
• On Oct. 27 in the 4900 block of Marystone Blvd. NW a deputy responded to a property damage crash. When deputies made contact, the driver stated that he “got drunk and was lost.” Deputies got him out of the vehicle, and he fell down so field sobriety tests could not be completed. He refused a preliminary breath test. After speaking to a lawyer, he took the breath test. He was arrested and charges were elevated due to a prior DWI. and charged with second degree DWI. BAC: 0.26%
Property damage
• On Oct. 24 in the 15700 block of Kiowa St. NW a mailbox was damaged by a vehicle.
ANOKA
Arrests/DWI
• On Oct. 22 at 10:27 p.m. in the 600 block of Buchanan St. a driver was slumped over their steering wheel. Police arrested the driver and charged them with second degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Oct. 17 at 3:14 p.m. in the 2500 block of 11th Ave. a caller reported a sexist slur was spray painted on their garage.
Theft/Fraud
• On Oct. 17 at 8:32 a.m. at Anoka High School the liaison officer received a theft report from a juvenile student.
• On Oct. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Anoka High School the liaison officer received a theft report from a staff member.
• On Oct. 18 in the 3700 block of Thurston Ave. a caller reported that catalytic converters were cut off and stolen from two work trucks.
• On Oct. 18 at 10:01 a.m. at Anoka High School the liaison officer received a theft report from a juvenile student.
• On Oct. 20 at 8:01 p.m. in the 3300 block of Fourth Ave. attempted burglary was reported.
• On Oct. 21 at 9:22 a.m. in the 600 block of East Garfield St. a caller reported her debit card was used in several states without her consent.
• On Oct. 22 at 1:26 p.m. in the 2500 block of Ferry St. a purse was reported stolen.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests
• On Oct. 25 at 5:52 p.m. in the 10900 block of Magnolia St. NW police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
Assault
• On Oct. 20 at 10:04 p.m. in the 1800 block of 113th Ave. NW a domestic assault was reported.
• On Oct. 22 at 6:01 a.m. in the 500 block of 110th Ave. NW an assault was reported.
• On Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. in the 10500 block of Palm St. NW a felony domestic assault was reported.
Theft
• On Oct. 20 at 2:12 p.m. in the 200 block of 101st Ave. NW a business was reported burglarized.
• On Oct. 20 at 6:54 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. shoplifting was reported.
• On Oct. 20 at 6:46 a.m. in the 3100 block of 111th Ave. NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 20 at 8:58 a.m. in the 3800 block of 123rd Ave. NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 20 at 5:27 p.m. in the 10000 block of Kumquat St. NW a house was reported burglarized and tools were stolen.
• On Oct. 21 at 12:12 a.m. in the 10600 block of University Ave. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Oct. 21 at 11:05 a.m. in the 3000 block of Main St. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Oct. 21 at 10:35 a.m. in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Oct. 21 at 11:34 a.m. in the 11100 block of Robinson Drive NW fraud was reported.
• On Oct. 21 at 2:28 p.m. in the 1500 block of 100th Ave. NW a house was reported burglarized.
• On Oct. 22 at 2:06 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW a robbery was reported.
• On Oct. 22 at 2:59 p.m. in the 10500 block of Kumquat St. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 22 at 4:15 p.m. in the 10900 block of Flora St. NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 23 at 7:43 a.m. in the 9700 block of University Ave. NW a business was reported burglarized.
• On Oct. 24 at 10:10 a.m. in the 9900 block of Vale St. NW a business was reported burglarized.
• On Oct. 23 at 8:44 p.m. in the 3400 block of River Rapids Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 24 at 12:08 p.m. in the 9700 block of Egret Blvd. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 24 at 12:52 p.m. in the 9700 block of Egret Blvd. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 25 at 2:48 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Oct. 25 at 6:07 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Oct. 26 at 8:19 a.m. in the 1200 block of 119th Lane NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 26 at 8:55 p.m. in the 11200 block of Bittersweet St. NW a house was reported burglarized.
• On Oct. 25 at 6:07 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
Property damage
• On Oct. 20 at 8:41 a.m. in the 3300 block of 131st Lane damage to property damage was reported.
• On Oct. 20 at 1:56 p.m. in the 9900 block of Redwood St. NW damage to property damage was reported.
• On Oct. 21 at 1:04 p.m. in the 11400 block of Magnolia St. NW property damage was reported.
• On Oct. 21 at 8:57 p.m. in the 3300 block of River Rapids Drive NW theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. in the 10000 block of Butternut St. NW an order for protection violation was reported.
• On Oct. 24 at 11:31 a.m. at the intersection of Northdale Boulevard and Juniper Street northwest controlled substance possession was reported.
• On Oct. 25 at 3:56 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW drug possession was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Arrests
• On Oct. 25 in the 1900 block of East Bethel Blvd. NE deputies responded to a request of a homeowner wanting a person removed from their property. When they arrived the woman was given multiple options but refused all. She became combative and was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Theft
• On Oct. 24 in the 15300 block of Potomac St. NE someone attempted to steal a boat. Forced entry to a garage service door was made.
• On Oct. 27 in the 21100 block of Okinawa St. NE a 4-wheeler was stolen from an unsecured pole barn.
HAM LAKE
Arrest
• On Oct. 24 at the intersection of 167th Lane and Third St. NE a caller reported a suspicious vehicle sitting in the middle of the road. Deputies located it and went to talk to the occupants. Deputies smelled and saw marijuana and asked about drugs in the vehicle. They said there were none. The vehicle was search and marijuana and meth were found. The driver was arrested, and charged with possession of a controlled substance
Property damage
• On Oct. 24 in the 17600 block of Chisholm St. NE a window was broken at a business, but no entry was made
Thefts
• On Oct. 22 in the 2400 block of Constance Blvd. NE a catalytic converter was cut off from an RV at the campground.
• On Oct. 27 in the 1500 block of 134th Ave. NE tools were stolen from a truck. Forced entry into an enclosed trailer and truck bed was made.
OAK GROVE
Arrests
• On Oct. 23 in the 19600 block of Yellow Pine St NW a caller reported a male at the location who had DANCO against him. Deputies arrived at the house and the female refused to answer the door. Through investigation it was discovered the male was there. but had left. He was located and arrested.
• On Oct. 23 at the intersection of Viking Boulevard and Cedar Drive NW deputies responded to a roll-over crash. The male inside was not moving and they began to remove him from the vehicle. When in the ambulance, deputies smelled alcohol. Field sobriety tests could not be done due to injuries. A warrant for blood was obtained. The driver was brought to the hospital and charges are pending.
RAMSEY
Arrests/DWI
• On Oct. 9 at 2:44 p.m. in the 17500 block of St. Francis Blvd. NW during a warrant arrest police say they found drugs on the 35-year-old female suspect, and police charged her with felony controlled substance possession.
Theft
• On Oct. 7 at 1:24 p.m. in the 7000 block of Highway 10 NW a caller reported someone may have been attempting to fraudulently buy a golf cart.
• On Oct. 7 at 8:31 p.m. a gas drive off a Little Dukes was reported.
• On Oct. 8 at 9:07 a.m. in the 16400 block of Quartz St. NW a caller reported AirPods, cash, a firearm and alcohol were stolen from her house.
• On Oct. 10 at 1:13 p.m. in the 7700 block of Sunwood Drive NW a bike was reported stolen.
ST. FRANCIS
Assault
• On Oct. 19 at 7:35 p.m. police responded to a report of a mother slapping, hitting and pushing her daughter’s face into a wall. The mother was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Thefts
• On Oct. 19 at 12:49 p.m. in the 3200 block of Bridge St. NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 23 at 10:59 a.m. in the 23400 block of Inca St. NW a boat battery was reported stolen.
• On Oct. 24 at 9:06 a.m. in the 4500 block of 229th Lane NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 25 at 2:52 p.m. in the 4800 block of 232nd Ave. NW house was reported burglarized.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 25 at 11:25 a.m. in the 23000 block of Ambassador Blvd. there was a drugs/alcohol violation.
