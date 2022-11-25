ANDOVER
Arrests
• On Nov. 12 in the 13800 block Palm St NW deputies responded to a boyfriend/girlfriend domestic. When they arrived, the situation was sorted out and the male agreed to leave and let a deputy give him a ride to a friend’s house. Deputies looked in a medication bin and found fentanyl pills inside. The male was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics.
• On Nov. 13 in the 13300 block of Poppy St. NW deputies responded to a husband/wife domestic. The husband was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
ANOKA
Arrests
• On Nov. 13 at 5:20 p.m. in the 800 block of North St. two men were rerpoted stealing parts form cars in the lot of a closed business. When officers arrived, one fled on foot and he was arrested. The other fled to a vehicle, which left. Police determined they were trying to steal the vehicle.
Theft/Fraud
• On Nov. 7 at 2:27 p.m. in the 400 block of Fremont St. an attorney called police to file a theft report on behalf of a nonprofit organization.
• On Nov. 8 at 9:03 a.m. in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Ave. someone had attempted to steal a car and in the attempt broke off the steering wheel.
• On Nov. 8 at 9:17 a.m. in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Ave. while responding to the prior call officers notices another vehicle with its steering wheel column broken out.
• On Nov. 8 at 9:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of Ninth Ave. a catalytic converter was stolen off of a truck.
• On Nov. 8 in the 2200 block of State Ave. a caller reported a stolen vehicle. Police located the vehicle short while later as it became disabled.
Property damage
• On Nov. 11 at 6:58 p.m. in the 200 block of Jackson St. a man was reported breaking property and yelling at customers.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests
• On Nov. 11 at 11:44 p.m. in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW police made an arrest for narcotic possession.
• On Nov. 12 at 1:16 a.m. at Tower Place and Juniper Street northwest arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
• On Nov. 14 at 11:17 p.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids and Hanson boulevards northwest police arrested a driver for second degree DWI.
Theft
• On Nov. 10 at 4:34 p.m. in the 10100 block of University Ave. NW a theft was reported.
• On Nov. 10 at 8:21 p.m. in the 11200 block of Mississippi Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 10 at 8:28 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 10 at 2:04 p.m. in the 12900 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 11 at 10:56 a.m. in the 2000 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Nov. 11 at 11:50 a.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 12 at 3:54 p.m. in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW police recovered a stolen vehicle.
• On Nov. 12 at 8:42 p.m. in the 11000 block of Mississippi Blvd. NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 13 at 2:01 p.m. in the 1200 block of 118th Ave. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 13 at 10:06 p.m. in the 10600 block of University Ave. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Nov. 14 at 12:48 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 14 at 8:20 a.m. in the 9500 block of Foley Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 15 at 9:56 p.m. in the 11100 block of Robinson Drive NW fraud was reported.
• On Nov. 15 at 9:19 a.m. in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive NW theft of services was reported.
• On Nov. 15 at 12:50 p.m. in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Nov. 15 at 3:32 p.m. in the 12600 block of Riverdale Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Nov. 16 at 5:49 a.m. in the 2000 block of Northdale NW police recovered a stolen vehicle.
• On Nov. 16 at 1:37 p.m. in the 900 block of 124th Lane NW fraud was reported.
Property damage
• On Nov. 11 at 6:18 p.m. in the 12600 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW property damage was reported.
• On Nov. 15 at 7:09 p.m. in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW vandalism was reported.
• On Nov. 16 at 6:25 p.m. in the 11500 block of Jonquil St. NW property damage.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 12 at 8:16 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. NW gross misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Nov. 14 at 10:30 a.m. in the 11100 block of Robinson Drive NW felony criminal sexual conduct was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Arrests
• On Nov. 10 in the 22800 block of Tippecanoe St. NE a victim reported a male whom she had a restraining order against was standing at her door and being filmed. Deputies arrived and the male had left. He was located in Brooklyn Park, arrested and charged with violating an HRO.
• On Nov. 11 at the intersection of Viking and Greenbrook drives northeast deputies responded to a personal injury crash. When they arrived, they observed a head-on crash. One driver smelled like alcohol and refused to do field sobriety tests. A warrant for blood was obtained. He was arrested, and charged with criminal vehicular operation.
• On Nov. 17 in the 900 block of 193th Lane NE deputies responded to a call of an out-of-control daughter using drugs. Deputies arrived and spoke to the parents. The daughter was combative and walking around the home smoking drugs. She was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics.
Property damage
• On Nov. 15 in the 22500 block of Sandy Drive NE a window on a vehicle parked in the driveway smashed, but nothing was taken.
HAM LAKE
Arrests
• On Nov. 13 at the intersection of Central and 133rd Avenues northeast a deputy stopped a driver because he had no driver’s license. When the males identify was confirmed he was arrested. Drugs were also found in the vehicle prior to towing it.
• On Nov. 14 in the 13900 block of Lexington Ave. NE deputies responded to a roommate domestic incident. When they arrived, both participates appeared high and there was drugs and paraphernalia all around the home. After investigating, it was decided to take the female roommate into custody for possession and she also had multiple warrants.
Thefts
• On Nov. 10 in the 13900 block of Lincoln St. NE two generators were reported stolen from the back of a box truck.
• On Nov. 11 in the 3500 block of Interlachen Drive NE a vehicle was stolen from driveway and the spare key was missing.
• On Nov. 14 in the 14200 block of Highway 65 NE a secured trailer at a business was reported stolen.
• On Nov. 15 in the 17100 block of Highway 65 NE two catalytic converters were cut from vehicles on the sales lot.
OAK GROVE
Property damage
• On Nov. 12 in the 18900 block of Lake George Blvd. NW deputies responded to a business because a female had allegedly assaulted two other females. When they arrived, the suspect had fled. After investigating it was determined they would arrest the female who fled. She was located in Ramsey, arrested and charged with assault.
RAMSEY
Arrests/DWI
• Anoka County deputies located a vehicle in the ditch. The 38-year-old male driver was believed to be under the influence of alcohol. Ramsey officers applied for a search warrant for the driver’s blood or urine. The driver submitted to a blood draw. He was arrested and charged with third degree DWI.
• Ramsey officers were working DWI saturation in Coon Rapids and during the campaign police arrested a 41-year-old male driver and charged him with third degree DWI.
Theft
• On Oct. 28 at 3:20 p.m. in the 7800 block of Riverdale Drive a vehicle was sold (financed) to an unknown suspect using a fake identity. Police entered the vehicle as stolen.
• On Oct. 31 at 6:48 p.m. in the 8900 block of 175th Lane NW a catalytic converter was reported stolen.
• On Nov. 2 at 10:14 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Highway 10 NW a bike was reported stolen.
Property damage
• On Nov. 3 at 7:23 a.m. in the 8100 block of 152nd Ave. NW a caller reported someone drove into their wood fence and damaged It. ST. FRANCIS
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 31 at 9:37 p.m. at an unlisted address criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Nov. 3 at 8:04 p.m. in the 14900 block of Peridot St. NW a caller reported someone was shooting a CO2 gun at their house. Officers were unable to find any damage, but police provided extra patrol.
St. Francis
DWI/Arrests
• On Nov. 13 at 10:51 p.m. at the intersection of Bridge Street and Butterfield Drive northwest police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
Theft
• On Nov. 14 at 10:27 a.m. in the 3200 block of Bridge St. theft was reported.
