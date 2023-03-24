ANDOVER
Arrests
• On March 14 at the intersection of Round Lake and Bunker Lake boulevards northwest deputies stopped a driver for an equipment violation. When they made contact, an odor of alcohol was present. When the driver was asked for his driver’s license, he handed the deputy his credit card. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested. BAC: 0.116%.
Theft
• On March 16 in the 13600 block of Hanson Blvd. NW a business was broken into and cash from the register was stolen.
ANOKA
Arrests
• On March 6 at 12:32 a.m. at the intersection of East River Road and Queens Lane police arrested a driver fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 6 at 7:34 p.m. in the 500 block of Greenhaven Road police conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a narcotics-related arrest.
Assault
• On March 10 at 10:22 a.m. in the 3900 block of Seventh Ave. a delayed assault report was made.
Property damage
• On March 9 at 7:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Second Ave. city property damage was reported.
• On March 10 in the 2100 block of Hoffman Way vandalism was reported.
Theft
• On March 9 at 9:42 a.m. in the 700 block of E. Main St. man reported his gym bag was stolen from his motor vehicle.
• On March 11 at 8:29 a.m. in the 3200 block of Sprague Ave. a car was reported stolen.
• On March 8 at 9:12 a.m. in the 2500 block of Fairoak Ave. a license plate was stolen.
Fire
• On March 10 at 1:24 p.m. in the 6000 block of Highway 10 NW building was on fire. Police assisted the fire department.
Fraud
• On March 7 at in 1100 block of W. McKinley St. fraud was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On March 11 at 1:21 a.m. in the 700 block of Hull Road police were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle with three people walking away. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and two men were detained.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests/DWI
• On March 12 at 6 p.m. in the 8500 block of Springbrook Drive NW police arrested a driver for misdemeanor DWI.
Property damage
• On March 10 at 8:19 a.m. in the 9400 block of Flintwood St. NW property damage was reported.
• On March 15 at 1:14 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Coon Creek Boulevard northwest property damage was reported.
Theft
• On March 9 at 5:01 p.m. in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive NW felony theft was reported.
• On March 10 at 11:08 a.m. in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW, theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On March 11 at 8:57 p.m. in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
• On March 11 at 12:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hanson Blvd. NW a house was burglarized.
• On March 13 at 2:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On March 13 at 6:05 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On March 14 at 2:01 p.m. in the 10700 block of Quince St. NW theft by swindle was reported.
• On March 15 at 12:46 p.m. in the 11300 block of Partridge St. NW theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On March 13 at 2:22 p.m. in the 3100 block of Northdale Blvd. police arrested and individual and charged them with malicious punishment of a child.
• On March 14 at 12:31 p.m. in the 10500 block of Palm St. NW a felony weapons incident occurred.
• On March 15 at 10:19 p.m. at the intersection of Foley and Egret boulevards northwest a felony weapons incident occurred.
• On March 11 at 3:43 a.m. in the 300 block of 112th criminal sexual conduct was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Arrests
• On March 11 in the 22300 block of Palisade St. NE deputies responded to a physical altercation between a grandfather and grandson. The grandson was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
• On March 15 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE deputies responded to a boyfriend/girlfriend domestic, and it appeared the male was high. After investigating, the boyfriend was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Thefts
• On March 10 in the 1600 block 214 Ave NE a catalytic converter was cut from a vehicle in the driveway.
HAM LAKE
Arrests
• On March 11 in the 17600 block of Xylite St. NE deputies stopped a driver because he had a warrant. While searching him prior to his arrest, Oxycodone was found, and he also was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• On March 12 at the intersection of Highway 65 and Crosstown Boulevard Northeast deputies responded to a crash. When speaking with the one of the drivers, he said he had a couple drinks. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with criminal vehicular operation. BAC: 0.18%.
Thefts
• On March 11 in the 20000 block of Ferret St. NW an ATV on a trailer was stolen from a business.
• On March 15 in the 19900 block of Iguana St. NW a lock was cut off a storage unit and rims, a bike and a generator were stolen.
NOWTHEN
Arrests
• On March 10 in the 21800 block of Norris Lake Road NW deputies responded to a mother/son domestic. When they arrived they learned the mother had a harassment order against the son and he was arrested and charged with domestic assault. During his intake search at the jail, fentanyl was found.
• On March 13 in the 9300 block of 187th Ave. NW deputies responded to a vehicle that had hit a mailbox and ended up in the ditch. The caller reported the driver appeared impaired. The deputy arrived and located the female in the driver’s seat. In plain site was a bottle of Fireball and the deputy could smell alcohol. The woman was asked to step out of the vehicle and she refused and began to fight and attempted to lock the deputy out of the vehicle. Ramsey police assisted to help get the situation under control. It was discovered the woman was required to have an ignition interlock due to prior DWIs. She refused to take any tests and continued to fight. She was arrested and charged with second-degree DWI.
OAK GROVE
Arrests
• On March 12 at the intersection of 195th Lane and Cedar Drive NW deputies stopped a vehicle because the occupants were allegedly involved in a catalytic converter theft. All four occupants had warrants and they were arrested. The vehicle was stolen. There were drugs and burglary tools located in the vehicle.
• On March 16 in the 22600 block of Zion Parkway NW the caller observed a male stealing a package from the front steps in Bethel and got the license plate. A deputy in Oak Grove located the vehicle and stopped it. The driver said he was an Instacart driver, which deputies stated was a lie. The stolen items were seen on the floor of the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with package theft.
RAMSEY
Traffic collision
• A five year old was killed and a four year old was seriously injured in a crash in Ramsey on Thursday, March 16. Elijah Reardon, 5, died from injuries sustained in the crash. All three occupants were transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids by Allina Ambulance. Avery Reardon, 4, suffered life-threatening injuries. Amanda Marie Reardon, 32, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The incident report states that a 2004 Toyota Sequoia was traveling westbound on Highway 10 at Armstrong Boulevard in Ramsey, when the driver lost control on slippery road conditions and ran off the road to the right, the vehicle struck a cement wall and rolled over.
Theft
• On Feb. 25 at 10:35 p.m. in the 7600 block of 166th Ave. NW deputies a caller reported fraud.
• On Feb. 26 at 12:52 p.m. in the 0-99 block of 158th Lane NW identity theft was reported. The caller believes they may have lost close to $5,000 from their checking account.
• On March 1 at 11:42 a.m. at an unlisted location, a caller reported their spouse’s stolen driver’s license was used to cash checks at a bank in Iowa.
• On March 1 at 12:15 p.m. in the 5900 block of 160th Lane NW a caller reported fraud.
• On March 1 at 2:21 p.m. in the 15000 block of Tiger St. NW a caller reported an unknown person used his identity to open two credit cards. The cards were used and now debt collectors are reaching out to the caller.
• On March 2 at 12:18 p.m. in the 16200 block of Yttrium St. NW a caller reported she gave her social security number over the phone and money was withdrawn from her account.
• On March 2 at 1:12 p.m. at an unlisted address a caller reported that an independent contractor stole electronics from his home.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft/fraud
• On March 8 at 1:47 p.m. in the 4500 block of 235th Lane fraud was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.