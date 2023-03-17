ANDOVER
Arrests/DWI
• On March 4 in the 13300 Block Round Lake Blvd. NW deputies stopped a driver for speeding. When they made contact with the driver, he appeared impaired and stated he had a couple of beers. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with fourth-degree DWI. BAC: 0.09%
• On March 7 at the intersection of Jay Street and Hanson Boulevard northwest deputies stopped a driver for having a headlight out. When they made contact with the driver, deputies could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver stated he had smoked a couple of hours ago. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. Delta products were found in the vehicle as well as paraphernalia. A warrant for blood was obtained. The driver was arrested and charged with fourth-degree DWI.
Thefts
• On March 5 at the Andover YMCA two juveniles were caught stealing money out of unsecured lockers
ANOKA
Arrests/DWI
• On Feb. 28 at 4:55 p.m. in the 2200 block of Ferry St. police responded to a two-vehicle crash. One of the drivers was arrested and charged with third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 28 at 10:35 p.m. police stopped a vehicle for a lane violation and expired tabs. The driver was arrested for DWI.
• On March 3 at 8:33 p.m. in the 1000 block of Park St. police arrested a man for domestic assault.
• On March 5 at 12:13 a.m. at the intersection of Ferry and Benton streets police pulled over a driver for poor driving conduct. The driver was arrested and charged with fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 5 at 1:01 a.m. in the 800 block of E. Main St. police stopped a pickup for jumping a median to turn around. Police arrested the driver and they were charged with fourth-degree DWI.
Theft/Fraud
• On Feb. 28 at 9:10 a.m. in the 900 block of South St. identity theft was reported.
• On Feb. 28 at 5:10 p.m. in the 2700 block of 11th Ave. mail theft was reported.
• On March 1 at 4:06 p.m. in the 100 block of W. Main St. FTC fraud was reported. The caller was able to block his card and obtain a new one.
• On March 1 at 4:42 p.m. in the 1900 block of Branch Ave. people were reported trespassing. When police arrived they determined the people had left after they had attempted to pry open and drill out the lock of an apartment.
• On March 2 at 4:21 p.m. in the 3800 block of St. Francis Blvd. theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On March 3 at 2:56 p.m. in the 1400 block of Roosevelt St. fraud was reported.
• On March 1 at 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Wingfield Avenue and Clay Street a welder was reported stolen.
Property damage
• On Feb. 28 at 8:24 a.m. in the 1300 block of Oakwood Lane property damage was reported.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests
• On March 5 at 11:10 p.m. in the 11300 block of 11300 block of Foley Blvd. NW police arrested a driver for DWI-refusal.
• On March 5 at 8:35 p.m. in the 11300 block of Crooked Lake Blvd. police made an arrest for felony domestic assault.
• On March 5 at 2:36 p.m. in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
• On March 5 at 1:16 p.m. at the intersection of Northdale and Foley boulevards northwest a driver was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle.
• On March 6 at 9:51 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 10 northwest police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
• On March 8 at 11:17 p.m. in the 11800 block of Evergreen Circle NW police arrested a driver for third-degree DWI.
Assault
• On March 2 at 8:26 p.m. in the 10300 block of Partridge St. NW a domestic assault was reported.
• On March 6 at 10:47 a.m. in the 1700 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. felony assault was reported.
Drugs
• On March 4 at 1:26 a.m. in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive a felony drug incident occurred.
• On March 7 at 7:41 a.m. in the 11300 block of Northdale Heights Drive NW a felony drug incident occurred.
Theft
• On March 3 at 9:30 a.m. in the 11600 block of Tulip St. theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On March 3 in the 10600 block of University Ave. NW at 12:42 a.m. theft was reported.
• On March 3 at 8:15 a.m. in the 9100 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.
• On March 4 at 10:07 a.m. in the 2300 block of Northdale Blvd. theft was reported.
• On March 6 at 9 a.m. in the 3500 block of 121st Ave. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On March 6 at 12:51 a.m. in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW fraud was reported.
• On March 6 at 4:55 p.m. in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive shoplifting was reported.
• On March 6 at 4:16 p.m. in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.
• On March 7 at 7:48 p.m. in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive a business was burglarized.
• On March 8 at 10:32 p.m. in the 10600 block of University Ave. NW theft was reported.
• On March 8 at 10:35 p.m. in the 900 block of 106th Lane NW theft was reported.
Property damage
• On March 6 at 7 15 p.m. in the 9900 block of Bluebird St. NW property damage was reported
EAST BETHEL
Arrests
• On March 4 at the intersection of 229th Avenue and Erskine Street northwest a deputy clocked a driver going 105 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. When asked why he was going so fast, he stated “he had gotten off of work early.” He was arrested and charged with reckless driving.
• On March 7 in the 1100 block of 231st Lane NE deputies responded to a physical fight between roommates involving an ax handle. When they arrived the situation was sorted out and one male was arrested and charged him with assault.
HAM LAKE
Arrests
• On March 3 in the 15400 block of Highway 65 NE a caller reported a disorderly male who had used meth and was outside destroying property. Deputies arrived and were able to identify the man who had a warrant out of Dakota County. They went to his apartment and located him; he was a big guy and refusing to identify himself. Deputies told him he was under arrest and he stated “no” and began to fight. He was eventually arrested and charged with obstructing the legal process.
• On March 3 in the 3600 block of Crosstown Blvd. NE deputies stopped a driver for poor driving conduct. When they made contact, the driver appeared impaired and stated that she had three beers. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. She was arrested and charged with fourth degree DWI. BAC: 0.13%.
• On March 4 at the intersection of Highway 65 and Bunker Lake Boulevard NE deputies were responding to a hit and run call where a Lexus had struck a sedan and left. They located the Lexus and stopped it. The driver admitted to having a few beers and smoking marijuana. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with hit and run along with DWI. BAC: 0.23
• On March 5 at the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Yancy St NE a deputy responded to a property damage crash where the driver stated he had to swerve to miss a deer. The driver appeared impaired and he stated he took a “pull” from a bottle of schnapps that was located outside the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with second-degree DWI. BAC: 0.322%.
• On March 8 at the intersection of Highway 65 and 143rd Avenue NE deputies stopped a driver for speeding. When they made contact, the driver was apologetic for speeding and the deputy smelled weed. Someone in the vehicle blurted out there was a large bag of marijuana in the vehicle. The occupants were removed and the vehicle was searched. The driver was issued a citation for speeding and the male who admitted the marijuana was his will be charged by formal complaint.
NOWTHEN
Arrests
• On March 9 at the intersection of St. Francis and Viking boulevards northwest deputies responded to a vehicle in the ditch. When deputies arrived the driver stated she was coming home to Coon Rapids from Maple Grove, which was odd because she was in Nowthen. Deputies called her daughter to see if there were any medical issues and she stated “no.” The woman stated she had a two large beers. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. She was arrested and charged with fourth degree DWI. BAC: .194%
OAK GROVE
Arrests/DWI
• On March 5 in the 18300 block of Lake George Blvd. NW deputies stopped a driver for speeding. When they made contact, the driver smelled of alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. She was arrested and charged with third-degree DWI. BAC 0.22%.
RAMSEY
Arrests/DWI
• On Feb. 18 at 2:25 p.m. in the 6900 block of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW police arrested a man for DWI refusal.
Theft
• On Feb. 17 at 2:58 p.m. in the 14600 block of Olivine Terrace NW a license plate was reported stolen.
• On Feb. 22 at 9:04 p.m. in the 4900 block of 179th Lane NW fraud was reported.
• On Feb. 23 at 2:54 p.m. in the 5300 block of 140th Ave. NW theft by swindle was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 17 at 10:10 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a fraud report at an unlisted location. A male stated nude photos he sent to someone were being used as blackmail if he did not pay the other person. The case was referred to the Anoka County Criminal Investigation Division.
ST. FRANCIS
Arrests/DWI
• On March 2 at 6:33 a.m. in the 4000 block of 233rd Ave. NW police arrested a driver for second-degree DWI.
• On March 4 at the intersection of 229th Avenue and Grouse Street northwest police arrested a driver for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On March 5 at 8:10 p.m. in the 3900 block of 233rd Avenue a caller reported her car’s window was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On March 5 at 8:36 p.m. in the 23300 block of Ivywood St. criminal sexual conduct was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.