ANDOVER
Thefts
• On July 8 in the 2700 block of 161 Ave. NW an unlocked work vehicle was stolen. The keys were left in the center console
• On July 10 in the 1400 block of 144 Ave. NW a catalytic converter was cut out from a truck parked in a driveway.
• On July 10 in the 13800 block of Round Lake Blvd. NW a catalytic converter cut from vehicle in a parking lot.
• On July 13 in the 2200 block of 161 Ave. NW tools from an unlocked truck parked in the driveway.
• On July 14 in the 1300 block of 159 Lane Northwest a house under construction was burgled.
Arrests
• On July 9 deputies were called to a crash in the 2200 block of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW where one person had left the scene. Deputies identified the suspect and she was found sitting in her car at her home and appeared impaired. She stated she had one shot of vodka. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. She was arrested and charged with DWI refusal.
• On July 9 deputies responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Bunker and Crooked Lake boulevards northwest. While removing the driver, deputies smelled alcohol. She was checked out by medics and cleared. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. She was arrested and charged with third degree DWI. BAC: 0.143%
• On July 9 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW deputies responded to a shoplifter who was in custody in the loss prevention office. She was arrested and charged with theft.
• On July 13 in the 16600 Block Crosstown Blvd. NW a deputy stopped a driver for having expired tabs. When he made contact with the driver he smelled marijuana. When he asked her if there was marijuana in the vehicle, she replies yes “a lot”. The vehicle was searched and the marijuana was found. She was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics.
• On July 15 in the 2000 block of 134 Ave. NW deputies responded to a husband/wife domestic. The husband was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
ANOKA
Arrests
• On July 5 at 9:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Ave. officers arrested a man during a traffic stop on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
• On July 10 at the intersection of Highway 10 and Ramsey Boulevard Northwest police arrested a driver for DWI.
Fraud
• On July 6 at 1:46 p.m. in the 200 block of Harrison St. Fraud was reported.
Property damage
• On July 6 at 10:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of First Ave. an exterior wall of a business was spray painted.
• On July 10 at 7:18 p.m. in the 900 block of Bob Ehlen Drive a caller reported someone attempted to break into his vehicle while at work.
Fire
• On July 4 at 10:12 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Main St. an officer was dispatched to a dumpster fire.
Miscellaneous
• On July 9 at 3:44 and 3:51 a.m. two vehicles were towed from the city lot because of the upcoming Riverfest event.
• On July 9 at 3:02 p.m. in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove a woman falsely claimed that her neighbor attempted to run her over with a car. Police determined the report was unfounded.
• On July 9 at 3:02 p.m. in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Ave. a caller reported her groceries were stolen. They were found in the entryway of another building.
COON RAPIDS
Theft
• On July 7 at 1:50 a.m. in the 700 block of 93rd Lane theft was reported.
• On July 7 at 10:14 a.m. in the 9500 block of Foley Blvd a theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On July 7 at 12:23 p.m. in the 1500 block of Main St. fraud was reported.
• On July 8 at 1:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive NW theft was reported.
• On July 8 at 3:50 p.m. in the 200 block of 94th Ave. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On July 8 at 9:21 p.m. in the 3300 block of 124th Ave. NW felony theft was reported.
• On July 9 at 7:04 p.m. in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
• On July 9 at 4:57 p.m. in the 9600 block of Foley Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On July 11 at 9:21 a.m. in the 1800 block of Northdale Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On July 11 at 10:13 a.m. in the 2300 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. a house was burgled.
• On July 11 at 7:14 p.m. a catalytic converter was reported stolen.
• On July 12 at 4:41 a.m. in the 10500 block of Xavis St. a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On July 13 at 1:43 p.m. at the intersection of Juniper St. and 95th Lane Northwest there was a report of receiving stolen property.
Arrests
• On July 7 at 1:43 p.m. in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. police made a warrant arrest.
• On July 8 at 12:07 a.m. at the intersection of 119th Avenue and Round Lake Boulevard Northwest police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
• On July 9 at 1:53 a.m. in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive, police arrested an individual for controlled substance possession.
• On July 9 at 12:13 a.m. police arrested an individual for controlled substance possession.
• On July 9 at 11 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street Northwest and Northdale Boulevard police arrested a driver for criminal vehicular operation.
• On July 9 at 2:35 p.m. at the intersection of Northdale Boulevard and Xeon Street NW police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
• On July 10 at 7:18 a.m. in the 11800 block of Round Lake Blvd. police arrested a driver for second-degree DWI.
• On July 11 in the 10600 block of Quince St. police made a warrant arrest.
• On July 13 at 1:43 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Foley Boulevard Northwest police arrested an individual for possession of narcotics.
Property damage
• On July 9 at 7:07 p.m. in the 0-99 block of 104th Lane NW damage to city property was reported.
• On July 11 at 7:18 p.m. in the 11200 block of Swallow St. NW property damage was reported.
• On July 12 at 12:31 p.m. in the 11700 block of Xeon Blvd. NW property damage was reported.
• On July 13 at 9:13 a.m. in the 400 block of Northdale Blvd. property damage was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On July 8 at 12:20 a.m. in the 10300 block of Ibis St. NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On July 9 at 4:36 p.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids and Foley boulevards police responded to a driver fleeing in a motor vehicle.
• On July 11 at 1:52 p.m. in the 1800 block of 127th Lane Northwest arson was reported.
• On July 12 at 9 a.m. in the 9700 block of University Ave. NW reckless discharge of a firearm in city limits.
• On July 12 at 10:22 a.m. in the 600 block of 109th Ave, NW fraud was reported.
• On July 12 at 3:43 p.m. in the 9100 block of Evergreen Blvd. a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On July 13 at 8:46 p.m. at the intersection Foley Boulevard and 101st Avenue Northwest police responded to a driver fleeing in a motor vehicle. • On July 12 at 3:27 p.m. in the 3200 block of Northdale Blvd. unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Theft
• On July 8 in the 21600 block of Polk St. NE a computer was stolen out of an unsecured garage.
Arrests
• On July 10 at the intersection of 237th and Seventh streets northeast deputies made a warrant arrest during a traffic stop for a shattered windshield.
• On July 11 in the 18900 block of Breezy Point Drive Northeast deputies responded to a father/son physical assault. The father was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
• On July 12 at the intersection of 183 Avenue and Greenbrook Drive Northeast deputies stopped a driver for speeding. The driver stopped, but took off when the deputy exited his vehicle. For safety, the vehicle was not pursued. However, the deputy was able to identify the driver who had a Department of Corrections warrant. An attempt to locate and arrest was issued.
HAM LAKE
Thefts
• On July 11 at the Spirit of Christ Lutheran church forced entry was made to a detached garage. Total loss value: $2,000.
• On July 8 in the 0-99 block of 154th Ave. NE license plates were stolen off a vehicle overnight.
• On July 13 in the 1300 block of Constance Blvd. NE a catalytic converter was cut off of a vehicle.
• On July 15 in the 1400 block of 133rd Lane NE a stolen vehicle out of Minneapolis was recovered.
Property damage
• On July 12 in the 13500 block of Johnson St. NE windows on a vehicle were smashed. A suspect was identified.
Arrests
• On July 9 at the intersection of Flamingo and Lombardy drives northeast during a traffic stop, deputies observed needles in plain sight. The vehicle was searched and suspected meth was also found. The driver was arrested and she was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• On July 10 at the intersection of Crosstown and 175th avenues northeast a caller reported a vehicle almost hit her on Highway 65. Deputies located the vehicle and pulled it over. The driver appeared impaired. Sobriety tests were conducted and failed. She refused to take an official intoxication test. She was arrested and charged with DWI Refusal.
• On July 9 in the 1400 block of Constance Blvd. NE Deputies arrested a man for an outstanding warrant from Scott County.
• On July 10 in the 15200 block of Central Ave NE police arrested a man for allegedly violating a no contact order.
• On July 11 at the intersection of Andover Boulevard and Washington Street Northeast deputies made a warrant arrest on an outstanding warrant from Chisago County.
• On July 12 at the intersection of Andover Boulevard and Highway 65 Northeast deputies arrested a driver for driving without a license.
• On July 15 in the 1400 block of Crosstown Blvd. NE deputies made a warrant arrest for a man who had two outstanding felony warrants.
NOWTHEN
Arrests
• On July 14 in the 8100 block of Viking Blvd. NW deputies made a warrant arrest on a woman who had an outstanding warrant.
OAK GROVE
Arrests
• On July 8 at the intersection of 190th and Yellow Pine streets northwest police made a warrant arrest. Prior to being placed in the squad car deputies said that they found meth, marijuana and Percoset on him.
RAMSEY
• The Ramsey Police Department did not submit public record entries before ABC Newspaper’s print deadline
DWI/Arrests
• On July 9 in the 26700 block of Highway 47 police arrested a driver for felony DWI.
• On July 12 at 9:18 p.m. there was a car collision. A driver was arrested for second degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On July 7 at 12:15 p.m. in the 18900 block of Yellow Pine St. a caller reported a dog bite.
• On July 8 at 6:17 p.m. in the 6000 block of Ambassador Blvd. there was a possible injured bear cub n the roadway.
On July 11 at 9:32 a.m. a caller reported three tires were dumped on their property. The person was advised about the St. Francis recycling day.
