ANOKA
Arrests/DWI
• On Dec. 24 at 4:01 p.m. at the intersection of Ferry and West Main streets police arrested a driver for DWI.
• On Dec. 24 at 4:57 p.m. at the intersection of Ferry and West Main streets a security officer located a panhandler. The man had an outstanding warrant and police located drugs on him.
Assault
• On Dec. 25 at 9:14 p.m. in the 600 block of Madison St. a man allegedly assaulted a woman with a duffel bag.
Property damage
• On Dec. 25 at 9:57 a.m. in the 23500 block of Degardner Circle NW police arrested an individual and charged them with domestic assault, order of protection violation and interfering with a 911 phone call.
Theft/Fraud
• On Dec. 19 at 11:11 a.m. in the 600 block of E. Garfield St. theft from a storage locker was reported.
• On Dec. 19 at 11:27 p.m. in the 2700 block of Sixth Ave. a caller reported that he received a letter from a towing company that his stolen car was towed there.
• On Dec. 19 at 3:22 p.m. in the 2700 block of 11th Ave. mail theft from an apartment complex was reported.
• On Dec. 19 at 5:58 p.m. in the 2700 block of 11th Ave. a package was reported stolen.
• On Dec. 20 at 4:32 p.m. in the 4200 block of Parkview Lane a caller reported someone tried to scam his wife through a phone call.
• On Dec. 20 at 6:51 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Main St. police were dispatched to a report of an attempted robbery where a gun was used. The suspect was arrested a short distance away.
• On Dec. 21 at 2:22 p.m. in the 2800 block of Seventh Ave. mail theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 20 at 5:24 p.m. in the 600 block of Oakwood Drive a caller reported that her husband has violated a harassment restraining against him numerous times.
COON RAPIDS
Theft
• On Dec. 22 at 4:06 a.m. in the 2900 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW felony theft was reported.
• On Dec. 22 at 8:04 p.m. in the 3200 block of Northdale Blvd. NW a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On Dec. 22 at 9:12 p.m. in the 1000 block of 93rd Ave. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 23 at 5:10 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW felony theft was reported.
• On Dec. 23 at 11:48 a.m. in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. shoplifting was reported.
• On Dec. 23 at 10:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 24 at 1:41 p.m. in the 1900 block of Gateway Drive motor vehicle theft was reported.
• On Dec. 24 at 1:59 p.m. in the 12100 block of Drake St. NW felony theft was reported.
• On Dec. 26 at 2:46 p.m. in the 13000 block Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 27 at 8:06 a.m. in the 9900 block of Vale St. NW FTC fraud was reported.
• On Dec. 28 at 10:29 a.m. in the 3000 block of Main St. NW FTC fraud was reported.
Property damage
• On Dec. 26 at 9:18 a.m. in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW property damage was reported.
• On Dec. 28 at 1:38 p.m. in the 2600 block of 118th Ave. NW property damage was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 22 at 10:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of 104th Lane NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Dec. 28 at 12:40 p.m. in the 10000 block of Kumquat St. NW unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported.
RAMSEY
Arrests/DWI
• On Dec. 14 at 6:37 p.m. in the 14400 block of Rhinestone St. NW police were dispatched to a phone call report of a harassment restraining order violation. Officers spoke with both parties and confirmed that a violation occurred. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the 45-year-old male suspect and he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor violation of a harassment restraining order.
Assault
• On Dec. 11 at 12:18 p.m. in the 5900 block of 144th Circle, officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up with screaming heard. Police arrived and found that a domestic assault between a husband and wife had occurred. The 31-year-old male was arrested and transported to jail and charged with interfering with a 911 phone call and misdemeanor domestic assault.
• On Dec. 15 at 5:18 p.m. police were dispatched to a neighbor dispute. The caller said their neighbor walked over to their side of the driveway and wrote USA in the snow on one of their vehicles. The caller could hear the neighbor banging on the walls and had been pounding on their door earlier. The neighbor was ultimately placed on a medical hold and will be charged at a later time for the damage to property and the vehicles.
Property damage
• On Dec. 13 at 9:08 a.m. p.m. in the 7700 block 161st Ave. NW a padlock was cut off a storage container.
Theft
• On Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. in the 15300 block of Gernmanium St. NW a caller reported some attempted to collect disability with his name.
• On Dec. 9 at 11:09 p.m. in the 14100 block of Cobalt Circle NW a house was burglarized; several items were damaged and a bedspread was stolen.
• On Dec. 12 at 1:05 p.m. in the 15700 block of Juniper Ridge Drive NW fraud was reported regarding a vehicle sale. The victim was not out any money and the bank is also investigating.
• On Dec. 12 at 2:49 p.m. in the 6900 block of 169th Lane identity theft was reported.
ST. FRANCIS
Arrest
