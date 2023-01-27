ANDOVER
Thefts
• On Jan. 13 in the 13500 block of Martin St. NW a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle parking in the parking lot.
• On Jan. 17 in the 14200 block of Inca St. NW a lock was cut off building at construction site and multiple tools were stolen.
ANOKA
Arrests
• On Jan. 10 at 11:16 p.m. in the 2900 block of Seventh Ave. police stopped a vehicle for expired registration and having a headlight out. During the traffic stop, police found multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia. Both car occupants were arrested and faced charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theft/Fraud
• On Jan. 9 at 1:29 p.m. in the 200 block of Yoho Drive fraud was reported.
• On Jan. 9 at 12:44 p.m. at Anoka High School a student reported a theft.
• On Jan. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at Anoka High School a student reported their cellphone was stolen from a locker.
• On Jan. 10 at 8:26 p.m. in the 2500 block of Fairoak Ave. mail theft was reported.
• On Jan. 11 at 9:06 a.m. at Anoka High School a student reported a theft.
• On Jan. 13 at 8:28 a.m. in the 200 block of Madison St. theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 13 at 11:35 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Main St. shoplifting was reported at the gas station.
• On Jan. 14 at 12:24 p.m. in the 700 block of E. River Road theft was reported.
• On Jan. 14 at 12:32 p.m. in the 300 block of Harrison St. theft was reported.
• On Jan. 14 at 1:38 p.m. at the Anoka Police station a sergeant was flagged down for a citizen to report an FTC fraud.
• On Jan. 15 at 11:44 a.m. in the 800 block of E. River Road theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 9 at 9:06 p.m. in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Ave. gunshots were reported. Officers arrived and found bullet holes through the building’s main door. There were no gunshot victims and no suspect information.
BETHEL
Theft
• On Jan. 18 in the 23400 block of University Ave. NE a vehicle was stolen.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests/DWI
• On Jan. 12 at 9:43 p.m. at the intersection of East River Road and Highway 610 northwest police arrested a driver for second degree DWI.
• On Jan. 12 at 9:48 p.m. in the 10300 block of Woodcrest Drive NW police arrested a driver for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 13 at 12:59 a.m. in the 12200 block of Lily St. NW police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
• On Jan. 18 at 4:52 a.m. in the 8500 block of Cottonwood St. NW police arrested a driver for third-degree DWI.
Assault
• On. Jan. 14 at 5:14 p.m. in the 11200 block of Osage St. NW a felony assault was reported.
• On. Jan. 15 at 7:51 p.m. in the 11300 block of Verdin St. NW a felony assault was reported.
Theft
• On Jan. 12 at 10:12 a.m. in the 3100 block of 130th Ave. NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 12 at 8:16 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 12 at 6:26 a.m. in the 3300 block of 115th Lane NW a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On Jan. 12 at 8:10 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW a car was reported stolen.
• On Jan. 13 at 1:02 p.m. in the 10700 block of Hanson Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 14 at 8:27 a.m. in the 3000 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 14 at 9:59 a.m. in the 2300 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW a business was burglarized.
• On Jan. 14 at 6:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of Main St. NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 15 at 3:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. a robbery was reported.
• On Jan. 15 at 6:49 p.m. in the 8500 block of Cottonwood St. NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 16 at 6:02 p.m. in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive shoplifting was reported.
• On Jan. 16 at 12:57 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Street and 113th Avenue northwest robbery was reported.
Property damage
• On Jan. 12 at 11:09 a.m. in the 900 block of 106th Lane NW property damage was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 13 at 5:33 p.m. in the 12600 block of Riverdale Blvd. counterfeit currency was reported.
• On Jan. 13 at 7:15 p.m. in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Jan. 18 at 2:48 a.m. in the 10100 block of University Ave. NW a felony drug incident occurred.
HAM LAKE
Thefts
• On Jan. 13 in the 16000 block of Central Ave. NE a toolbox was stolen from storage unit.
• On 13 in the 1800 block of Deerwood Drive NE mud flaps and ball receiver on a truck were stolen.
• On Jan. 16 in the 1300 block of Andover Blvd. NE an enclosed trailer was stolen from a parking lot.
• On Jan. 16 in the 17800 block of Highway 65 a business was broken into and enclosed trailer was stolen.
Property damage
• On Jan. 17 in the 16100 block of Central Ave. someone attempted to pry open door on storage shed but no entry was made.
• On. Jan. 18 in the 2500 block of 154th Lane NE theft from a construction site was reported and a propane tank and caulking were stolen.
OAK GROVE
Arrests
• On Jan. 15 in the 20300 block of Rum River Blvd. NW a deputy stopped a driver because he was crossing the fog line and driving in the wrong lane towards the deputy. When he made contact, he smelled alcohol and the driver’s speech was slurred. The driver stated he had a couple beers. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested charged with fourth-degree DWI. BAC: 0.126%.
RAMSEY
Arrests
• On Jan. 1 in the 14500 block of Waco St. NW police were dispatched to report of a 31-year old man acting disorderly. While responding the man the damaged windshield of his mother’s vehicle. He was arrested for misdemeanor property damage and disorderly conduct.
Theft
• On. Dec. 20 at 3:36 p.m. a Ramsey resident reported that the MN Department of Revenue that someone used their identity for a property tax return.
• On Jan. 2 at 9:53 a.m. in the 6800 block of 139th Lane NW a caller reported their debit card was stolen in Minneapolis and used several other times in Minneapolis.
• On Jan. 3 at 1:31 p.m. in the 6800 block of 139th Lane NW a caller reported a catalytic convertor was stolen from a motor vehicle.
• On Jan. 5 at 4:03 p.m. in the 7800 block of Riverdale Drive a license plate was stolen.
Property damage
• On Jan. 2 at 10:46 at PACT Charter School graffiti was reported.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft/fraud
• On Jan. 11 at 8:06 a.m. in the 3100 block of Bridge St. NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 11 at 5:21 p.m. in the 3100 block of 230th Lane NW fraud was reported.
Property damage
• On Jan. 15 at 5:39 p.m. in the 23600 block of Kanabec St. NW an individual was issued a citation for property damage.
