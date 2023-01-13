ANDOVER
Arrests
• On Dec. 23 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW; deputies were called to a female shoplifting. She was arrested and charged with shoplifting. Drugs were also found on her.
• On Dec. 24 at the intersection of Bunker and Inca streets NW a deputy observed a vehicle in the ditch and stopped to help. The driver was outside the vehicle and appeared very erratic. When the deputy got close, the driver was off and stated he had taken some prescription medication. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested. A warrant for blood was obtained. Charges are pending.
• On Dec. 25 in the 300 block of 144th Lane NW deputies responded to a mother/son domestic. The son was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
• On Jan. 1 at the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard and 168th Lane NW a deputy located a vehicle in the ditch and stopped to help. The driver had already went up to a house and asked for a ride to the gas station; she was telling the male helping her that she was drunk and didn’t want cops to see her driving. When the male got her back to her vehicle, deputies were on scene. The female appeared impaired. Field Sobriety tests were conducted and failed. She was arrested and charged with fourth degree DWI. While searching the vehicle, a male was found in the trunk hiding from deputies. He had no warrants and was released.
• On Jan. 2 at the intersection of Woodbine Street and 138th Lane northwest a deputy ran a plate and the driver came back as revoked. He stopped the driver who said her license wasn’t with her and lied about her name. When the deputy found out, he went to arrest her and she began to fight. During the fight, she went limp. Deputies called an ambulance and it turned out she had low blood sugar. Paramedics assisted her and she was taken to jail, and charged with obstructing the legal process with force.
• On Jan. 3 in the 16200 block of Hanson Blvd. NW – Drugs; a deputy stopped a driver for speeding 68/55. The driver pulled into a gas station and when he made contact with the deputy, his pupils were small, he appeared nervous, and had a small torch style lighter. Field sobriety tests were failed and a K9 was called to sniff the vehicle. A large amount of cocaine was located. A warrant for blood was obtained and the male was arrested, and charged with possession of narcotics.
Property damage
• On Jan. 5 in the 4200 block of 141st Lane NW roof sheeting and drywall were stolen from a construction site.
Theft
• On Dec. 29 in the 15200 block of Hanson Blvd. NW a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle in the parking lot.
• On Dec. 31 in the 1400 block of 146th Ave. NW an Amazon package was stolen from the front steps
• On Jan. 1 in the 15200 block of Hanson Blvd. NW keys, wallet, and jacket stolen from an unsecured locker.
ANOKA
Arrests/DWI
• On Dec. 27 at 4:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Buchanan St. police were dispatched to a theft in progress. The suspect was stopped at the intersection of Seventh and Buchanan streets. Drugs were located on the suspect. He was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics.
• On Dec. 31 at 1:14 a.m. in the 200 block of Jackson St. police arrested a driver for second-degree DWI.
On Dec. 31 at 11:07 p.m. at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Jackson Street police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
• On Jan. 1 at 11:35 p.m. in the 600 block of Buchanan St. officers observed a man in a stolen vehicle. He fled on foot, but was found by officers shortly after and placed into custody.
Theft/Fraud
• On Dec. 27 at 8:17 a.m. in the 1000 block of Lincoln St. theft was reported.
• On Dec. 28 at 2:34 p.m. in the 3900 block of Thurston Ave. a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 30 at 4:44 p.m. in the 2200 block of Branch Ave. a caller reported her ex-boyfriend stole her car.
• Jan. 1 at 1:19 a.m. in the 600 block of Buchanan St. police were dispatched to a theft in progress. The suspect was stopped and issued a citation for theft and driving after revocation.
• On Jan. 1 at 3:09 p.m. in the 200 block of Jackson St. an individual was cited for not paying for services.
Property damage
• On Dec. 31 at 2300 block of Branch Ave. a caller stated that her windshield had been shattered.
Fire
• On Jan. 1 at 4:14 p.m. in the 400 block of Douglas St. officers responded to a residential fire.
COON RAPIDS
Arrest/DWI
• On Dec. 31 at 2:30 a.m. in the 11200 block of Arrowhead St. NW police arrested a driver for DWI refusal.
Theft
• On Dec. 29 at 1:32 p.m. in the 9800 block of Avocet St. felony theft was reported.
• On Dec. 29 at 7:37 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. shoplifting was reported.
• On Dec. 29 at 3:09 p.m. in the 2700 block of Main St. NW a theft/recovered stolen/vehicle incident occurred.
• On Dec. 30 at 4:02 a.m. in the 3100 block of Northdale Blvd. NW an attempted burglary occurred.
• On Dec. 30 at 4:42 a.m. in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive northwest shoplifting was reported.
• On Dec. 30 at 11:43 a.m. in the 3000 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW a theft was reported.
• On Dec. 30 at 8:35 p.m. in the 11800 block of Blackfoot St. NW theft of a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 30 at 9:04 p.m. in the 11800 block of Blackfoot St. NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 30 at 1:28 p.m. in the 2200 block of 112th Lane NW mail theft was reported.
• On Dec. 31 at 11:31 a.m. in the 100 block of 103rd Ave. NW a home was burglarized.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 31 at 5:46 p.m. in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. a domestic assault was reported.
• On Jan. 1 at 7:18 p.m. in the 10500 block of Xavis St. NW a case of child endangerment was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Theft
• On Dec. 29 in the 700 block of 237th Ave. NE mail, including packages, was stolen from an unsecured box.
• On Jan. 3 in the 1900 block of Jenkins St. NE an unsecured trailer was stolen.
HAM LAKE
Arrests
• On Dec. 23 in the 4900 block of Lexington Ave. NE a community service officer was out with a motorist assist and called for the deputy because the driver appeared impaired. The deputy arrived and observed impairment. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with fourth-degree DWI. BAC 0.141%
• On Dec. 24 in the 13400 block of Highway 65, a business called and wanted an intoxicated male removed. When deputies arrived, they offered to take him elsewhere. He refused and began to fight with the deputies. He was arrested and charged with obstructing the legal process.
• On Dec. 24 in the 15200 block of Quamba St. NE a resident reported picking up two small children running down the road with no coats in -22 degree Fahrenheit weather. They stated their Dad was driving and then stopped driving. The resident located a truck a few blocks away with another smaller child in it and a male passed out over a steering wheel with an open bottle of alcohol. Deputies made contact with the male who could not stand or hold his head up. FST weren’t conducted for safety reasons and the male was arrested and charged with DWI and child endangerment. BAC 0.175
• On Jan. 1 in the 1800 block of 171st Ave. NE deputies responded to a husband and wife domestic. The husband went to the hospital and charges are pending.
Thefts
• On Dec. 30 in the 2500 block of 154th Lane NE tools were stolen from a home under construction.
• On Jan. 2 in the 13800 block of Johnson St. NE a plow truck was stolen from a business.
NOWTHEN
Arrests/DWI
• On Dec. 23 in the 8300 block of Viking Blvd. NW deputies ran a plate and it came back as stolen from Beltrami County. Deputies called Beltrami County and they requested if ACSO could locate the suspect that he be arrested. Deputies went on to the property and located a truck and two stolen snowmobiles out of Wayzata. Deputies located a suspect and he was arrested.
• On Dec. 30 at the intersection of Cleary Road and 187th Avenue northwest a deputy responded to a call of a vehicle that slid into a ditch. He located a male trying to get out of the vehicle and he smelled like alcohol and looked like he spilled his drink onto his chest and lap. When the deputy asked how much he had to drink, the male replied “too much.” Field sobriety tests were failed and he was arrested and charged with DWI 3rd degree: BAC: .20
OAK GROVE
Arrests
• On Dec. 25 in the 2400 block of Lake George Drive NW deputies responded to a mother/son domestic. The son was arrested and charged with terroristic threats.
Theft
• On Dec. 27 in the 900 block of 206th Ave. NW copper wire and propane heater were stolen from a construction site.
• On Dec. 29 at the intersection of 229th Avenue and Cedar Drive northwest a catalytic converter was cut from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 30 in the 4000 block of Viking Blvd. NW a package was stolen from the front steps.
ST. FRANCIS
Arrests/DWI
• On Dec. 31 at 12:10 a.m. in the 23000 block of Dahlia St. NW police arrested a driver for second-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 1 at 12:39 a.m. at the intersection of Nightingale Street and 237th Avenue northwest police arrested a driver for third-degree DWI.
Theft/fraud
• On Dec. 28 at 10:49 a.m. in the 23200 block of Saint Francis Blvd. NW a counterfeit fraud report was made.
• On Dec. 29 at 11:35 a.m. in the 23800 block of Rum River Blvd. NW a phone call fraud was reported.
• On Dec. 30 at 1:06 p.m. in the 900 block of 236th Ave. NW a fraudulent check was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.