ANDOVER
Arrests
• On Feb. 18 in the 2200 block of 133rd Lane NW a deputy was responding to an open 911 line. When he arrived a female was crying and stated she was involved in a domestic with her boyfriend. The boyfriend was located hiding in a closet. He was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
• On Feb. 20 in the 13600 block of Martin St. NW a business called and reported a vehicle running with a male passed out inside it. Deputies located the male and woke him up. When asked how much he had to drink, he stated “too much to drive.” Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He refused to take a breathalyzer. He was arrested and charged with DWI refusal.
• On Feb. 21 in the 14700 block of Linnet St. NW a deputy was flagged down by a witness and asked to help a male whose vehicle went into the ditch. The male appeared impaired and underage. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. The male stated he had one beer. He was arrested and charged with third degree DWI. BAC: 0.27%.
Thefts
• On Feb. 18 in the 2000 block of 149th Ave. NW a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the driveway.
• On Feb. 18 in the 14200 block of Raven St NW a laptop and air pods were stolen out of an unlocked vehicle.
• On Feb. 18 in the 2100 block of 150th Ave NW an unlocked vehicle was rummaged through overnight and the title was stolen.
ANOKA
Arrests
• On Feb. 13 at 8:08 a.m. in the 400 block of W. Main St. when police arrested a man for taking multiple items from a store, he intentionally spit at an officer.
• On Feb. 15 at 2:08 a.m. at the intersection of Seventh and 38th avenues police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
• On Feb. 18 at 2:38 a.m. in the 1100 block of Highway 10 an officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration and driving conduct. The man was arrested for second degree DWI.
• On Feb. 18 at 11:31 p.m. at the intersection of Third Avenue and Jackson Street police arrested a man for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 19 at 11 p.m. at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Monroe Street police stopped of vehicle for not having its headlights or taillights on while dark. The female driver was arrested for second degree DWI.
• On Feb. 19 at 11:56 p.m. at the intersection of West Main and Ferry streets police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
• On Feb. 19 at 12:03 a.m. in the 1900 block of Green Ave. police arrested a man for DWI refusal.
Theft/Fraud
• On Feb. 16 at 5:06 p.m. in the 2500 block of Fairoak Ave. a caller reported his check card was used without his permission.
• On Feb. 17 at 3:24 p.m. in the 800 block of Charlotte Drive there was a delayed report of vehicle theft.
• On Feb. 18 at 5:56 p.m. in the 200 block of Harrison St. phone fraud was reported.
• On Feb. 19 at 10:04 a.m. in the 1100 block of Highway 10 theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
Property damage
• On Feb. 13 at 10:33 a.m. at Anoka High School a student reported they were the victim of property damage.
• On Feb. 15 at 10:11 p.m. in the 2100 block of Second Ave. vandalism was reported to city property.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests
• On Feb. 17 at 10:54 p.m. at the intersection of East River Road and 93rd Avenue northwest police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
• On Feb. 19 at 2:39 a.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard and Highway 47 northwest police arrested a driver for DWI and drug possession.
• On Feb. 19 at 1:36 a.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard and Highway 47 northwest police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
• On Feb. 20 at 1:04 a.m. at the intersection of Round Lake and Coon Rapids boulevards northwest police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
Theft
• On Feb. 16 at 1:09 p.m. in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive northwest theft was reported.
• On Feb. 17 at 1:04 p.m. in the 130000 block of Riverdale Drive Northwest shoplifting was reported.
• On Feb. 17 at 11:29 a.m. in the 400 block of Northdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Feb. 17 at 4:18 p.m. in the 11000 block of Robinson Drive NW theft from a motor vehicle was re-ported.
• On Feb. 17 at 10:06 a.m. in the 11500 block of Raven St. NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 18 at 12:21 p.m. in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 18 at 1:29 p.m. in the 2300 block of Northdale Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 18 at 8:13 a.m. in the 10300 block of Hanson Blvd. a car was stolen.
• On Feb. 18 at 12:49 p.m. in the 3200 block of 129th Lane NW theft was reported.
Property damage
• On Feb. 18 at 8:18 a.m. in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW property damage was reported.
• On Feb. 18 at 8:18 a.m. in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW felony property damage was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 20 at 9:13 p.m. in the 11800 block of Zea St. NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Arrests
• On Feb. 21 at the intersection of Highway 65 and Viking Boulevard NE deputies responded to a call of a vehicle on its roof in the median. The driver was not injured. Deputies smelled alcohol and the driver stated she had four to five beers. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. She was arrested. BAC: .107%
• On Feb. 23 in the 2400 block of 216th Avenue NE deputies responded to a call of a male out of control at a group home. When they arrived they were let in by an unknown person who then attacked the deputy. A fight ensured and the suspect was arrested and charged with assault.
HAM LAKE
Arrests
• On Feb. 18 in the 4500 block of Crosstown Blvd. NE a homeowner reported that a male had just crashed in her yard. Deputies responded but the driver fled. He was located in another vehicle fleeing the scene; he appeared impaired. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with second degree DWI.
• On Feb. 19 at the intersection of Lexington and Constance Boulevard northeast caller reported a reckless driver. Deputies located the vehicle and stopped it. When they made contact, deputies smelled alcohol and the driver stated she had a “couple.” Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. She was arrested and charged with third degree DWI. BAC 0.214
• On Feb. 22 at the intersection of Highway 65 and 169th Avenue NE; a deputy stopped a driver for erratic driving. When deputies made contact, the driver appeared impaired and when asked stated she had two drinks. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. She was arrested and charged with second degree DWI. DWI 2nd degree. BAC: 0.211%.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 18 in the 4600 block of Lexington Ave. NE deputies responded to a boyfriend/girlfriend domestic where the BF left after attempting to strangle the GF. A KOPS Alert was put out for his arrest.
OAK GROVE
Arrests
• On Feb. 17 at the intersection of Lake George Boulevard and 199th Ave. NW deputies stopped a driver for erratic driving. When deputies made contact with the driver, he appeared impaired. The male is known to carry guns and refused to answer deputies’ questions about being armed. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed, but the driver’s preliminary breath test came back at 0.0%. A warrant for legal blood was obtained. There was a loaded gun in the center console. Charges are pending blood results.
RAMSEY
Arrests/DWI
• On Jan. 27 at 12:21 a.m. in the 6400 block of Riverdale Drive NW police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
• On Jan. 29 at 4:10 a.m. in the 9300 Highway 10 NW police arrested a 24-year-old male driver for third degree DWI.
• On Feb. 5 at 8:03 a.m. in the 14300 block of Xkimo St. NW police arrested a 22-year-old male driver after he drove into a store.
• On Feb. 5 at 1:10 a.m. in the 5500 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW police arrested a 29-year-old male driver for third degree DWI.
• On Feb. 5 at 8:09 p.m. in the 16500 block of St. Francis Blvd. NW police arrested a 29-year-old man for third degree DWI.
Fire
• On Feb. 4 at 10:41 a.m. at the intersection of Sunwood Drive and Nowthen Boulevard northwest police were dispatched to a power pole that was on fire. Officers arrived with Ramsey Fire and Rescue and spoke with Connexus who were no longer on scene and did not need assistance as the fire was out.
Theft/fraud
• On Jan. 27 at 6:18 p.m. in the 13800 block of Hematite St. NW a license plate was reported stolen.
• On Jan. 31 at 1:44 p.m. in the 6400 block of Highway 10 NW Officers were dispatched to a robbery involving two suspects. One 30-year-old female and one 42-year-old male were subsequently arrested. The man was charged with felony simple robbery, misdemeanor Theft, and felony fifth degree drug possession. The female was charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor theft.
• On Jan. 31 at 9:12 a.m. in the 156th Ave. NW a caller reported that a generator was stolen from a storage unit.
• On Feb. 2 at 1:12 p.m. in the 7500 block of 145th Ave. NW The caller was attempting to cash a check for a new company that hired her through Indeed.com. The caller’s bank told her the check was fraudulent and they would not cash the check for her. The caller did not lose any money and was advised to block who she had been corresponding with.
• On Feb. 5 at 3:56 p.m. in the 163000 block of Zirconium St. NW a caller reported identity theft.
• On Feb. 4 at 10:29 a.m. in the 7100 block of 181st Ave. NW a caller reported that her social media page was hacked and an unknown suspect was trying to sell items from her page. She is not out of any money, and does not believe her identity was compromised.
• On Feb. 8 at 8:51 a.m. in the 6600 block of 153rd Lane NW a caller reported a scam attempt.
• On Feb. 8 at 9:08 a.m. Little Dukes reported a gas drive off. The suspect vehicle displayed a plate was later learned to be stolen.
ST. FRANCIS
DUI/Arrests
• On Feb. 15 at 4:08 p.m. in the 3000 block of Bridge St. NW police arrested a driver for felony fleeing a vehicle and DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 21 at 1:49 p.m. in the 23000 block of Ambassador Blvd. NW drugs were found.
Sex abuse
• On Feb. 15 at 11:04 a.m. in the 23000 block of Ambassador Blvd. NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Feb. 16 at 12:05 p.m. in the 23000 block of Ambassador Blvd. NW criminal sexual conduct was reported again.
