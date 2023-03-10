ANDOVER
Thefts
• On Feb. 28 in the 16200 block of Unity St. NW prescription glasses were stolen.
• On March 1 in the 900 block 142nd Ave. NW a vehicle was stolen. The keys were left in it and it was later involved in a pursuit in Coon Rapids.
• On March 1 a snowmobile stolen out of Coon Rapids was located at Dehn’s Park.
ANOKA
Arrests
• On Feb. 22 at 9:22 p.m. at the intersection of Bunker Lake and Castle Field boulevards police stopped a driver going the wrong way. He was arrested and charged with DWI refusal.
• On Feb. 23 at 4:59 p.m. in the 700 block or E. River Road police were dispatched to a man sleeping in a car. Police determined the man had overdosed on narcotics, police arrested the man and charged him with possession of narcotics and second degree DWI.
• On Feb. 24 in the 2200 block of Branch Ave. police initiated a traffic stop and the driver fled on foot. The individual was later arrested and charged with several crimes including fleeing on foot and obstructing the legal process.
Assault
• On Feb. 23 at 3:28 p.m. in the 3000 block of Sixth Ave. a caller reported he was assaulted with a tire iron.
Theft/Fraud
• On Feb. 20 at 2:14 p.m. in the 1900 block of Sixth Ave. a caller reported that someone had stolen her credit cards and was making fraudulent transactions.
• On Feb. 22 at 4:48 p.m. in the 600 block of Harrison St. a Google Chromebook was reported stolen.
• On Feb. 26 at 6:54 a.m. in the 200 block of Jackson St. a vehicle and a purse were stolen.
Miscellaneous
• At Feb. 20 at 4:31 p.m. in the 2100 block of Third Ave. a 61-year-old man reported he was robbed of $68 by a woman. Police determined that man had solicited the woman for sex and offered her cash. He was arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution, providing false info to a peace officer, falsely reporting a crime and he also had multiple outstanding warrants.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests/DWI
• On Feb. 25 at 1:07 a.m. at the intersection of Pheasant Ridge Drive and 115th Avenue northwest police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
• On Feb. 26 at 3:39 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 610 NW and East River Road NW police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
Assault
• On Feb. 27 at 10:49 a.m. in the 1000 block of 108th Lane NW assault was reported.
• On Feb. 28 at 8:22 p.m. in the 2000 block of 103rd Lane NW a felony domestic assault incident occurred.
Theft
• On Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 24 in the 10000 block of Dogwood St. NW felony theft was reported.
• On Feb. 24 at 11:28 a.m. in the 9900 block of Linnet St. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 24 at 11:57 a.m. in the Feb. 24 in the 2300 block of Northdale Blvd. NW theft/FTC fraud was reported.
• On Feb. 24 at 2:01 p.m. in the 10000 block of Magnolia St. NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 25 at 5:24 p.m. in the 0-99 block of 105th Ave. police recovered a stolen vehicle.
• On Feb. 26 at 5:54 p.m. at Riverdale Commons shoplifting was reported from a store.
• On Feb. 26 at 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of 113th Ave. NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 26 at 12:01 p.m. in the 9700 block Egret Blvd. theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 26 at 8:17 a.m. in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 27 at 8:35 p.m. in the 2800 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Feb. 28 at 8:52 a.m. in the 900 block of 106th Lane NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 28 at 7:01 a.m. in the 1400 block of 100th Ave. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On March 1 at 5:15 a.m. in the 10400 block of Eagle St. NW a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On March 1 at 12:29 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On March 1 at 6:01 p.m. in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive shoplifting was reported.
Property damage
• On Feb. 24 at 2:27 p.m. in the 10400 block of Eagle St. NW property damage was reported.
• On Feb. 25 at 11:26 p.m. in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW property damage was reported.
• On Feb. 26 at 9:05 a.m. in the 9900 block of Bluebird St. NW property damage was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 26 at 5:14 p.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard and Xavis Street northwest a driver attempted to flee in a motor vehicle.
• On Feb. 28 at 11:57 p.m. at the intersection of Hanson Boulevard and a 121st Avenue northwest a driver attempted to flee in a motor vehicle.
• On Monday, March 6, Coon Rapids Police Department officers and Anoka-Hennepin School District staff responded to a tip that a student had a firearm at Coon Rapids Middle School.
The firearm and the student were quickly located and removed from the school without incident. Classes continued without interruption, CRPD posted on its Facebook page on Monday March 6. The gun, found in the student’s backpack, was not loaded and the student was not in possession of ammunition.
Police detained the student, and police are investigating the incident.
EAST BETHEL
Theft
• On March 1 at the intersection of 219th Avenue and Highway 65 NE a radio was stolen from a vehicle.
HAM LAKE
Theft
• On Feb. 27 in the 3700 block of 149th Ave. NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle. Law enforcement officials later learned they were used to avoid tolls in Illinois.
• On Feb. 28 in the 17200 block of Van Buren St. NE mail and packages stolen from the porch.
• On March 1 in the 17000 block of Van Buren St. NE mail was stolen from an unsecured box.
• On March 1 at the intersection of 174th Avenue and Tyler Street northeast mail was stolen from an unsecured box.
• On March 2 in the 13300 block of Aberdeen St. NE multiple propane tanks were stolen from a job site.
NOWTHEN
Theft
• On Feb. 24 in the 21800 block of Xenon St. NW tools were stolen from an unsecured pole barn.
OAK GROVE
Theft
• On March 1 in the 18200 block of Eidelweiss St. NW copper wire was stolen from a new construction site.
RAMSEY
Theft
• On Feb. 10 at 9:33 a.m. a delayed theft report at Affinity was made.
• On Feb. 13 at 1:02 p.m. in the 7100 block of Riverdale Drive NW a customer attempted to pass a forged check. The owner of the check was contacted by the bank, and the customer did not receive any money.
• On Feb. 13 at 6:18 p.m. in the 7700 block of Sunwood Drive a caller reported they found stolen property.
• On Feb. 14 at 2:06 p.m. in the 6200 block of Green Valley Road a trailer was reported stolen.
• On Feb. 15 at 9:52 a.m. in the 15200 block of Krypton Terrace NW a caller reported that an unknown person opened a Chase checking account without the caller’s consent. The account was closed and there was no loss to the caller.
Property damage
• On Feb. 11 at 11:53 a.m. a caller reported that suspects vandalized various things on the west side of PACT Charter School.
ST. FRANCIS
Arrests/DWI
• On Feb. 26 at 12:08 a.m. at the intersection of Bridge Street and Butterfield Drive northwest police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
Theft
• On Feb. 24 at 9:51 a.m. in the 24000 block of Rum River Blvd. NW fraud was reported.
On Feb. 24 at 11:40 a.m. in the 23100 block of St. Francis Blvd. NW a theft no pay was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 28 at 10:40 a.m. in the 23000 block of Ambassador Blvd. NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
