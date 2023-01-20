ANDOVER
Arrests
• On Jan. 12 at the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard and 142nd Lane northwest a caller reported a driver all over the road. Deputies located the driver and observed poor driving conduct and stopped the vehicle. The driver appeared impaired and didn’t know where he was; he also stated he had three beers. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested. BAC: 0.13%.
Property damage
• On Jan. 6 in the 2100 block of Andover Blvd. NW a window broke on a vehicle in the school parking lot; nothing taken
• On Jan. 9 in the 2200 block of 150th Ave. NW a home was egged.
Theft
• On Jan. 11 in the 3000 block of 162nd Lane NW a catalytic converter was cut off a work vehicle.
• On Jan. 12 in the 3100 block of 162nd Lane NW a catalytic converter cut off a vehicle.
ANOKA
Arrests
• On Jan. 7 at the intersection of Ferry and Webster streets officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Police arrested the driver for DWI.
• On Jan. 8 at the intersection of 10th Avenue and East Main Street an officer stopped a vehicle for multiple driving violations and the driver was arrested and charged with DWI.
• On. Jan. 8 at 11:39 p.m. at the intersection of Ferry Street and South Ferry Road police made a traffic stop for several lane violations. The male showed signs of impairment. The driver was arrested and charged with DWI.
Property damage
• On Jan. 3 at 8:44 a.m. in the 3300 block of Colfax Ave. city property was vandalized.
• On Jan. 3 at 9:01 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery city property was damaged.
Theft/Fraud
• On Jan. 2 at 3:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Greenhaven Road a delayed theft report was made.
• On Jan. 2 at 10:26 p.m. in the 100 block of Gray St. there was a suspicious crash and the crashed vehicle was abandoned. Police determined the abandoned vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 4 at 6:06 a.m. in the 400 block of W. Main St. a theft at a gas station was reported. The suspect was arrested for trespassing and theft.
• On Jan. 4 at 4:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of Sprague Ave. a caller reported he was a victim of identity theft.
• On Jan. 4 at 8:18 p.m. in the 2100 block of Second Ave. a caller reported a motor vehicle theft.
• On Jan. 6 at 11:35 a.m. in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Ave. a vehicle theft was reported.
• On Jan. 6 at 12:53 p.m. in the 3500 block of Round Lake Blvd. a stolen credit card was used.
• On Jan. 7 at 6:19 p.m. in the 2800 block of Verndale Ave. a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Jan. 6 at 9:20 a.m. in the 600 block of E. Garfield St. theft was reported.
COON RAPIDS
Assault
• On Jan. 11 at 2:25 in the 11600 block of Kumquat St. NW felony domestic assault was reported.
Arrests/DWI
• On Jan. 6 at 12:55 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Egret Boulevard northwest police arrested a driver and charged them with second-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 7 at 1:05 a.m. at the intersection of 121st Ave. and 121st Lane northwest police arrested a driver and charged them with third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 8 at 2:25 p.m. in the 11600 block of Raven St. NW police arrested a driver for DWI refusal.
• On Jan. 8 at 11:02 p.m. at the intersection of Mississippi and Coon Rapids boulevards police arrested a driver for DWI refusal.
• On Jan. 11 at 12:42 a.m. at the intersection of 100th Avenue and Dogwood Street northwest police arrested a driver and charged them with third degree DWI.
Theft
• On Jan. 5 at 8:09 a.m. in the 0-99 block of 85th St. NW a no-pay theft was reported.
• On Jan. 5 at 2:10 p.m. in the 10300 block of Hanson Blvd. NW felony theft was reported.
• On Jan. 5 at 4:24 p.m. in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW felony mail theft was reported.
• On Jan. 5 at 5:15 p.m. in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW felony mail theft was reported.
• On Jan. 6 at 11:20 a.m. in the 8400 block of Mississippi Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 6 at 1:05 p.m. in the 10500 block of Kumquat St. NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 6 at 6:13 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Jan. 6 at 5:43 p.m. in the 11800 block of Zea St. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 7 at 2:10 a.m. in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. theft was reported.
• On Jan. 7 at 10:25 a.m. in the 0-99 block of 97th Ave. NW police recovered a stolen vehicle.
• On Jan. 9 at 11:09 a.m. in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Jan. 7 at 4:48 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Jan. 9 at 3:36 p.m. in the 12600 block of Riverdale Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Jan. 9 at 4:35 p.m. in the 2400 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. theft was reported.
• On Jan. 9 at 4:35 p.m. in the 3300 block of 124th Ave. NW FTC fraud was reported.
• On Jan. 10 at 1:45 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northdale Blvd. felony theft was reported.
• On Jan. 11 at 1:45 a.m. in the 11600 block of Northdale Blvd. felony theft was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Arrests
• On Jan. 6 in the 23700 block of Highway 65 NE while patrolling trails on a snowmobile, deputies observed a vehicle reversing and going the wrong way into oncoming traffic. Deputies made contact with the driver and could smell alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was picked up by a deputy with a car and arrested. BAC 0.15%.
• On Jan. 8 at the intersection of Highway 65 and 221st Ave. northeast deputies responded to a vehicle stuck in a snowbank. They made contact with the driver who was spinning her wheels. Deputies asked her to shut off the vehicle and exit it. She appeared impaired, moving extremely slow, appearing confused and lighting a cigarette. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed; she PBT’d .274. She was arrested. When asked to take the official breath test, she stated she wouldn’t because she was a smoker. She was arrested and charged with DWI Refusal.
Thefts
• On Jan. 9 in the 21300 Johnson St. NE a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle in a sales lot.
• On Jan. 12 in the 18600 block of Highway 65 NE two work vehicles had doors opened and were rummaged through.
HAM LAKE
Arrests
• On Jan. 9 in the 17000 block of Fillmore St. NE deputies responded to a boyfriend/girlfriend domestic involving a knife. The GF was taken to the hospital, the BF was arrested, and charged with domestic assault.
• On Jan. 11 in the 2600 block of 134th Lane NE deputies recovered a stolen vehicle in the driveway of the location. One male was arrested.
• On Jan. 12 in the 1400 block of Constance Blvd. NE –a deputy ran a plate for a UHaul and it came back with a KOPS Alert out of Carlton County for Burglary. The UHaul had stopped at a gas station so the deputy made contact with the driver. The driver lied about his identity and there were drugs, ammunition, and paraphernalia in plain sight. The vehicle was searched and a handgun was also found. The driver was arrested and charged with false information and KOPS alert burglary.
OAK GROVE
Arrest/DWI
• On Jan. 8 in the 20000 block of Rum River Blvd. NW parent called because her adult daughter was smoking fentanyl in the house. Deputies arrived and the mother gave the deputies a bag of pills and the suspect stated they were hers. She was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics.
• On Jan. 10 Viking Blvd/Orchid St NW – DWI Refusal; a deputy responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch. When he arrived, a male spinning his tires trying to get out. The deputy asked him to put the vehicle in park to assess the situation. The male didn’t seem to understand what the deputy was saying and appeared impaired. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested. He refused to do the official test.
Theft
• On Jan. 9 in the 19300 block of Rum River Blvd. NW forced entry was made to an enclosed trailer at a construction site and tools were taken.
RAMSEY
Arrests/DWI
• On Dec. 25 at 9:55 p.m. in the 5400 block of Sunwood Drive NW Police were dispatched to a domestic incident regarding a vehicle being taken without permission. The male was found to have a warrant and arrested after a traffic stop. The 43-year-old man was booked into jail for his warrant and for misdemeanor giving law enforcement false information.
Theft
• On Dec. 26 at 4:01 p.m. officers were dispatched to the listed location for a report of a theft. Officers investigated and were able to positively identify the suspect. Officers issued a citation to the 41-year-old man for a gas drive off.
• On Dec. 27 at 8:57 a.m. in the 7500 block of 147th Lane NW a burglary was reported.
Property damage
• On Dec. 26 at 8:57 a.m. in the 7500 block of 147th Lane NW a construction company reported property damage to a home.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 27 at 1:05 p.m. in the 0-99 block of 153rd Way a caller reported finding a capsule in their bathroom after having family over for Christmas. Officers tested the substance, which tested positive for cocaine. The narcotics were disposed of and the caller was advised what the substance was.
ST. FRANCIS
Assault
• On Jan. 6 at 7:32 a.m. in the 3300 block of Bridge St. NW assault and disorderly conduct was reported.
Theft/fraud
• On Jan. 5 at 8:50 a.m. in the 3900 block of 233rd Ave. NW a stolen vehicle was reported. The vehicle was towed by management.
• On Jan. 5 at 4:51 p.m. in the 23400 block of Oneida St. NW fraud was reported.
