ANDOVER
Arrests
• On Feb. 10 in the 300 block of 141st Ave. NW deputies responded to a domestic between family members where one person was stabbed. After investigating, one person was arrested and charged with assault.
• On Feb. 10 in the 2400 block of 135th Ave NW a woman reported a male who she has a protection order against had broken into her home. Deputies arrived and evacuated the home and searched for the suspect. He was located hiding in the duct work, stuck, with a gun. He was arrested and charged with domestic Assault.
• On Feb. 11 in the 17200 block of Woodbine St. NW deputies responded to a domestic report involving a father and daughter. The father appeared intoxicated. The man was arrested and charged with assault.
Thefts
• On Feb. 10 in the 15100 block of Norway St. NW a lock was cut off enclosed trailer at construction site and multiple tools were stolen.
• On Feb. 15 in the 13500 block of Thrush St. NW a catalytic converter was cut off from a work vehicle at the location.
ANOKA
Arrests
• On Feb. 6 at 1:38 a.m. at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and East Main Street police stopped a vehicle for poor driving conduct. The male driver was arrested and charged with DWI-refusal/DWI and driving after suspension.
Theft/Fraud
• On Feb. 6 at 1:31 p.m. in the 700 block of Grant St. a caller reported that they were scammed.
• On Feb. 6 at 4:27 p.m. in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue tools were stolen from a storage garage.
• On Feb. 7 at 3:06 p.m. in the 800 block of E. River Road theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 8 at 4:21 p.m. in the 3800 block of Ninth Ave. fraud was reported.
• On Feb. 8 at 4:52 p.m. in the 200 block of Harrison St. a caller reported he received a call from an APD captain and he has to pay money to avoid arrested.
• On Feb. 9 at 2:44 p.m. in the 2700 block of Ninth Lane fraud was reported.
• On Feb. 10 at 12:48 p.m. in the 500 block of W. Main St. fraud was reported.
• On Feb. 10 at 4:05 p.m. in the 800 block of 38th Ave. a license plate was reported stolen.
• On Feb. 12 at 4:18 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Main St. theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. in the 1300 block of Highway 10 officers received a report of stolen property being in the possession of a person trying to sell the items.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests
• On Feb. 10 at 7:14 p.m. in the 1800 block of Northdale Blvd. police arrested a driver third degree DWI.
• On Feb. 11 at 2:25 a.m. at the intersection of Thrush Street and Coon Rapids boulevard northwest police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
• On Feb. 10 at 7:14 a.m. in the 1800 block of Northdale Blvd. NW police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
• On Feb. 11 at 1:09 a.m. at the intersection of Round Lake and Northdale Boulevard Northwest police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
• On Feb. 14 at 11:42 p.m. at the intersection of Foley and Northdale boulevards northwest police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
Assault
• On Feb. 15 at 4:32 p.m. in the 1900 block of Mississippi Blvd. NW felony assault was reported.
Property damage
• On Feb. 9 at 8:15 a.m. in the 11900 block of Wedgewood Drive NW property damage was reported.
• On Feb. 12 at 12:56 a.m. in the 11900 block of Wedgewood Drive NW property damage was reported again.
Theft
• On Feb. 9 at 8:27 a.m. in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 9 at noon in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. theft was reported.
• On Feb. 9 at 7:36 p.m. in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW felony theft was reported.
• On Feb. 9 in the 3300 block of 124th Ave. NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 10 at 4:32 p.m. in the 100 block of 85th Ave. shoplifting was reported.
• On Feb. 10 at 6:32 a.m. in the 11600 block of Round Lake Blvd. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 11 at 11:45 a.m. in the 12600 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 11 at 11:30 a.m. in the 11600 block of Kerry St. NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 12 at 12:58 p.m. in the 10700 block of Tamarack Circle NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 12 at 2:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of 117th Ave. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 13 at 3:15 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Feb. 14 at 6:16 p.m. in the 12100 block of Drake St. NW a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On Feb. 14 at 1:21 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 11 at 6:07 p.m. at the intersection of Robinson Drive and 113th Avenue northwest police cited an individual for a small possession of marijuana.
• On Feb. 12 at 10:37 p.m. in the 10100 block of University Ave. NW a felony weapons incident occurred.
• On Feb. 13 at 6:59 p.m. in the 3300 block of 124th Ave. NW a felony weapons complaint/drug incident occurred.
EAST BETHEL
Property damage
• On Feb. 15 in the 2600 block of Fawn Lake Drive NE a mailbox was hit by a vehicle.
HAM LAKE
Arrests
• On Feb. 13 at the intersection of Central Avenue and Johnson Street NE a deputy stopped a driver for failing to signal. When she made contact, the driver appeared fidgety and impaired by drugs. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. A warrant for blood was obtained. Drugs and paraphernalia were found. She was arrested and charged with fourth degree DWI.
• On Feb. 16 at the intersection of 157th Avenue and Highway 65 NE a deputy was on a traffic stop when a vehicle passed him at a high rate of speed, not moving over to the further lane when it was open. He got in his vehicle. When the deputy made contact, he smelled alcohol. The driver said she had two glasses of wine. Field sobriety tests we conducted and failed. She was arrested. And charged with DWI refusal. BAC: 0.152%.
Thefts
• On Feb. 12 at the Church of St. Paul a catalytic converter was cut off of a vehicle in a church lot during service.
• On Feb. 13 in the 13300 block of Aberdeen St. NE locks were cut off storage containers at a business and tools and wires were stolen.
ST. FRANCIS
Assault
• On Feb. 10 at 3:08 p.m. in the 2600 block of 230th Court NW a domestic assault was reported.
Property damage
• On Feb. 8 at 6:42 a.m. in the 23100 block of St. Francis Blvd. property damage was reported.
Fire
• On Feb. 9 at 8:26 a.m. a possible illegal burn was reported.
