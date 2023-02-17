ANDOVER
Arrests
• On Feb. 5 in the 13300 Block Round Lake Blvd NW deputies stopped a driver for speeding at 57 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. When police made contact, they smelled alcohol and the driver was wearing a “wrist band” commonly associated with a bar. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. The driver was arrested and charged with third degree DWI 3rd 0.12%.
• On Feb. 5 at the intersection of Hanson and Andover Boulevard northwest deputies stopped a driver for traveling well below the speed limit and crossing the divider lines. When he made contact the driver appeared impaired and she stated she had a few drinks. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. She was arrested and charged with DWI 4th degree. 0.09%
• On Feb. 6 at the intersection of Coon Creek Driver and Bunker Lake Boulevards Northwest a deputies stopped a driver for not having license plates. When they made contact, none of the four people in the vehicle had a driver’s license and deputies saw drugs in plain sight. The vehicle was searched and paraphernalia, fentanyl, and meth were located. The driver was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• On Feb. 7 at the intersection of Thrush Street and Bunker Lake boulevard NW deputies stopped a driver for poor driving conduct. When he made contact, the driver appeared lethargic. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. The driver PTB’s at .053 so the deputy obtained a warrant for blood. He was arrested and charged with fourth degree DWI.
Thefts
• On Feb. 2 in the 2100 block of Andover Blvd. NW multiple thefts from the boy’s locker room at the high school were reported.
On Feb. 7 in the 4200 block of 141st Lane NW a package was stolen from front steps.
Property damage
• On Feb. 5 in the 1500 block of 148th Lane NW a lock cut on vehicle, but nothing was stolen.
ANOKA
Arrests/DWI
• On Feb. 4 at 1:20 a.m. in the 600 block of W. Main St. police observed poor driving conduct. Police arrested the driver and charged them with third-degree DWI.
On Feb. 4 at 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of Ferry and Benton streets officers noticed a vehicle traveling at high rate of speed weaving in and out of traffic. When officers stopped the vehicle they noticed signs of impairment. The driver was arrested and charged with third degree DWI and an open container.
On Feb. 4 at 11:31 p.m. in the 2100 block of Ferry St. police stopped a driver for speeding. Police arrested a woman and charged her with Third Degree DWI.
On Feb. 5 at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Jefferson street and officer stoped a vehicle for speeding. The driver was arrested for DWI.
Drugs
• On Feb. 1 at 7:57 p.m. in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Ave. police were dispatched to a drug complaint.
Property damage
• On Feb. 3 at 8:29 a.m. in the 500 block of Castle Field Blvd. construction workers reported damage to the work site.
Theft/fraud
• On Feb. 2 at 10:46 a.m. in the 1600 block of Seventh Ave. fraud was reported.
• On Feb. 3 in the 700 block of 38th Ave. fraud was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 3 at 6:58 p.m. in the 1600 block of Seventh Ave. a harassment restraining order violation was reported.
COON RAPIDS
Assault
• On Feb. 3 at 11:12 p.m. in the 10000 block of Woodcrest Drive NW a felony assault was reported.
• On Feb. 5 at 7:54 p.m. in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW a felony domestic assault was reported.
Arrests
• On Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the 10400 block of Mississippi Blvd. NW police arrested a driver for second-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 5 at 3:58 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 610 and Coon Rapids Boulevard northwest police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
• On Feb. 6 at 2:13 a.m. at the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard and Highway 10 northwest police arrested a driver for DWI-test refusal.
• On Feb. 8 at 2:11 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and University Avenue northwest police arrested a driver for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 8 at 1:54 a.m. at the intersection of Hanson Boulevard and Highway 10 northwest police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Feb. 7 at 12:02 a.m. in the 3400 block of Northdale Blvd. NW property damage was reported.
• On Feb. 8 at 5:11 p.m. in the 8800 block of E. River Road property damage was reported.
Theft
• On Feb. 2 at 1:51 a.m. in the 1000 block of 89th Ave. NW a house was burglarized.
• On Feb. 2 at 6:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of 120th Ave. NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 3 at 1:48 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Feb. 4 at 8:22 a.m. in the 12500 block of Riverdale Blvd. felony theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Feb. 5 at 3:19 p.m. in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 5 at 6:24 p.m. in the 800 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 6 at 5:52 p.m. in the 2800 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW a robbery was reported.
• On Feb. 6 at 2:07 p.m. in the 9500 block of Foley Blvd. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 6 at 7:02 p.m. in the 9000 block of Springbrook Drive NW felony theft was reported.
• On Feb. 7 at 8:22 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Feb. 8 at 1:35 p.m. in the 4100 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 8 at 11:57 a.m. in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 7 at 2:38 p.m. in the 9400 block of Springrook Drive NW a felony theft incident occurred.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 2 at 10:09 a.m. in the 11300 block of Dogwood St. NW a felony weapons incident occurred.
• On Feb. 4 at 8:34 p.m. in the 12100 block of Eagle St. NW a felony interfering with a 911 call incident occurred.
• On Feb. 6 at 1:19 p.m. at the intersection of 105th and University avenues northwest a felony drug incident occurred.
• On Feb. 7 at 7:23 a.m. in the 8700 block of Norway St. NW a felony no contact order violation occurred.
EAST BETHEL
Arrests
• On Feb. 4 at the intersection of East Bethel Boulevard and 212nd Ave. NE a caller reported that a vehicle hit a mailbox and leave. Deputies located the driver who appeared impaired. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He refused to test. A warrant for blood was obtained and he was arrested and charged with third degree DWI. BAC: 0.245%
• On Feb. 4 in the 100 block of King Road NE deputies responded to a verbal domestic call in the area. When they were onsite, they observed a male crash his golf cart. They went to assist and smelled alcohol coming from the man. Field sobriety tests were conducted then stopped to safety reasons. He was arrested and charged with third degree DWI. BAC: 0.23%
• On Feb. 7 at the intersection of Viking Boulevard and Jackson Street NE a caller reported a vehicle in the ditch and the driver was unresponsive. Deputies arrived and located the male who smelled like alcohol. When deputies tried to remove him from the vehicle, he stated he had too much to drink. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with third degree DWI. BAC: 0.16%
• On Feb. 8 at the intersection of 237th Avenue and Baltimore Street Northeast deputies stopped a driver for speeding 47 in a 35 MPH zone. When they made contact, the driver lit a cigarette and stated she was on her phone. Deputies smelled alcohol and the driver appeared impaired. She stated she just left a bar. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. While searching her vehicle prior to towing, an open White Claw was found along with marijuana. She was arrested and charged with second-degree DWI. BAC: 0.24%
Burglary
• On Feb 7 in 3330 block of 183rd Ave NE a home was burglarized. Forced entry was made through the service door and $5,000 worth of tools were stolen.
HAM LAKE
Arrests
• On Feb. 3 at the intersection of Highway 65 and 157th Avenue NE deputies stopped a driver for speeding at 96 MPH in 65 MPH zone. When they made contact, an odor alcohol was present. The male stated he was coming from a bar. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested, and charged with fourth degree DWI. BAC: 0.107%
• On Feb 7 in the 17100 block of Highway 65 NE deputies stopped a driver because they knew she didn’t have a driver’s license. When they made contact they asked her if there were drugs inside the vehicle and, she replied “I have a weed bowl.” The vehicle was searched and paraphernalia, cell phones, scales, packaging, and meth was found. She was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics.
• On Feb. 10 in the 3300 block of Crosstown Blvd. NE deputies responded to an open 911 call line where they could hear hitting and screaming. When they arrived, they located a bloody victim. After investigating, a man was arrested.
Thefts
• On Feb. 6 in the 14100 block of Lincoln St. NE a catalytic converter was cut off a work vehicle.
On Feb. 8 in the 1400 block of Lombardy Drive NE a package was stolen from the front steps.
On Feb. 9 in the 14200 block of Lincoln St. NE a vehicle was reported stolen. The car’s window was punched, and glass located in the parking spot.
NOWTHEN
Arrests
• On Feb. 3 at the intersection of 229th Ave and Cedar Drive deputies stopped a vehicle for driving suspiciously slow. They made contact with the driver. In plain sight, there was a THC vape pen. The vehicle was searched, and paraphernalia, meth, and other drugs were found. The driver was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics.
• On Feb. 5 at the intersection of Viking and St. Francis boulevards northwest a deputy stopped a driver for multiple traffic concerns. The driver stated she was coming home from a bar and appeared impaired. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. She was arrested. BAC: 0.19
OAK GROVE
Arrests
• On Feb. 5 at the intersection of Viking and Lake George boulevards deputies stopped a driver for not having a rear license plate. When they made contact, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana and deputies observed some in plain sight. The driver said he had smoked earlier. The driver stated he had some guns inside the vehicle. The male was argumentative with the deputies. The male did not have a permit to carry. Drugs and multiple guns were located. The male was arrested and charged with a weapons violation.
Theft
• On Feb. 6 in the 3400 block of 197th Ave NW – a secured can containing cash was stolen off the side of a building
• On Feb. 6 in the 21600 block of Potawatomi St. NW a theft from an unsecured vehicle was reported and keys, paperwork and a magazine were stolen.
• On Feb. 6 in the 22300 block of Lake George Blvd. NW a vehicle was stolen from a driveway.
RAMSEY
Arrests/DWI
• On Jan. 13 at 1:33 p.m. at the intersection of Ramsey Boulevard and Sunwood Drive NW police conducted a traffic stop and arrested the male driver on an outstanding felony burglary warrant. During the traffic stop, narcotics were located in the vehicle and the male was then charged with felony drug possession and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Jan. 23 at 2:48 p.m. police found a vehicle in the ditch at the above location. A 45-year-old man was arrested for a warrant and also charged with felony first degree DWI, Felony fourth Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, misdemeanor giving a false name to police, and gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation - incal to public safety.
• On Jan. 20 at 7:43 p.m. in the 14000 block of St. Francis Blvd. police were dispatched to a fight at the above location and one male had a beer bottle broken over his head. Police cited 64-year-old for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and a 35-year-old man was arrested for felony Second Degree Assault.
• On Jan. 23 at 7:56 p.m. in the 15300 block of Ramsey Blvd. NW officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle for crossing the fog line. The driver, a 30-year-old man, was placed under arrest for fourth degree DWI, third Degree DWI refusal, and open container.
Theft
• On Jan. 13 at 1:38 p.m. in the 15600 block of Potassium ST. NW the complainant had cellphone accounts opened in her business’ name.
• On Jan. 17 at 5:44 a.m. in the 14600 block of Potassium St. NW a snowmobile trailer and two snowmobiles were stolen from the driveway.
• On Jan. 18 at 9:55 p.m. in the 7700 block of Sunwood Drive NW fraud was reported.
• On Jan. 18 at 3:24 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Highway 10 NW a caller reported that someone broke into their enclosed trailer and stole tools.
• On Jan. 23 at 11:40 a.m. in the 15300 block of Eland St. NW fraud was reported.
• On Jan. 232 at 11:40 a.m. (again) a caller reported a theft by swindle phone call. The victim lost $300 in gift cards funds that were sent to an unknown suspect.
• On Jan. 23 at 1:09 p.m. in the 15500 block of Waco St. NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 24 at 11:25 a.m. in the 6600 block of 141st Ave. NW wood was stolen from business’ parking lot.
• On Jan. 26 at 8:31 a.m. there was a gas drive off.
• On Jan. 26 in the 0-99 block of McKinley St. a business owner reported an employee who had been using company credit cards for personal use. The owner provided bank statements revealing hundreds of dollars this employee had spent.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 16 at 7:36 p.m. at an unlisted address in Ramsey criminal sexual conduct was reported. Officers gathered information and forwarded the case to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.
• On Jan. 20 at 2:29 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of drug paraphernalia. Officers spoke with the parent and child about possible solutions going forward.
• On Jan. 21 at 7:58 p.m. at the intersection of St. Francis Boulevard and Sunwood Drive A stolen vehicle was located in Ramsey. The vehicle fled once an officer tried to stop it. The pursuit was terminated and the case is inactive pending the suspects’ arrest.
• On Jan. 25 at 1:04 p.m. there was a walk-in delayed domestic and criminal sexual conduct report. The information was taken and forwarded to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office of Criminal Investigative Division for further investigation.
• On Jan. 26 at 11:22 a.m. the principal of Ramsey Elementary School requested assistance in trespassing a male from the school property. A certified letter will be mailed out to the individual to be trespassed.
ST. FRANCIS
Arrests/DWI
• On Feb. 2 at 10:43 p.m. following a collision in the 4100 block of Ambassador Blvd. police arrested a driver for third-degree DWI.
Theft
• On Feb. 6 at 6:09 a.m. in the 23200 block of Yucca St. NW a theft by swindle was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 7 at 10:10 a.m. in the 23000 block of Ambassador Blvd. NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.