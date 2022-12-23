ANDOVER
Thefts
• On Dec. 10 a secured bike was stolen from the bike rack outside of Festival Foods.
Arrests
• On Dec. 14 in the 2200 block of 145th Ave. NW a caller reported someone who she knew was driving drunk. Deputies located the vehicle and observed poor driving conduct. The driver was stopped and started fighting with the deputies. He was eventually handcuffed. One of the field sobriety tests was conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with second degree DWI. BAC. 0.19%.
Property damage
• On Dec. 14 in the 100 block of Main St. NW a vehicle was vandalized. The car was keyed and mirrors were broken.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests
• On Dec. 8 at 1:24 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Main Street Northwest police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
• On Dec. 10 at 2:25 p.m. in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive NW police arrested a driver for allegedly refusing a DWI test.
• On Dec. 12 at 3:02 a.m. at the intersection of Hanson Boulevard and 111th Avenue northwest police arrested a driver and charged him with second degree DWI.
• On Dec. 13 at 12:19 a.m. in the 3400 block of 124th Ave. NW an attempted burglary was reported.
Assault
• On Dec. 8 at 9:29 p.m. in the 200 block of Northdale Blvd. a felony domestic assault was reported.
• On Dec. 8 at 2:53 p.m. in the 12000 block of Flintwood St. NW a felony domestic assault was reported.
• On Dec. 11 at 5:43 a.m. in the 10700 block of Hanson Blvd. a third degree felony assault was reported.
• On Dec. 8 at 3:38 p.m. in the 9200 block of University Ave. NW a felony domestic assault was reported.
Theft
• On Dec. 9 at 1:11 p.m. in the 3100 block of Northdale Blvd. a house was reported burglarized.
• On Dec. 13 at 11:19 a.m. in the 3400 block of 124th Ave. NW an attempted burglary was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 8 at 7:28 p.m. in the 11100 block of Robinson Drive NW felony threats of violence were reported.
• On Dec. 8 at 1:15 p.m. in the 11300 block of Dogwood St. NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Dec. 14 at 11:16 p.m. at the intersection of University and 89th avenues in Blaine a felony drug incident occurred.
EAST BETHEL
Theft
• On Dec. 13 at the intersection of 231st Lane and Buchanan Street northeast police recovered a stolen vehicle out of Maplewood.
HAM LAKE
Thefts
• On Dec. 12 in the 13600 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle.
Arrests
• On Dec. 9 in the 3400 block of Interlachen Drive NE a caller reported a drunk driver. Deputies stopped the driver for poor driving conduct. The driver told deputies that he had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with second degree DWI. 0.188%.
• On Dec. 10 in the 1400 block of Crosstown Blvd. NE a business called in two people in a vehicle possibly overdosing in their parking lot. Deputies arrived and made contact with the occupants and saw they were doing drugs. They were identified and the female had multiple warrants. She was arrested. While searching her and the vehicle, meth and fentanyl were found.
NOWTHEN
Thefts
• On Dec. 13 in the 8300 block of 181st Ave. NW a trail camera was stolen.
OAK GROVE
Arrest
• On Dec. 10 in 18200 block of Lake George Blvd. NW deputies responded to a vehicle that crashed into a creek. When they arrived, they located the driver in the creek, outside his vehicle, and he stated he was trying to jump start the car. The deputies assisted in getting the man out of the creek and he appeared impaired and smelled like alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested charged with DWI. He refused to test, so a warrant for blood was obtained.
ST. FRANCIS
DWI/Arrests
• On Dec. 10 at 8:24 a.m. at the intersection of Lake George Boulevard and 225th Avenue Northwest, police arrested a driver and charged them with second degree DWI.
Assault
• On Dec. 8 at 8:15 p.m. in the 900 block of 236th Ave. NW a domestic assault was reported.
