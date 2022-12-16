ANDOVER
Arrests/DWI
• On Dec 6 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW deputies responded to three people in the store stealing items. They were located and a man was arrested.
• On Dec. 7 in the 13700 block of Sycamore St. NW; a deputy stopped a driver for blowing a red light. The driver appeared impaired, but no alcohol could be smelled. The driver stated he was on prescribed medications. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. A warrant for blood was obtained and the male was arrested, and charged with fourth degree DWI.
Theft
• On Dec. 8 in the 14200 block of Woodbine St. NW a lock was cut off a shed and full gas cans were stolen.
ANOKA
Arrests
• On Dec. 4 at 10:51 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Ferry Street police were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision. Police found the driver to be not injured and appeared impaired. The man was arrested under suspicion of DWI.
Assault
• On Nov. 28 at 12:44 a.m. at the Anoka-Metro Regional Treatment Center a staff member was assaulted with a dangerous weapon. The patient was arrested.
• On Dec. 1 at 9:43 a.m. in the 2700 block of Yellowstone Blvd. a 7-year-old girl was assaulted on a bus.
• On Dec. 3 at 7:49 p.m. in the 500 block of W. McKinley St. a fight occurred between a stepfather and stepson. The stepfather was assaulted and had visible injuries, and the stepson was arrested.
Theft
• On Nov. 28 at 9:16 a.m. in the 2400 block of Forest Ave. tools were stolen from a work truck.
• On Nov. 28 at 1:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue pedestrian signage was stolen from the Rum River Trail near the high school. Signage included four small stop signs and tow no motorized vehicle signs.
• On Nov. 30 at 5:48 a.m. in the 2600 block of Front Ave. police responded to an interrupted theft from a vehicle. The passenger in the suspect’s vehicle implied having a gun in their pocket.
• On Nov. 30 at 1:10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Seventh Ave. a caller reported his toolbox was stolen.
• On Dec. 2 at 10:12 a.m. in the 800 block of W. Main St. a package was reported stolen.
• On Dec. 3 at 12:24 a.m. in the 500 block of E. Main St. a house was reported burglarized.
• On Dec. 1 at 10:54 a.m. in the 2600 block of Ninth Lane a house was reported burglarized.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests/DWI
• On Dec. 4 at 2:58 a.m. at the intersection of East River Road and 90th avenues northwest police arrested a driver for DWI refusal.
• On Dec. 4 at 5:04 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 10 northwest police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Dec. 1 at 2:54 p.m. in the 2000 block of 108th Lane NW felony property damage was reported.
Thefts
• On Dec. 4 at 9:14 p.m. in the 12500 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW a robbery was reported.
• On Dec. 4 at 11:33 a.m. in the 1900 block of Gateway Drive NW a vehicle was reported was stolen.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 29 at 1:54 a.m. in the 243000 block of Riverbank Lane criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Nov. 29 at 5:03 a.m. in the 4100 block of 228th Ave. NW a husband called police to report that his wife was driving drunk.
• On Dec. 4 at 10:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Northdale Blvd. a felony drug incident occurred.
HAM LAKE
Thefts
• On Dec. 6 in the 14200 block of Lincoln St. NE a catalytic converter cut was off of a work vehicle parked at the business
• On Dec. 8 in the 15900 block of Lincoln St. NE and enclosed trailer stolen from a business.
NOWTHEN
Theft
• On Dec. 5 in the 6200 block of Old Viking Blvd. NW a catalytic converter was cut off an RV.
OAK GROVE
Arrests
• On Dec. 3 at the intersection of 196th Lane and Flamingo Street northwest, a deputy stopped a driver for swerving. The driver smelled of alcohol and appeared impaired. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested, and charged with fourth degree DWI. BAC 0.16%.
• On Dec. 4 in the 3200 block of Viking Blvd. NW callers reported a possible drunk driver. A deputy was able to locate the vehicle and observe poor driving conduct. The driver pulled into a gas station and the deputy made contact. The male appeared impaired and when asked how much he had to drink, he stated “not much.” Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with second degree DWI. BAC 0.26%
Burglary
• On Dec. 8 in the 21700 block of Aztec St. NW a miter saw, rigid table and tackle box were stolen from an unlocked shed.
RAMSEY
Arrests/DWI
• On Nov. 18 at 11:48 p.m. police observed a vehicle speeding and stopped the vehicle. The driver was found to be impaired and arrested for fourth degree DWI.
• On Nov. 26 at the intersection of Highway 10 and Sunfish Lake Boulevard police responded to a hit-at-run crash. Police located the 42-year-old male driver. He was arrested and charged with third degree DWI.
• On Nov. 26 at 11:51 p.m. police were dispatched to a wrong way driver. An Anoka Officer located the vehicle and arrested the 26-year-old male driver for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, second degree DWI, and driving after revocation.
• On Nov. 26 at 10:07 p.m. police were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash. The suspect vehicle was being followed, and a Ramsey Officer located it. The 42 year old male driver briefly fled and was eventually taken into custody. The male was charged with gross misdemeanor third degree DWI, and .08 or More within two hours of driving.
Theft
• On Nov. 18 at 6:46 a.m. in the 7600 block of Sunwood Drive Northwest several items were stolen from a vehicle and the male suspect was arrested.
• On Nov. 20 at 5:07 p.m. in the 5200 block of 147th Circle Northwest a check was stolen from a resident’s mailbox.
• On Nov. 21 at 12:02 p.m. in the 14400 block of Snow Owl St. NW theft was reported at a construction site.
On Nov. 25 at 11:50 a.m. in the 7900 block of Riverdale Drive NW a catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle.
• On Nov. 25 at 1:22 p.m. in the 14300 block of Dysprosium St. NW fraud was reported.
• On Nov. 28 in the 5800 block of 158th Lane NW a package theft was reported.
• On Nov. 30 at 4:50 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Radium St. NW A stolen U-Haul trailer was recovered and returned to U-haul. The trailer was confirmed stolen out of Sherburne County.
• On Dec. 1 at 8:14 a.m. in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive NW police responded to a delayed gas drive off.
• On Dec. 1 at 10:25 a.m. in the 6200 block of 172nd Lane NW a caller reported someone opened a business account at a bank out of state in their name.
Property damage
• On Nov. 18 at 2:20 p.m. a wall at PACT Charter School was spray painted.
• On Nov. 22 at 2:23 p.m. in the 7400 block of E. Ramsey Parkway a caller reported the bridge and green power box were vandalized in the park.
• On Nov. 22 at 6:25 p.m. in the 5400 block of 149th Lane NW a caller advised a truck has been driving through his and his neighbor’s yards.
• On Nov. 24 at 3:55 p.m. in the 7900 block of 165th Ave. NW a caller located a large firework that had been lit off in their mailbox.
• On Nov. 24 at 8:11 a.m. in the 6900 block of 152nd Ave. NW a caller found a detonated firework inside mailbox.
• ON Nov. 28 at 3:05 p.m. in the 7100 block of 161st Lane NW mailboxes were reported damaged.
ST. FRANCIS
Property damage
• On Nov. 26 at 2:19 p.m. a delayed property damage report was made.
Theft
• On Nov. 25 at 9:19 p.m. at the intersection of 237th and University avenues northwest police recovered a stolen vehicle.
• On Nov. 28 in the 23600 block of Saint Francis Blvd. a vehicle was reported stolen.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 29 at 1:54 a.m. in the 24300 block of Riverbank Lane NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
