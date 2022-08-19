ANDOVER
Property damage
• On Aug. 6 in the 14900 block of Osage St. NW shrubbery and yard plants were vandalized.
Arrests
• On Aug. 7 in the 700 block of 142 Ave. NW deputies responded to a mother/son domestic. The son was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
• On Aug. 9 at the intersection of 168th Lane and Crocus St. NW deputy responded to a single-vehicle crash. The driver fled the scene and witness statements led the deputies to the suspect. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. A warrant for blood was obtained and he was arrested on fourth degree DWI charges.
ANOKA
Arrests
• On Aug. 1 at 8:57 p.m. in the 3500 block of W. Mineral Pond Blvd. police were dispatched to a domestic escort, and officers found a controlled substance in the home. Police arrested a man and charged him with fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On Aug. 2 at 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Seventh Ave. and Grant St. police stopped a vehicle for an expired registration and cracked windshield. The driver was arrested and charged with driving after canceled IPS and narcotics offenses.
• On Aug. 3 at 7:31 p.m. in the 600 block of Benton St. police made a warrant arrest.
Theft/Fraud
• On Aug. 3 at 9:07 a.m. in the 900 block of 40th Ln. mail theft was reported.
• On Aug. 6 at 9:08 p.m. in the 600 block Buchannan St. police arrested a woman on a felony warrant.
• On Aug. 7 at 3:42 a.m. in the 1500 block of 10th Ave. a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On Aug. 7 at 9:33 a.m. in the 4000 block of Seventh Ave. theft was reported.
• On Aug. 7 in the 2600 block of Fourth Ave. theft was reported.
Property damage
• On Aug. 1 at 9:08 a.m. in the 2500 block of Wingfield Ave. property damage was reported.
• On Aug. 1 at 11:41 a.m. at the intersection of Eighth Ave. and Bob Ehlen Dr. a lamp post was hit.
Fire
• On Aug. 5 at 5:16 p.m. in the 2800 block of Seventh Ave. a deck was on fire.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 3 a work release inmate escaped. The case was forwarded to the Anoka County Sheriff’s officer for processing of charges.
• On Aug. 5 at 11:52 a.m. in the 2500 block of Fourth Ave. a cat was reported terrorizing the neighborhood.
BETHEL
Arrests
• On Aug. 10 in the 23900 block of University Ave. Northeast deputy stopped a driver for not stopping at a stop sign. The driver smelled like alcohol. He had a child in the vehicle and the mother was contacted and asked to pick him up. He was arrested and charged with third degree DWI. 0.09%.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests
• On Aug. 5 at 1:04 p.m. in the 10400 block of Woodcrest Dr. NW police made a misdemeanor warrant arrest.
Assault
• On Aug. 4 at 9:06 a.m. in the 3200 block of 115th Ln. an assault was reported.
• On Aug. 6 at 9:01 p.m. in the 3300 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW an assault was reported.
• On Aug. 8 at 6:13 p.m. in the 3300 block of 124th Ave. a felony domestic assault was reported.
Property damage
• On Aug. 8 at 7:48 p.m. in the 1700 block of 119th Ln. city property damage was reported.
• On Aug. 10 at 10:20 a.m. property damage was reported.
Theft
• Aug. 4 at 12:32 p.m. in the 3300 block of Northdale Blvd. NW financial transaction card fraud was reported.
• Aug. 4 at 12:37 p.m. in the 11700 block of Xeon St. NW theft was reported.
• Aug. 4 at 2:46 p.m. in the 1600 block of 119th Ave. NW Financial theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• Aug. 5 at 8:19 a.m. in the 10900 block of Eagle St. NW a bike was reported stolen.
• Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW Financial transaction card fraud was reported.
• Aug. 5 at 4:28 p.m. in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW a theft was reported.
• On Aug. 5 at 11:14 a.m. in the 1100 block of Egret Blvd. NW a car was reported stolen.
• On Aug. 6 at 11:42 a.m. in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. a theft was reported.
• On Aug. 5 at 7:09 a.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids Blvd. Extension NW and Vale St. NW a felony theft was reported.
• On Aug. 6 at 9:38 a.m. in the 10900 block of Foley Blvd. NW a theft was reported.
• On Aug. 7 at 8:39 a.m. at the intersection of the 119th Ave. NW and Woodbine St. NW a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On Aug. 6 at 9:07 a.m. in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW check fraud was reported.
• On Aug. 7 at 2:15 p.m. in the 11200 block of Robinson Dr. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 6 at 3:48 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Aug. 6 at 4:07 p.m. in the 1600 block of 128th Ave. NW a theft was reported.
• On Aug. 6 at 8:05 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. another theft was reported.
• On Aug. 7 at the 5:04 p.m. in the 600 block of 106th Ln. NW house was reported burgled.
• On Aug. 8 at 10:25 a.m. in the 13000 block of Riverdale Dr. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Aug. 8 at 11:46 a.m. in the 3500 block of 124th Ave. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On. Aug. 8 at 2:10 p.m. in the 10500 block of Woodcrest Drive a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On Aug. 8 at 2:33 p.m. in the 3500 block of 124th Ave. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Aug. 8 at 9:26 p.m. in the 2900 block of 117th Ln. NW felony mail theft was reported again.
• On Aug. 8 at 9:34 p.m. in the 2900 block of 117th Ln. NW felony mail theft was reported.
• On Aug. 8 at 9:54 p.m. in the 3100 block of 118th Ave. NW felony mail theft was reported.
• On Aug. 8 at 10:02 p.m. in the 13100 block of Meadowood Curve NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 8 at 10:03 p.m. in the 11600 block of Marigold St. NW felony mail theft was reported.
• On Aug. 8 at 10:12 p.m. in the 11700 block of Kerry St. NW felony mail theft was reported.
• On Aug. 8 at 11:08 p.m. in the 11900 block of Wedgewood Dr. NW felony mail theft was reported.
• On Aug. 9 at 5:50 a.m. in the 11300 block of Swallow Circle an armed robbery was reported.
• On Aug. 9 at 11:15 a.m. in the 12100 block of Ivywood St. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 10 at 4:30 p.m. in the 3330 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. shoplifting was reported.
• On. Aug. 19 at 6:24 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. shoplifting was reported.
• On Aug. 9 at 9:18 p.m. in the 11000 block of Zion St. NW a burglary was reported.
Fire
• Aug. 4 at 2:58 p.m. in the 11200 block of Mississippi Blvd. NW a fire was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 4 at 1:01 a.m. in the 800 block of Woody Ln. a driver fled in a motor vehicle.
• On Aug. 4 at 5:39 a.m. in the 8600 block of Springbrook Dr. NW police recovered a stolen vehicle.
• On Aug. 4 at 1:48 p.m. at the intersection of Hanson Blvd. NW and Gateway Dr. NW a driver fled in a motor vehicle.
• On Aug. 4 at 2:06 p.m. in the 12800 block of Northdale Blvd. NW criminal sexual misconduct was reported.
• On Aug. 8 at 3:28 p.m. in the 11400 block of Raven St. NW, terroristic threats were made.
• On Aug. 9 at 4:36 p.m. in the 3400 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. police recovered a stolen vehicle.
• On Aug. 10 at 11:55 p.m. at the intersection of Verdin St. NW and Wren St. NW criminal vehicular operation was reported.
HAM LAKE
Arrests
• On Aug. 9 in the 2100 block of 175th Ave. NE deputies made a warrant arrest.
• On Aug. 9 in the 1200 block of 157th Ave. NE police made a warrant arrest.
• On Aug. 10 at the intersection of Lexington and 155th avenues NE deputies responded to a shooting incident where shots were fired from a BMW sedan at a group of motorcyclists. The vehicle fled but a deputy was able to locate it. The suspects rammed the deputy’s vehicle. The suspect was arrested.
Property damage
• On Aug. 5 in the 13600 block of Van Buren St. NE a boat seat and cover were cut with a knife.
Thefts
• On Aug. 10 in the 4400 block of 176th Ave. NE a handgun and cash were reported stolen during a burglary. A window was broken to enter the home.
NOWTHEN
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 10 in the 21900 block of Cleary Rd. NW – a grenade was found while cleaning out a home; the Minneapolis Bomb Squad was called to the property to dispose of it.
Arrests
• On Aug. 5 in the 22400 block of St Francis Blvd. NW a client at the facility broke windows. She was arrested and brought to the Lino Juvenile Facility.
OAK GROVE
Arrests
• On Aug. 10 in the 2500 block of 182 Ave. NW police arrested a man for allegedly violating a no contact order.
RAMSEY
Arrests/DWI
• On July 15 at 11:42 p.m. in the 6100 block of 145th Ln. NW A Fridley Police Officer while working a Towards Zero Deaths DWI Enforcement Shift responded to a hit and run in Coon Rapids. The 27-year old male driver was located in Ramsey and arrested and charged with second degree DWI, misdemeanor driving after revocation, and failure to notify police in a collision.
• On July 22 at 2 a.m. in the 15400 block of Ramsey Blvd. Police conducted a traffic stop and the 26 year old male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• On July 22 at 7:33 a.m. in the 15000 block of Garnet St. police arrested a 32-year-old-male and charged him with felony domestic assault, and DANCO violation and had multiple outstanding warrants.
• On July 22 at 11 p.m. in the 6400 block of Highway 10, police were dispatched for a vehicle that ran into the patio of a business. Officers arrived and arrested the 24 year old male driver and charged him with DWI.
• On July 23 at 9:43 a.m. in the 7500 block of 146th Ave. NW police arrested a 42-year-old man and charged him with domestic assault.
• On July 24 at 12:43 p.m. in the 15200 block of St. Francis Blvd. NW police arrested a man on a felony warrant.
• On July 25 at the intersection of Zuni St. NW and Sunwood Dr. NW police arrested a 47-year-old man and charged him with misdemeanor violation of an order of protection.
Fire
• On July 16 at 11:38 a.m. in the 14700 block of Krypton Court NW a wave runner was on fire. Police and fire arrived on scene and the fire was already out.
Theft
• On July 15 at 9:37 a.m. in the 6000 block of 151st Lane NW a caller reported fraud on their checking account.
• On July 16 at 3:27 p.m. a caller reported their cellphone was stolen at Central Park.
• On July 17 at 11:34 p.m. a Holiday gas station employee reported that a man paid for gas, but stole items from the store. A theft citation was sent to the suspect’s address.
• On July 18 at 6:55 p.m. in the 14000 block Ramsey Blvd. NW a caller reported that a man pumped gas and left without paying.
• On July 19 at 8:16 a.m. in the 7900 block of Sunwood Dr. NW a caller reported a theft from a liquor store.
• On July 21 at 5:51 a.m. in the 6800 block of 137th Ave. NW a caller reported tools were stolen out of his unlocked work van.
• On July 21 at 3:02 p.m. in the 14800 block of Germanium St. NW a caller reported that about $2,050 worth of fishing gear was stolen from the bed of his truck. He also reported that about $350 in damage was caused to his Tonneau cover.
• On July 21 at 7:39 a.m. in the 14100 block of Tungsten St. NW a caller reported theft and damage to vehicles.
• On July 24 at 1:05 p.m. in the 5600 block of 154th Crossing a caller reported fraud.
• On July 25 in the 15100 block of Tiger St. a caller reported a fraudulent charge on her credit card from February.
• On July 27 at 5:24 p.m. a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle parked at Rum River Central Park.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft
• On Aug. 3 in the 4300 block of 235th Lane at 2:50 p.m. theft and property damage to a fish house was reported.
• On Aug. 3 at 2:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of 235th Ln. theft was reported.
• On Aug. 3 at 4:51 p.m. in the 4300 block of 235th Ln. theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 3 at 5:23 p.m. in the 4300 block of 235th Ln. theft was reported.
• On Aug. 4 at 12:33 p.m. in the 4300 block of 235th Ln. receiving stolen property.
• On. Aug. 4 at 4:38 p.m. fraud was reported.
DWI/Arrests
• On Aug. 4 at 10:20 p.m. police responded to a wrong-way driver. During the traffic stop, the driver refused a breath test and he was arrested.
• On Aug. 6 at 3:25 a.m. at the intersection of St. Francis Blvd. NW and Degardner Circle NW police stopped a car for expired tabs. Police arrested the driver and charged them with providing a false name to peace officers, three warrants and driving after license suspension.
• On Aug. 8 at 11:04 a.m. in the 4400 block of 266th Ave. a motor vehicle theft was reported.
• On Aug. 8 at 5:11 p.m. in the 4300 block of 235th Ln. theft was reported.
• On Aug. 9 at 1:51 p.m. a boat was reported stolen from the Woodhaven Storage area.
Property damage
• On Aug. 9 at 7:14 a.m. a water fountain at Woodbury Park was damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.