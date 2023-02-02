ANDOVER
Arrests
• On Jan. 20 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Blvd NW Avis car rental called and reported a car that was stolen from them was sitting in a business parking lot. Deputies arrived and observed a male and female by the vehicle; both tried to run when they saw the deputy. Both had multiple warrants and stated they were at the location to steal coloring books. They were both arrested.
• On Jan. 22 in the 1700 block of Bunker Lake Blvd NW deputies were called to the location because there was a male inside a running vehicle and he looked out of it. Deputies tried to wake him up by pounding on the window with little success. After repeated knocking, the male opened the door and alcohol was smelled. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. The male was arrested and charged with first degree DWI. BAC 0.14%
• On Jan. 22 at the intersection of Butternut Street and Butternut Court NW a deputy stopped a driver for having a headlight out. She appeared impaired; when asked how much she had to drink, she replied too much. Field sobriety tests were conducted and ended due to safety concerns She was arrested and charged with DWI 3rd degree: BAC: 0.19%
• On Jan. 23 in the 1700 block of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW a business called and reported a male driving into snowbanks. A deputy arrived and located the man and he appeared impaired. He stated he had a beer and some marijuana earlier in the day. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with third degree DWI. BAC 0.183%
• On Jan. 25 in the 13700 block of Hanson Blvd. NW a business called because staff had attempted to wake up a female behind the wheel of a running vehicle with no success. When deputies arrived they were able to speak with her. The woman appeared impaired and crying. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. She was arrested and a warrant for blood was obtained. She was charged with DWI fourth degree.
• On Jan. 25 in the 13800 block of Palm St NW deputies received information there was a stolen vehicle at the location. They located the vehicle at a nearby gas station and arrested the suspect.
Theft
• On Jan. 23 in the 16400 block of Argon St. NW a package was stolen.
ANOKA
Arrests
• On Jan. 18 at 2:40 p.m. police arrested a driver and they were charged with first-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 19 at 5:21 p.m. at the intersection of St. Francis Boulevard and West Garfield Street police arrested a driver for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 20 at 9:09 p.m. in the 500 block of Pierce St. police arrested a driver for DWI refusal.
• On Jan. 21 at 1:04 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Main St. police arrested a driver for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 22 at 1:13 a.m. in the 3000 block of Cutters Grove Ave. police arrested a driver and charged them with third degree DWI.
Theft/Fraud
• On Jan. 16 at 1:48 p.m. in the 1500 block of Franklin Lane a caller reported suspicious charges on their bank statement.
• On Jan. 17 at 10:22 a.m. in the 600 block of E. River Road a gun and a knife were reported stolen.
• On Jan. 18 at 9:18 a.m. in the 3400 block of Placer Ave. a house was burglarized and two generators were stolen.
• On Jan. 17 at 10:53 a.m. at Anoka High School theft was reported.
Property damage
• On Jan. 16 at 10:13 p.m. in the 500 block of Brisbin St. a caller reported that her vehicle was damaged by her ex-boyfriend.
BETHEL
Theft
• On Jan. 25 at the intersection of 237th Avenue and Railroad Crossing a RR crossing sign was stolen. The suspect is man on a snowmobile.
COON RAPIDS
Arrest/DWI
• On Jan. 19 at 11:47 p.m. at the intersection of Egret Boulevard and Robinson Drive northwest police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
• On Jan. 22 at 5:46 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Foley Boulevard northwest police arrested a driver and charged them with third degree DWI.
Assault
• On Jan. 21 at 1:31 a.m. in the 11200 block of Robinson Drive NW a felony assault was reported.
Property damage
• On Jan. 19 at 2:03 p.m. in the 10900 block of Butternut St. NW property damage was reported.
On Jan. 21 at 2:44 p.m. in the 11200 block of Swallow St. NW property damage was reported.
Theft
• On Jan. 19 at 8:01 a.m. in the 10000 block of Drake St. NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 19 at 8:29 p.m. in the 1800 block of 113th Lane NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 19 at 7:57 p.m. in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 19 at 12:56 p.m. in the 8800 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 19 at 7:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of Gateway Drive NW a trailer was reported stolen.
• On Jan. 19 at 2:06 p.m. in the 11000 block of Mississippi Blvd. NW a house was burglarized.
• On Jan. 19 at 3:52 p.m. in the 12900 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Jan. 19 at 3:52 p.m. in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Jan. 20 at 10:12 a.m. in the 10900 block of Flora ST. NW a house was burglarized.
• On Jan. 20 at 4:03 p.m. in the 10300 block of Crocus St. NW fraud was reported.
• On Jan. 20 at 9:03 a.m. in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. shoplifting was reported.
• On Jan. 20 at 7:28 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 20 at 12:38 p.m. in the 11100 block of Drake St. a house was burglarized.
• On Jan. 22 at 5:25 a.m. in the 0-99 block of 85th Ave. NW a business was burglarized.
• On Jan. 22 at 1:46 p.m. in the 0-99 block of 85th Ave. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On. Jan. 22 at 1:59 p.m. in the 11200 block of Hanson Blvd. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 24 at 5:02 p.m. in the 11600 block of Raven St. NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 25 at 12:58 p.m. in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
Property damage
• On Jan. 20 at 10:02 a.m. in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW property damage was reported.
• On Jan. 25 at 7:41 a.m. in the 10000 block of Butternut St. NW property damage was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 19 at 3:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Jan. 19 at 8:32 a.m. in the 1700 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. a felony weapons incident occurred.
• On Jan. 21 at 12:24 a.m. at the intersection of Woodcrest Drive and 99th Avenue northwest a driver attempted to flee in a motor vehicle.
• On Jan. 21 at 10:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of 112th Lane NW a felony order of protection was allegedly violated.
HAM LAKE
Theft
• On Jan. 22 in the 16100 block of Davenport St. NE gas was siphoned from multiple vehicles.
• On Jan. 23 in the 17200 block of Highway 65 NE a fuel tank and pump were stolen from a pickup bed.
• On Jan. 25 in the 13400 block of Dunkirk St/ NE – copper wire was stolen from a construction site.
Nowthen
Theft
• On Jan. 21 in the 22400 block of St. Francis Blvd. NW vehicle was stolen. The keys for vehicle left unattended in a break room.
• On Jan. 22 in the 9300 block of Viking Blvd. NW a license plate stolen from a vehicle parked at the location
Property damage
• On Jan. 22 in the 19900 block of Iguana St. NW an RV stored at the location was damaged.
OAK GROVE
Arrests
On Jan. 22 at the intersection of Lake George Boulevard and 187 Lane NW –deputies responded to vehicle crash. One of the people involved appeared impaired and he had two children in the vehicle – one with no seat or child restraint. The wife was called to come pick up the children. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. A warrant for blood was obtained and the male was arrested and he was charged with DWI Refusal.
Property damage
• On Jan. 20 in the 1600 block of 196th Lane NW juveniles were vandalizing a home. They were identified and their parents were contacted.
• On Jan. 26 in the 22600 block of Cedar Drive NW someone attempted to cut off catalytic converters on work vehicles.
RAMSEY
Arrests
• On Jan. 6 at 12:34 p.m. police responded to a physical domestic in progress. Officers arrived and found the suspect male attempting to leave the property. Police arrested the 29-year-old man and he was charged with domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call.
• On Jan. 9 at 12:55 a.m. police were dispatched to a domestic assault. Officers located the male suspect in a vehicle and he fled. The suspect vehicle stopped after a PIT maneuver and spike strips were deployed. The 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, felony third degree drug possession, misdemeanor domestic assault, and misdemeanor driving after revocation.
Theft
• On Jan. 10 at 12:25 p.m. a woman purchased groceries without attempting to pay for some of the items and left in a vehicle. The suspect vehicle leaving the scene hit an unoccupied vehicle and did not stop. The 45-year-old female suspect was advised a citation would be jailed for theft and hit-and-run property damage accident without stopping. The suspect also was informed she is trespassed from the property.
Property damage
• On Jan. 10 at 8:36 a.m. the city of Ramsey reported a broken window in the warming house at Ramsey Elementary.
• On Jan. 12 at 9:17 a.m. PACT Charter School reported a couple of people had attempted to cut down a large maple tree on the west side of the building.
• On Jan. 12 at 11:38 a.m. in the 9300 block of Alpine Drive a set of air conditioners were damaged.
ST. FRANCIS
Arrests
• On Jan. 18 at the intersection of 235th Avenue and Rum River Boulevard northwest police made a drug arrest.
• On Jan. 20 at the intersection of Fox Street and Pederson Drive northwest police made a drug arrest.
Property damage
• On Jan. 19 at 1:47 p.m. in the 23400 block of Lackawanna St. NW property damage was reported.
Theft
• On Jan. 18 at 5:51 p.m. in the 23600 block of Kanabec St. NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 19 at 4:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of St. Francis Blvd. NW a fraud was reported.
• On Jan. 23 at 12:31 p.m. in the 2600 block of 235th Avenue NW fraud was reported.
• On Jan. 23 at 5:14 p.m. in the 2700 block of 231st Ave. NW identity theft was reported.
• On Jan. 24 at 6:58 p.m. in the 23000 block of Ambassador Blvd. NW theft was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.