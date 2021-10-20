Anoka girls cross-country’s Kaelyn Nelson claimed the individual crown to highlight a standout day for area runners at the Northwest Suburban Conference Championships in Elk River Oct. 13.
Nelson covered the course in 19:30.6, nearly 10 seconds ahead of the runner-up. Nelson was joined in the top 50 by Abigail Namukwaya (21:45.2) and Alicia Blesi (22:07.1) for the Tornadoes, who finished seventh as a team.
Olivia Krafty earned 10th overall in 20:33.8 to lead the Andover girls to fifth as a team, followed by Isabel Grant (21:04.3), Julia Babineau (21:21.6), Sara O’Dell (21:55.8) and Luca Collum (21:57.8) in the top 50. The Coon Rapids girls earned 11th as a team, led by Ruby Demmer in 35th in 21:48.4.
In the boys race, Gabriel Birkmeier was the individual runner-up in 16:13.5 and Cameron Heppner earned third in 16:40.0 to lead the Andover boys to a runner-up team finish. Jack Jendro earned 14th in 17:45.2 and Aidan McKeefry earned 20th in 17:55.4 for the Huskies. Anoka earned fourth place as a team, led by Nicholas Becker in 11th in 17:33.0, Grant Bursey in 13th in 17:43.6, Lucas Liabraaten in 18th in 17:53.3 and Danny Ness in 28th in 18:18.0. Coon Rapids took 11th as a team, led by Kjell Norquist in 26th in 18:12.9.
Reanna Cruz earned fifth place overall in 20:36.9 and Paige Heppner took 15th in 22:23.9 to lead the Legacy/Pact girls at the Minnesota Classic Athletic Association Championships in Crystal Oct. 16. The Legacy/PACT boys had a trio of top-20 finishers, including Wyatt Ward (18:34.5), Nick Edlund (19:06.0) and Dean Raatz (19:22.0).
Andover, LCA finish as runners-up, Saints onto finals
Andover girls soccer closed another strong season with a runner-up finish in Section 7AAA. The Huskies advanced to the finals via a 2-0 shutout over Blaine Oct. 14, picking up goals from Brenna Hudson and Cedar Jorgenson. Keeper Arayah Baker stopped all nine shots she faced. Andover fell 7-2 against second-ranked Centennial in the section finals Oct. 19 to finish the year with a 12-7-1 record, winning seven of its final eight matches. Lauren Wright and Morgan Knoepfle scored in the finals.
Legacy Christian Academy made it all the way to the finals in Section 7A as the fourth seed, topping PACT 2-1 in the quarterfinals Oct. 13 before upsetting the top seed Esko 1-0 in a shootout Oct. 16. The Lions fell 1-0 against Proctor in the finals Oct. 19. The Lions finished 13-4-1.
St. Francis advanced to the Section 6AA finals via 4-0 shutouts over Becker Oct. 13 and Willmar Oct. 19. Ali Owens, Lauren Buzzell, Abrielle Mann and Isabella Cable scored goals against Becker, while Owens had two goals and Makayla Rothbauer and Lilly Michaels each had one against Willmar. The Saints, who improved to 17-0 with the wins, were scheduled to face Zimmerman in the finals Oct. 21.
Cardinals top C-I, Andover remains undefeated
Coon Rapids football toppled Cambridge-Isanti in a down to the wire homecoming showdown Oct. 15, winning 19-18. The Cardinals built a 13-6 first-half lead on touchdown passes from Josh DuBois to Khijohnn Cummings and Dominick Oelmann, then extended their lead to 19-6 in the third quarter on a touchdown run by Kingsley Freeman. The Bluejackets found the end zone at the end of the third quarter and midway through the fourth, but the Cardinals held them out of the end zone on each two-point conversion attempt to preserve their lead and the win. Freeman finished with 109 yards rushing and Jerid Fearing caught eight passes for 75 yards. Defensively, Sean Sullivan and Elijah Tabla intercepted passes, Logan Ness recorded a team-high 12 tackles and had a sack and Octavian Podubnii picked up nine tackles and a sack.
Andover kept its undefeated season going with a 49-14 victory at Monticello Oct. 15, moving to 7-0 on the year. After the first quarter ended tied 7-7, the Huskies broke the game open with four touchdowns in the second quarter. Connor Develice threw for 241 yards and six touchdown passes in the game, connecting on four scores to Sam Musungu and one each to Ben Audette and Luke Dehnicke. Caden Wheeler added 116 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Defensively, Noah Van Voorhis interceped a pass and Shane Eppenberger collected a sack.
Anoka fell 30-27 against Park of Cottage Grove Oct. 15. The Tornadoes had a trio of 100-plus yard rushers, including Wesley Lawver rushing for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Jacob Deutschman rushing for 124 yards and two touchdowns and Terrell Cummings rushing for 111 yards. Will Vaillant had eight tackles, Peyton Lakanen made seven stops and Jaden Burandt had a sack for the Tornado defense.
St. Francis won 31-12 at Big Lake Oct. 15.
Anoka swim and dive 2nd at true team
Anoka girls swimming and diving finished as the runner-up at the Section 7AA True Team Championships at Northdale Pool in Coon Rapids Oct. 16. Andover earned third place and Coon Rapids earned seventh.
Anoka had a trio of runner-up finishes, as the quartet of Ally Diehl, Emma Diehl, Hannah Halbach and Erin Neises finished second in the 200 free relay in 1:43.34 and the 400 free relay in 3:49.88, while Neises added a second-place finish in the 500 free in 5:31.71. Ally Diehl earned third in both the 200 free (2:03.62) and in the 100 free (56.43).
Andover won four events, including Grace Rabb in the 200 IM (2:06.43) and in the 100 free (53.39), Talia Dalton in the 500 free (5:29.27) and Cate Pawlaski in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.59). Finishing in second were Dalton in the 200 free (2:03.04) and Pawlaski in the 50 free (24.63).
For Coon Rapids, Ella Hacker took first in the 100 fly (58.14) and third in the 200 IM (2:13.93). Also earning third was the 200 free relay team of Hacker, Mikayla de Souza, Kaitlyn Robinson and Laura Makar (1:46.01).
Andover, Anoka win NWSC crossovers
Andover volleyball closed the regular season with a 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22 victory over Osseo in its Northwest Suburban Conference crossover match Oct. 19. Abby McQuay had seven kills and four blocks, Mya Callaway had seven kills, Amelia Vokaty had 33 digs and Grace Beske had 13 assists and four aces.
Anoka shut out Armstrong 25-16, 25-23, 25-12 in its crossover match Oct. 19.
Coon Rapids fell in a five-setter against Park Center in its crossover match Oct. 19.
Boys soccer season concludes
Andover boys soccer fell 3-0 at Duluth East and Coon Rapids fell 1-0 at Centennial in the Section 7AAA semifinals Oct. 14.
St. Francis fell 4-0 at Monticello in the Section 6AA quarterfinals Oct. 16.
Legacy Christian Academy defeated PACT 2-0 in the Section 7A quarterfinals Oct. 14 before falling 4-0 at Proctor in the semifinals Oct. 16.
Siskova earns 3rd in 4AA
Spring Lake Park girls tennis’ Katerina Siskova won four of five matches to earn third place in the Section 4AA Singles Tournament.
