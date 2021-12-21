One of the toughest regular season invitationals in the country took place in Rochester Dec. 17-18, with Anoka wrestling earning 10th and St. Francis taking 16th out of 36 teams at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament. The Tornadoes had five placewinners leading the way, including Elijah Paulson in third at 132, Carter Ban in fourth at 138, Brendan Howes in fourth at 145, Jacob Whitaker in seventh at 160 and Jaden Burandt in eighth at 182. Tyson Charmoli was the top area individual finisher, reaching the finals via a 12-0 major decision, a 9-4 win, a fall and and a 5-4 decision in the ultimate tiebreaker to finish as the runner-up at 132 for St. Francis. Tegan Sherk earned sixth for the Saints at 120.
Coon Rapids wrestling earned third place out of 17 teams at the Monticello Invite Dec. 18. Carter Skradski and Jack Bridenstein led the way for the Cardinals, with Skradski picking up two falls and a major decision to win at 152 and Bridenstein earning second at 106. Also placing for the Cardinals were Kenny Wells (third, 195), Israel Madimba (fourth, 138), Hayden Skillings (fourth, 285), David Geebli (sixth, 182) and Jared VanVickle (sixth, 220).
Andover wrestling took sixth place out of 28 teams at the Pequot Lakes Jackhammer Invitational Dec. 17-18. Brandon Board took the title at 106 and Nate Beberg was the champ at 220 to lead the Huskies. Elias Houle took fourth at 113, Nolan Israelson took fourth at 182, Bryson Swenson took seventh at 126, Cole Borg took seventh at 145 and Tramaine Davis took eighth at 195.
Andover girls basketball cruised to a 74-43 win over South St. Paul Dec. 20 to improve to 5-3 on the season. Morgan Miller netted 25 and Lexi Imdieke had 10 for the Huskies.
After a year off, the Breadsmith Relays returned to Elm Creek Dec. 18, with several members of Coon Rapids Nordic taking part. Winning the high school mixed title was Team Slug, made up of Josh Thoen, Aaron Casey, Ryan Powley and Lilah Gilyard. Taking fourth in the same event was Flash, consisting of Anthony and Albi Ludwig, with Stella Bone and Megan Fuller in the anchor spot. Lachlan and Ruby Demmer, Emmy Fuller and anchor Tennyson Smith placed fifth. The CR Cardinals masters women duo of coaches Abby Scheller and Jerlie Jensen placed seventh, while CR alums, sisters Ilsa and Zoe Hoaglund, placed eighth.
A four-goal flurry in the third period broke what was a 1-1 deadlock at the second intermission and lifted Andover boys hockey to a 5-3 win over Maple Grove in a top-10 showdown Dec. 16. Hudson Zinda buried a pair of goals for the Huskies, with one apiece by Cooper Conway, Jacob Pierson and Cayden Casey. Weston Knox and Gavyn Thoreson each had two assists.
Ella Boerger registered three goals in the second period to lead Andover girls hockey to a 5-0 shutout over Elk River/Zimmerman Dec. 18 as the top-ranked Huskies moved to 9-0. Madison Brown and Pacie Krause also scored, Isabel Goettl had three assists, Avery Kasick had two assists and Courtney Stagman had the shutout in net.
Anoka gymnastics topped Rogers 138.85-132.375 in a Northwest Suburban dual Dec. 16. Sarah Gatlin led the way in the all-around with a score of 35.0, while Maren Merrick-Mellberg was the top finisher on vault, beam and floor.
Final results from the NWSC dance season will appear in following issue
