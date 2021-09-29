A thunderous start continued for Andover football, as the Huskies put up 42 first-half points en route to a 49-21 homecoming win over St. Francis Sept. 24. Andover is now 4-0, scoring 42 or more points in three games and at least 28 in all four, ranked second in Class 5A. Connor Develice was 19-of-25 passing for 260 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores, with Evan Kalmes, Ben Audette and Luke Dehnicke each catching a touchdown pass. Caden Wheeler added 94 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Jaxon Skogquist threw three touchdown passes for the Saints, two to Isaac Vincent and one to Simon Young.
Also in area football Sept. 24:
Anoka football cruised to its third win in a row, crushing host Roseville 33-13 to improve to 3-1 on the year. Jacob Deutschman threw five touchdown passes in guiding the dynamic Tornado offense, with a pair of scoring throws pulled in by Keenan Rodriguez and one each by Tommy Barrett, Cullen McKay and Jameson Madland. Logan LaChance and Mason McArdle each had eight tackles for the Anoka defense.
Coon Rapids football fell 48-21 against Rogers. Josh DuBois ran and threw for a touchdown and Khijohnn Cummings had a touchdown run and reception. Erik Anda had 10 tackles, Sean Sullivan forced a fumble and Max Walz intercepted a pass for the Cardinal defense.
Birkmeier, Nelson pace area runners at Milaca Mega Meet
A pair of area runners turned in standout performances at the Milaca Mega Meet Sept. 25, as Andover boys cross-country’s Gabriel Birkmeier finished as the runner-up in 15:48.7, while Anoka girls cross-country’s Kaelyn Nelson earned fourth in 18:47.8. Cameron Heppner earned 11th for the Andover boys in 16:20.4 and Nicholas Becker earned 22nd for the Anoka boys in 16:49.9. For the Andover girls, Olivia Krafty earned 17th in 19:57.6 and Isabel Grant earned 19th in 19:59.9.
Legacy wins Minnesota Classic undefeated showdown
Legacy Christian Academy volleyball came away with a win over PACT in a showdown of the final two undefeated teams in Minnesota Classic play Sept. 28, winning 25-22, 25-10, 25-11.
Doubles sweep powers Saints girls tennis
A doubles sweep helped St. Francis girls tennis notch a Mississippi 8 Conference win Sept. 28, taking down Monticello 5-2. Winners for the Saints were the doubles duos of Madison Rothbauer and Alexa Skogquist (6-4, 6-0), Josie Lupinek and Edosa Ogbemudia (6-4, 6-4) and Maya Brawthen and Kaylee Hemmelgarn (6-4, 6-0). Winning for St. Francis in singles were Cally Peterson (6-1, 6-4) and Macy Hass (6-0, 6-4).
Wright nets hat trick as Huskies roll
Andover girls soccer rolled to an 11-0 win over Park Center Sept. 28, improving to 7-3 in Northwest Suburban Conference action. Lauren Wright had a hat trick, Brenna Hudson, Audrey Swenson and Chloe Voss scored two goals apiece and Dayna Stocke and Tessa Grecula each scored once for the Huskies.
Cardinals win high-powered showdown
Coon Rapids boys soccer topped Spring Lake Park 5-4 in a Northwest Suburban clash Sept. 28. The Cardinals are now 7-4 on the season.
