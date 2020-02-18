Top-ranked Andover boys hockey closed the regular season with a 3-0 shutout over Blaine Feb. 15 to clinch the Northwest Suburban Conference championship, then began the Section 7AA Tournament with a 9-0 victory over Duluth Marshall Feb. 18. The Huskies advance to play fourth-seeded Forest Lake in the section semifinals Feb. 22 after the Rangers shut out fifth-seeded Duluth East 1-0. On the bottom half of the bracket it will be sixth-seeded Elk River/Zimmerman versus second-seeded Grand Rapids, which shut out Anoka 4-0 in the quarterfinals.
State Nordic
Coon Rapids’ Abby Ellenbecker skied to 47th place in the girls competition at the State Nordic Ski Championships at Giants Ridge in Biwabik Feb. 14. Ellenbecker had a freestyle time of 18:54 and a classic time of 18:08.6 for an overall pursuit time of 37:02.6. For Andover, Claire Beckman took 76th place in 38:25.0 and Brenna Russell took 106th in 39:32.1.
Coon Rapids’ Joshua Thoen earned 79th place in the state Nordic boys competition, finishing with a pursuit time of 32:29.1.
State Alpine
Anoka’s Stella Gronski earned 52nd place in the girls competition at the State Alpine Ski Championships at Giants Ridge in Biwabik Feb. 12, finishing with a combined time of 1:25.53 on the two courses.
Bengals earn No. 1 seed
Blaine boys hockey’s quest to get back to state was scheduled to begin Feb. 20. The Bengals earned the No. 1 seed in the Section 5AA Tournament after finishing the regular season with a 17-8 record. The second seed in the section is Maple Grove, followed by Centennial, Totino-Grace, Champlin Park, Osseo, Spring Lake Park and Coon Rapids.
Cardinals win in double OT
Coon Rapids boys basketball netted a 69-64 win in double overtime over Andover Feb. 18 in a clash of Northwest Surburban Conference and Section 7AAAA rivals. M.J. Galimah and Jackson Aurelius each scored 14 for Coon Rapids, with Samuel Musungu scoring 14 for Andover.
Huskies take 3
Andover girls basketball collected a trio of close conference wins heading into its regular season finale, topping Anoka 51-38 Feb. 12, Blaine 67-56 Feb. 14 and Coon Rapids 47-40 Feb. 18.
