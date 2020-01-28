Top-10 trio lead Anoka girls Alpine
A trio of top-10 finishers powered Anoka girls Alpine to third place in an NWSC meet at Wild Mountain Jan. 23, with Stella Gronski taking fourth, Elise Pinewski fifth and Claire Gronski ninth. The Andover girls earned fifth place, led by top-20 finishes from Audrey Swenson, Emily Schroeder and Natalie Schoenberg. Emma Bolin placed 12th to lead Coon Rapids girls to sixth as a team.
The Andover boys earned third place in the meet, led by Ben Audette in eighth, Brandon Schroeder in 12th and Jack Reinardy in 17th. Jacob Gawreluk earned 11th individually and Carter Tuomela took 16th to lead Anoka to sixth as a team. Coon Rapids finished in eighth place, paced by Reed Smith in 14th overall.
Huskies net 3 big wins
Andover boys basketball rattled off a trio of key Northwest Suburban Conference wins, defeating Blaine 54-52 Jan. 22, Coon Rapids 68-57 Jan. 24 and Anoka 66-49 Jan. 27. Calvin Foy netted 26 points against Blaine, Elijah Alexander had 10 points and 10 rebounds against Coon Rapids and Jack Sharon recorded 15 points and 15 rebounds against Anoka.
Buzzer-beater
Coon Rapids boys basketball earned a 61-60 win over Blake Jan. 25 on a last-second basket by Jackson Aurelius, who finished with a team-high 19 points.
Andover finishes 2nd at Tartan
Andover dance finished as the runner-up in both kick and jazz at the Tartan Invitational Jan. 25.
Cardinals clinch spot in NWSC finals
Coon Rapids wrestling steamrolled Centennial 72-6 Jan. 24, earning a spot in the Northwest Suburban Conference championship match Feb. 7. Earning falls for the Cardinals were Enoch Madimba, Jacob Linville, Alex Kowalchyk, Dalan Jones, Demetrius Seals, Eric Ramos, Riley Hargrave and Gavin Layton.
4 finalists fuel 3rd-place finish
Anoka wrestling earned third place out of 19 teams at the East Ridge Ruckus Jan. 25, led by individual titles by Carter Ban at 120 and Brendan Howes at 126, as well as runner-up finishes by Elijah Paulson at 113 and Brad Howes at 132. Andover finished in sixth at the tournament, led by a runner-up finish by Aidan Winter at 195.
Huskies rally for close win
Andover girls basketball trailed by one at the half, but rallied to win a defensive battle 47-38 over Coon Rapids Jan. 23. Emily Diemer scored 16 points and Alyssa Gerth had 13 for the Huskies, while Macy Holland led the Cardinals with eight.
Rooney sets record
Andover graduate Maddie Rooney became the new University of Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey all-time career saves leader against Bemidji State with her 2,999th stop in 107 collegiate games.
St. Marie named UMAC Athlete of the Week
St. Francis graduate Natalie St. Marie, a senior at St. Scholastica, was named the UMAC Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week. St. Marie won the weight throw at the Cobber Open, recording a UMAC-best mark of 50-9.5, and added a season-best performance in shot put.
Rooney named MIAC Athlete of the Week
Andover’s Taylor Rooney, a junior at Gustavus Adolphus College, was named the MIAC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week. Rooney matched his school-record and Division III-leading time of 8.03 in prelims of the 60-meter hurdles at the St. Olaf Quad, then won the event with a time of 8.12 in finals. He was also part of the Gusties’ 4x200 relay that placed first with a time of 1:33.60.
Class of 2020 inducted
Anoka-Ramsey Community College inducted its Hall of Fame Class of 2020 during a ceremony Jan. 24: Jennifer Lea Dittfach, 1992-1993, women’s basketball; Dan Mielke, 1987-1996, head coach women’s basketball; Earl Thompson, 1980-1981, football; and the 1980 state championship volleyball team.
