A pair of David Geebli touchdown runs — including a 67-yard go-ahead score in the third quarter — propelled Coon Rapids football to a 13-10 win over St. Francis Sept. 2. The Saints’ touchdown came in the closing seconds of the first half, with Devon Fisher reaching the end zone on the receiving end of a lateral.
Andover overpowered Brainerd 49-14 in its season opener Sept. 2, with Caden Wheeler scoring five touchdowns. Connor Develice threw a pair of touchdown passes and Luke Dehnicke had a touchdown reception.
Anoka fell 45-7 at Shakopee in its opener Sept. 2.
Anoka’s Nelson wins ABC Early Bird
Anoka girls cross-country’s Kaelyn Nelson posted an early-season victory at the ABC Early Bird Invite in Anoka Sept. 2, cruising to first in 19:22.9. Andover’s Jordyn Hirte earned sixth, joined in the top 15 by teammates Isabel Grant, Olivia Krafty and Sara O’Dell. Coon Rapids’ Lilah Gilyard earned 14th and Anoka’s Abigail Namukwaya earned 15th.
The Andover boys were led by the duo of Gabriel Birkmeier and Cameron Heppner taking second and third, respectively, and Jackson Dokken taking 15th. Anoka’s Tyler Nosko earned fourth and Lucas LiaBraaten earned eighth, with Lucas Fernandez taking 13th and Danny Ness taking 14th. Coon Rapids was led by Payton Martinek in seventh.
No. 9 Saints begin 3-0
Class AA’s ninth-ranked St. Francis girls soccer opened the season with a trio of 2-0 victories, shutting out Cloquet-Carlton, Zimmerman and Sartell-St. Stephen. Abrielle Mann and Mattisyn Mensink scored in the win over Sartell-St. Stephen Sept. 7.
Huskies shut out pair
Andover boys soccer ran its win streak to three, shutting out Anoka 3-0 Sept. 3 and Totino-Grace 2-0 Sept. 7. Jack Casassa netted a pair of goals in the win over Anoka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.