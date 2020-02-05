The Coon Rapids boys earned fourth place and the Andover girls earned fifth place in the Northwest Suburban Conference Nordic Skiing Championships at Theodore Wirth Park Jan. 29.
Josh Thoen led a quartet of all-conference Coon Rapids boys individuals, finishing fifth overall with a total pursuit time of 27:48, followed by Noah Christiansen in 24th in 29:47, Jared Heida in 25th in 29:48 and Ricky Petroff in 31st in 30:05.
The Anoka boys finished in eighth place as a team, led by Trevor Larson taking 34th in 30:15 and Micah Hanson taking 36th in 30:20 to earn all-conference.
The Andover boys finished in 11th place, paced by Calvin Fiala earning 11th individually in 28:12.
In the girls competition, Andover’s duo of Brenna Russell and Claire Beckman finished back-to-back in fifth and sixth place in 32:59, while Chloe Voss took 22nd in 35:10 and Olivia Krafty took 24th in 35:27 to also earn All-NWSC honors.
The Anoka girls took 10th as a team, led by Kaelyn Nelson in 44th in 37:47.
The Coon Rapids girls took 11th place, paced by Lilah Gilyard’s 17th-place all-conference time of 34:30.
Andover, Anoka and Coon Rapids were all scheduled to compete in the Section 5A meet at Theodore Wirth Park Feb. 5, with the state meet Feb. 13 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
NWSC Alpine season concludes
A trio of skiers finished in the top seven as Andover boys Alpine tied for second place for the season in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Jack Reinardy earned fourth, Ben Audette earned fifth, Brandon Schroeder earned seventh and Kyle Sanders earned 18th to all earn all-conference honors for Andover.
The Anoka boys finished in sixth place, led by the All-NWSC duo of Jacob Gawreluk in 12th place and Carter Tuomela in 23rd.
The Coon Rapids boys finished in eighth place, led by Reed Smith in 13th overall.
The St. Francis boys closed in 10th place, with Logan Cox the top finisher in 25th.
The Andover girls finished in a tie for third place for the season, led by the All-NWSC trio of Emily Schroeder in 16th place, Audrey Swenson in 19th place and Natalie Schoenberger in 20th place.
The Anoka girls had three individuals in the top six slots power a fifth-place team finish. Stella Gronski was the individual runner-up, Elise Pinewski took fourth place and Claire Gronski earned sixth place.
The Coon Rapids girls earned seventh place, led by Emma Bolin earning All-NWSC honors in 13th place.
The St. Francis girls closed in 13th place, led by Elizabeth Norberg in 28th.
Andover, Anoka, Coon Rapids and St. Francis were all scheduled to compete in the Section 7A meet Feb. 4, with the state meet Feb. 12 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Girls hockey playoffs begin
Top-ranked Andover girls hockey closed the regular season with a 22-2 record and was scheduled to open the Section 7AA Tournament in quarterfinal play Feb. 6 versus Princeton/Big Lake/Becker. The semifinals are Feb. 8, with the championship slated for Feb. 13 in Cloquet. Eighth-ranked Forest Lake is the No. 2 seed and ninth-ranked North Wright County is the No. 3 seed.
Blaine girls hockey earned the No. 2 seed in the Section 5AA Tournament and a bye into the semifinals Feb. 11, where the Bengals will take on the winner of the Feb. 8 quarterfinal between No. 3 Champlin Park/Coon Rapids and No. 6 Anoka/Spring Lake Park. On the top half of the bracket is No. 1 Maple Grove, No. 4 Rogers and No. 5 Centennial. The championship game is Feb. 14, with all games in the tournament at Roseville Ice Arena.
St. Francis/North Branch fell 11-0 against top-seeded Breck in the Section 5A quarterfinals Feb. 4.
Streak hits 9
Top-ranked Andover boys hockey defeated Rogers 8-1 Feb. 1 to extend its winning streak to nine. The Huskies are now 18-3-1 on the season.
Erickson reaches 1,000
PACT Charter girls basketball’s Lauren Erickson scored her 1,000th career point Jan. 30, becoming just the fourth in program history to reach the milestone.
Anderson nets 33
Anoka girls basketball defeated Robbinsdale Armstrong 64-53 Jan. 29 on the strength of a 33-point performance by Olivia Anderson.
Willodson powers Anoka to tri win
Adreanna Willodson registered an all-around score of 37.775 to lead Anoka gymnastics to a win in a home tri Feb. 4. The Tornadoes scored 143.45, with Blaine totalling 132.075 and Andover scoring 124.0. All three teams will compete in the Section 7AA Championships Feb. 14.
Anoka, SLP swim to tie
Anoka boys swimming and diving and Spring Lake Park finished in a 93-93 tie in Northwest Suburban Conference action Jan. 30.
