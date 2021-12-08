After opening the season with a 77-63 win at Forest Lake Dec. 3, the Coon Rapids boys basketball team made it back-to-back by rolling to a 114-41 home win over St. Paul Harding Dec. 7, tallying 76 points in the first half. Six players scored in double figures for the Cardinals, including Elijah Smith (18), Makieth Deng (13), Griffin Thom (12), M.J. Galimah (10), Matthew Ellingson (10) and Alex Beck (10).
Girls basketball
Anoka pulled out a 70-68 home win in overtime over Spring Lake Park Dec. 7 in its Northwest Suburban Conference opener, improving to 4-2 overall on the season. Evyn Eppinga scored 17 points to lead the Tornadoes, joined in double figures by Lauren Youngquist (16), Madlin Freking (13) and Lydia Lakanen (12).
Boys hockey
After Mora/Milaca took an early 2-0 lead, Coon Rapids’ offense came to life as it broke away for a 10-4 road win Dec. 7, its second victory in a row. Will Marty and Tyler Barsness each recorded hat tricks, Eli Boden had a goal and four assists, Tanden Bush had a goal and two assists, Ben Kish and Roan Bresnahan added a goal apiece and Khumani Pour had six assists for the Cardinals.
Girls hockey
No. 1 Andover moved to 7-0 with an 11-0 shutout over Armstrong/Cooper Dec. 7. Cailin Mumm and Madison Brown each had a pair of goals for the Huskies.
Gymnastics
Anoka earned fourth place at the Elk River Dana Hunt Invite with a team score of 137.4.
Wrestling
Coon Rapids earned fourth place at its home Board Hyland Duals Dec. 4, which included a 57-19 win over North Branch.
College football
Andover graduate Andy Groebner finished the season with a new school record of 10 touchdown receptions for the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
College hockey
Andover graduate Grace Halvorson, a senior forward for Bethel, scored a goal in both games against St. Catherine Dec. 3-4 as she extended her scoring streak to four games.
Andover graduate Peyton Hemp scored the opening goal for the University of Minnesota women’s hockey team Dec. 4 as the Gophers ultimately won in a shootout to complete a weekend sweep over top-ranked Wisconsin.
