Women’s soccer
Coon Rapids graduate Alli Miskowiec, a senior at Southwest Minnesota State, was named to the NSIC All-Conference First Team.
Anoka graduate Maddie Perry, a junior at Bethany Lutheran, was named to the UMAC All-Conference First Team.
Coon Rapids graduate Emily Kos, a senior at Bemidji State, was named to the NSIC All-Conference Second Team.
Legacy Christian graduate Sophie Kendall, a junior at Bethel, was named All-MIAC Honorable Mention.
Andover graduate Natalie Rudrud, a sophomore at Upper Iowa, was named NSIC Goalkeeper of the Week. Rudrud totaled nine saves to secure her fourth shutout of the season and faced a pair of corner kicks in a 1-0 overtime win at Winona State.
Men’s soccer
Andover graduate Derrick Aminga, a senior at Northwestern College, and Anoka graduate Blake Perry, a sophomore at Wisconsin-Superior, were named to the UMAC All-Conference First Team.
Andover graduate Armin Bobaric, a senior at St. Scholastica, was named to the UMAC All-Conference Second Team.
Anoka graduate Blake Doyea, a junior at Wisconsin-Superior, was named UMAC All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Men’s hockey
Anoka graduate Robbie Goor, a junior goaltender for Gustavus Adolphus, was named the MIAC Men’s Hockey Athlete of the Week. Goor minded the net in both games over the weekend as the Gusties split a series with Augsburg. The junior stood tall in net Nov. 22, allowing just one even-strength goal while making 41 saves. Goor then posted 20 saves Nov. 23, allowing just one goal in Gustavus’ upset of the No. 7-ranked Auggies.
Women’s volleyball
Legacy Christian graduate Talana Rudzitis, a sophomore at Crown College, earned Crown’s 2019 UMAC Volleyball Sportsmanship Award.
Girls hockey
Top-ranked Andover defeated fourth-ranked Minnetonka 3-1 Nov. 23 to improve to 5-0 to open the season.
Anoka/Spring Lake Park started 4-3, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids started 2-2 and St. Francis/North Branch started 0-5.
Boys hockey
Andover split a home-and-home set with Blake to begin the season, winning 6-3 and falling 3-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.