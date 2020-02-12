Anoka/Spring Lake Park girls hockey reached the Section 5AA semifinals by virtue of a thrilling 3-2 triple overtime victory over third-seeded Champlin Park/Coon Rapids in the quarterfinals Feb. 8. Lindsey Albers and Maddie Mashuga scored during regulation for the Stormcats, before Anna Tollette netted the game-winner off of an assist by Sydney Symynkywicz. Goalie Abi Furlano recorded 55 saves in the win. The Stormcats fell 1-0 against second-seeded Blaine in the section semifinals Feb. 11.
Cardinals, Tornadoes split rivalry clashes
Coon Rapids and Anoka girls and boys basketball each had rivalry showdowns decided by a single possession Feb. 6.
The girls clash went to three overtimes before Anoka emerged with a 60-58 win. Olivia Anderson scored 30 points for Anoka and Jenny Ntambwe had 22 for Coon Rapids.
In the boys matchup, Coon Rapids prevailed 67-64. Jackson Aurelius scored 19 and Talan Elmi had 14 for Coon Rapids, with Brody Lake scoring 19 and Albert Tinnel 18 for Anoka.
Helland shines for Saints
St. Francis gymnastics’ Summer Helland put together a winning all-around score of 36.725 as the Saints won their home finale 138.075-134.45 over Chisago Lakes Feb. 4.
St. Francis earns top 5 in kick, jazz
St. Francis dance earned fourth place in kick and fifth in jazz at the Section 2AA Championships in North Branch.
Coming up
In wrestling, Andover, Anoka, Coon Rapids and St. Francis will compete in the Section 7AAA Team Tournament at Andover Feb. 14.
In gymnastics, Andover, Anoka, Coon Rapids and St. Francis will compete in the Section 7AAA Championships at Forest Lake Feb. 14.
In dance, Anoka will compete at the State Tournament Feb. 14-15 at Target Center in Minneapolis.
In boys hockey, Coon Rapids will play in the Section 5AA Tournament and Anoka and Andover will play in the Section 7AA Tournament, with the quarterfinals for both scheduled for Feb. 20. St. Francis will play in the Section 5A Tournament.
In boys swimming and diving, Andover, Anoka and Coon Rapids will compete in the Section 7AA Championships at Northdale Pool Feb. 20-22.
