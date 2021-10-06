Anoka football continued its month-long reign on homecoming night, rattling off its fourth win in a row by defeating Mounds View 31-24 Oct. 1.
The contest was back-and-forth throughout, featuring five lead changes. The decisive score came in the closing seconds of the third quarter, as quarterback Jacob Deutschman ran in a go-ahead touchdown. The Tornado defense then held the Mustangs off the board in the fourth quarter, pushing Anoka’s record to 4-1.
Anoka forged a diverse offensive attack, with Deutschman completing 30-of-40 passes for 335 yards to nine different receivers. Tommy Barrett was the leading target, hauling in seven passes for 84 yards and a score. Wesley Lawver added 66 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Also in area football Oct. 1:
Buffalo gave Andover its toughest test of the season, but the second-ranked Huskies put up 17 fourth-quarter points to persevere and preserve their undefeated record, winning 24-18. Caden Wheeler ran for 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Connor Develice added a rushing score, with a safety in the final minute sealing the win. Samuel Angell had a team-high 10 tackles, Logan Myers had a sack and Weston Knox intercepted a pass defensively.
Jaxon Skogquist threw three touchdown passes as St. Francis took down Chisago Lakes 19-7, improving to 3-2 on the year. On the receiving end of scores for the Saints were Tyler Schwab, Lukasz Andrews and Isaac Vincent.
Coon Rapids had a bye and will return to action Oct. 8.
Cardinal CC 8th at Osseo
Ruby Demmer (21:56.94), Lilah Gilyard (22:13.71) and Julie Hedlund (22:54.53) were the leading trio for Coon Rapids girls cross-country in an eighth-place team finish at the Osseo Invitational Sept. 30. Evyn Eppinga (22:12.41) led the Anoka girls.
Kjell Norquist (18:00.66), Payton Martinek (18:06.22) and Aaron Casey (18:20.74) finished in the top 50 to lead the Coon Rapids boys,with Jackson Dokken (18:08.48) leading Andover and Ethan Wellman (18:45.07) leading Anoka.
Cardinals sweep section tennis opener
Coon Rapids girls tennis swept Park Center 7-0 in the opening round of the Section 5AA team tournament Oct. 4 before falling 7-0 to Rogers in the second round Oct. 5. St. Michael-Albertville edged Anoka 4-3 in the second round Oct. 5.
Anoka tops Armstrong
Anoka volleyball held off an Armstrong late-match rally to record a 25-11, 25-14, 25-27, 25-12 conference win Oct. 5.
Huskies deal Maple Grove 1st NWSC loss
Andover girls soccer handed Maple Grove its first Northwest Suburban Conference loss of the season Oct. 5, picking up a 2-1 win over the fifth-ranked Crimson. Skylyn Jorgenson and Cedar Jorgenson picked up the Huskies’ goals and keeper Haley Mau made 10 saves.
Legacy Christian Academy continued its dominant fall, improving to 11-1-1 following a 1-0 shutout over United Christian Academy Oct. 4.
St. Francis shut out Buffalo 5-0 Oct. 5 to remain undefeated at 13-0 on the year, with Amber Quasbort tallying a hat trick.
Aminga scores 3 in Andover shutout
Andover boys soccer shut out section rival Forest Lake 5-0 Oct. 2, with Paul Aminga providing three goals and an assist.
