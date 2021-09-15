Anoka football rallied from an early deficit to overtake Forest Lake for a 29-14 road win Sept. 10. Jacob Deutschman ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw for another, finding Cullen McKay on a scoring strike. Wesley Lawver, who ran for a team-high 78 yards, provided a game-sealing touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Deutschman threw for 231 yards to nine different receivers, with Tommy Barrett catching nine passes for 72 yards and Keenan Rodriguez adding four receptions for 72 yards as well. Logan LaChance and Greg Mitchell each intercepted a pass to help lead the Tornado defense.
Andover solidified its standing as one of the top teams in Class 5A as the fourth-ranked Huskies toppled rival and third-ranked Elk River 28-13 at home to improve to 2-0. Connor Develice threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns on the night, with Sam Musungu catching eight passes for 146 yards and a score and Ben Audette and Ben Kopetzki also bringing in touchdown receptions. Caden Wheeler ran for 114 yards and a touchdown to lead the ground attack. Nolan Israelson had 13 total tackles, Jeremiah Constant had eight tackles and a forced fumble and Dylan Owens had eight tackles and was in on a sack.
St. Francis captured “The Paddle” in its rivalry game versus Cambridge-Isanti, shutting out the Bluejackets 7-0. Wes Johnson found Isaac Vincent on a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter for the decisive score.
Coon Rapids fell 35-20 at Buffalo.
Nelson kicks to another win
Kaelyn Nelson kicked away from the field to win another meet for Anoka girls cross-country, winning in the team’s home Steve Hoag Invitational Sept. 9. Nelson’s winning time of 18:47.6 was 12 seconds clear of the runner-up as the Tornadoes earned seventh as a team. Tyler Nosko led the Anoka boys with an eighth-place finish in 17:07.11 as the Tornadoes earned third out of 13 teams.
Huskies win 3 at Challenge
Andover volleyball went 3-2 at the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall Sept. 10-11, earning wins over LeSueur-Henderson, Heron Lake/Okabena-Fulda and Eastview.
CR’s Hacker wins pair
Coon Rapids girls swimming and diving’s Ella Hacker won a pair of events in a rivalry dual against Blaine Sept. 14. Hacker won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.01 seconds and the 500 free in 5:20.78. Lucy Juncosa won diving with a score of 142.6.
4 Cardinals in top 4 at Brainerd
Coon Rapids girls tennis had a pair of singles players and a doubles duo earn fourth place at the Moose Girls Tennis Tournament in Brainerd Sept. 11. Abby Ness earned fourth in No. 2 singles, Mary Olson in No. 3 singles and Kelsie Golmen and Emily Nickolaus at No. 1 doubles.
Cardinal boys move to 3-1
Coon Rapids boys soccer posted back-to-back conference wins to improve to 3-1 on the season, defeating Anoka 3-2 Sept. 9 and Blaine 4-0 Sept. 14.
Huskies shut out Armstrong
Andover girls soccer shut out Armstrong 3-0 Sept. 14 for its fourth win in five matches Sept. 14. Brenna Hudson, Chloe Voss and Morgan Knoepfle scored for the Huskies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.