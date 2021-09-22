Anoka football kicked off a new era at historic Goodrich Field in thrilling fashion Sept. 17, putting up 24 points in the fourth quarter to rally past Burnsville 24-7 in its first game on the new field turf.
Jacob Deutschman hit Keenan Rodriguez on a touchdown pass early in the fourth, with the Tornadoes taking an 8-7 lead on a two-point run by Logan LaChance. Anoka added a safety to make it 10-7, followed by an Elijah Paulson touchdown return on the ensuing kick. Wesley Lawver sealed the win with a late scoring rush. Deutschman finished with 313 yards passing, with Cullen McKay bringing in six passes for a team-high 85 receiving yards. Defensively, LaChance had 10 tackles, Mason McArdle intercepted a pass and Isaac Dozier and Will Vaillant posted sacks.
Andover football made a resounding statement in a showdown of early unbeatens, powering past Rogers 42-10 on the road Sept. 17 to improve to 3-0. Caden Wheeler ran for 184 yards and three touchdowns and Ben Audette caught three passes for 105 yards and a score from Connor Develice, who finished with 185 yards passing. Ben Kopetzki, Weston Knox and Matt Binstock all intercepted passes and Samuel Angell made 11 tackles.
Coon Rapids football fell 68-33 at Elk River Sept. 17. Josh DuBois threw two touchdown passes and Jacob Mattick threw one, with scoring catches by Khijohnn Cummings, Jerid Fearing and Nathan Kavanaugh. David Geebli and Trevyn Morcilio ran for scores.
St. Francis football fell 30-28 against Monticello Sept. 17.
Andover duo in top 7
Andover boys cross-country’s Gabriel Birkmeier earned fourth in 16:32.0 and Cameron Heppner earned seventh in 16:50.9 to lead the Huskies at the Lakeville Apple Jack Invitational Sept. 17. Tyler Nosko earned 19th for the Anoka boys in 17:29.10. Kaelyn Nelson led the Anoka girls, finishing third in 19:07.10, with Olivia Krafty earning 23rd in 21:04.80 and Isabel Grant taking 25th in 21:05.5 for the Andover girls.
Anoka girls tennis notches rivalry win
Anoka girls tennis topped Andover 4-3 Sept. 21 in a down-to-the-wire rivalry showdown. Winning for Anoka were Lauren White (6-1, 6-0), Ellie Westrum (6-7, 6-3, 6-1), Sophie Schmidt (1-6, 6-4, 7-6) and the doubles team of Grace Anda/Gretchen Mugglin (6-0, 6-4). Winning for Andover were Lila Buffham (6-4, 6-1) and the doubles teams of Adalyn Farber/Katie Evans (6-3, 6-0) and Jordyn Abyad/Ally Tollakson (6-4, 6-2).
Hacker leads way at Maroon and Gold
Coon Rapids girls swimming and diving earned ninth in the Bronze Division and Anoka earned 10th in the Maroon Division at the Maroon and Gold Invitational at the University of Minnesota Sept. 18. Ella Hacker won the 100-yard butterfly in 58.66 seconds and finished as the runner-up in the 200 IM in 2:14.27 for Coon Rapids. The Cardinals’ 200 free relay team of Mikayla de Souza, Emma Schmit, Hacker and Laura Makar also earned second in 1:47.97. Anoka was led by its fifth-place 200 free relay team of Ally Diehl, Emma Diehl, Nora Sloth and Erin Neises in 1:45.93.
Huskies rally past Blaine
Andover volleyball bounced back after dropping the opening set to take down Blaine 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 Sept. 20, improving to 2-1 in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
Duo powers PACT boys soccer
Caleb Johnson and Tim Cherenkevich each scored a pair of goals to power PACT boys soccer to a 5-2 win over North Lakes Academy Sept. 21.
Saints remain perfect
St. Francis girls soccer shut out Princeton 4-0 Sept. 20 to remain undefeated at 8-0 on the year.
