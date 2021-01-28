Anoka dance kicked off its season in thrilling fashion in a meet in which it hosted seven fellow Section 4AAA teams. The Twisters are coming off of yet another season qualifying for state in both kick and jazz.
The Twisters knocked off defending section double champ Brainerd in both kick and jazz, the first time outscoring the Kixters in jazz since 2019.
“We are so proud of our athletes,” Anoka dance head coach Megan Heidemann said. “They have been through so much this season. From tennis court practice, to zoom practice, to being able to be back in person – they have never lost sight of our team motto. Everyday we strive to better ourselves in some way. Our goal this season is to have the best season yet – regardless of the circumstances and they are on par to do just that. I am so proud to lead this stellar group of student-athletes.”
The Twisters also took first in jazz and kick at Tartan Jan. 16.
Thoen, Gilyard lead CR Nordic
Josh Thoen and Lilah Gilyard paced Coon Rapids Nordic skiing during a Northwest Suburban Conference classic race in Elk River Jan. 26. Thoen finished third overall in the boys race in 17:42 and Gilyard finished fourth in the girls race in 21:15. Scoring points for the boys in addition to Thoen were Peyton Martinek in sixth in 18:38, Aaron Casey in 10th in 19:02, Ryan Powley in 11th in 19:08 and Ricky Petroff in 20th in 21:46. Also scoring for the Cardinal girls were Ilsa Hoaglund in 13th in 24:02, Zoe Hoaglund in 15th in 25:28, Jocelyn Ingvaldson in 16th in 25:38 and Tara Treml in 19th in 26:58.
Willodson, Anoka gymnasts top Maple Grove
Anoka gymnastics opened the season with a 141.875-132.05 victory over Maple Grove Jan. 22, with Adreanna Willodson taking the all-around with a score of 36.825.
Top-ranked Andover rolls
Top-ranked Andover girls hockey shut out Armstrong/Cooper 12-0 Jan. 26 to improve to 4-0 on the season, getting two goals apiece from Sara Kaiser, Peyton Hemp, Ella Boerger and Madelynn Jurgensen and a goal and two assists from Tyra Turner and Madison Brown.
Huskies move to 4-0
Andover boys hockey continued its torrid start, defeating Elk River/Zimmerman 8-2 Jan. 23 to improve to 4-0 on the season, with all four wins by at least three goals. Hudson Zinda and Ethan Lindahl each scored a pair of goals and Gavyn Thoreson had a goal and four assists in the victory.
Lions remain undefeated
Legacy Christian Academy boys basketball built a 17-point halftime lead en route to a 73-66 victory over Spectrum Jan. 25, continuing an undefeated start to the season as it improved to 5-0. Five Lions reached double figures, led by Charlie Bovee with 13 points.
Andover is off to a 3-1 start in the Northwest Suburban Conference, including a 73-48 win over Anoka Jan. 22. Sam Musungu scored 16, Calvin Foy scored 15 and Nick Feine scored 14 to lead the Huskies in the win, with Keenan Rodriguez scoring 26 and Jaypheth Nyamari scoring 13 to lead the Tornadoes.
Coon Rapids picked up a 72-65 win over Rogers Jan. 20, led by Elijah Smith with 21 points, Armanti Henry with 17 and M.J. Galimah with 14.
St. Francis opened the season 3-1 in the Mississippi 8.
Castillo, Feine pace Huskies
Andover girls basketball picked up a 59-39 win over Anoka Jan. 22, then held off Champlin Park 49-47 Jan. 25 to improve to 3-1 on the season. Jersey Castillo and Annie Feine each scored 12 points and Kylie Scowcroft scored 11 for the Huskies in the win over Anoka, with Olivia Anderson scoring 13 and Evyn Eppinga scoring 12 for the Tornadoes.
Legacy Christian Academy earned a 46-31 win over North Lakes Jan. 23 to even its record at 2-2.
Tornadoes notch pair of 7AAA wins
Anoka wrestling topped a pair of Section 7AAA foes, taking down Andover 49-27 Jan. 21 and Cambridge-Isanti 38-30 Jan. 23. In the Anoka versus Andover dual, winners for Anoka were Austin West, Ashton Wollan, Elijah Paulson, Carter Ban, Brendan Howes, Brad Howes, Noah Torgerson, Jacob Whitaker and Tyler Nebulung, and winners for Andover were Brandon Board, Alex Bultman, Dominic Hoffman, Josh Surgenor and Nate Beberg.
St. Francis picked up a 47-27 win over Champlin Park in a tri Jan. 23 in a dual between 7AAA foes as well.
Cardinal swim and dive wins again
Coon Rapids boys swimming and diving dispatched Park Center 94-76 Jan. 19 to improve to 2-0 to begin the season. Event-winners for the Cardinals included the 200-yard medley relay team of Will Melsha, Frank Denton, Nick Melsha and Abba Mayanja (1:47.49), Will Melsha in the 200 free (1:51.25), Nate Larson in the 200 IM (2:22.98), Matthew Strus in the 50 free (23.63) and in the 100 free (52.49), Jack Simmer in diving (209.15), Tyler Schultze in the 100 butterfly (54.51) and in the 100 backstroke (59.68), Nick Melsha in the 500 free (5:22.69), the 200 free relay team of Mayanja, Denton, Nick Melsha and Will Melsha (1:40.18), Brian Tran in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.40) and the 400 free relay team of Schultze, Strus, Mitch Thronson and Tran (3:34.24).
