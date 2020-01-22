Anoka earns 2nd at True Team sections
Anoka boys swimming and diving finished as the runner-up at the Section 7AA True Team meet Jan. 18, with Andover finishing third and Coon Rapids placing fourth.
For Anoka, Ben Urbaniak won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:51.28 and Maxim Brown won the 100 butterfly in 53.59.
For Andover, Noah Rabb won the 200 IM in 1:59.06 and the 100 backstroke in 53.14 and Mason Smisek won the 100 free in 49.06.
For Coon Rapids, Nick Melsha won the 500 free in 5:05.54.
Cardinal wrestlers win 3
Tenth-ranked Coon Rapids wrestling swept through three foes in a quad at Champlin Park Jan. 16, defeating Minnetonka 40-24, Maple Grove 60-21 and Champlin Park 58-13 to improve to 18-7 on the season.
Tornadoes rally for win
Anoka boys basketball overcame a halftime deficit to knock off Rogers 59-54 Jan. 21. Albert Tinnel scored 17 and Keenan Rodriguez had 14 for the Tornadoes.
Nelson nets pair as Huskies edge Blaine
Jamie Nelson struck for both of Andover girls hockey’s goals as the No. 2 Huskies edged Blaine 2-1 Jan. 21 to remain undefeated in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
Ellenbecker, Thoen pace Cardinals
Abby Ellenbecker earned fourth place out of 104 skiers to lead Coon Rapids girls Nordic, while Josh Thoen placed sixth individually for the boys in an NWSC skate race at Elm Creek Jan. 14. The Cardinal boys took second and the girls took fifth.
Huskies win back-to-back thrillers
Andover girls basketball emerged with a pair of nail-biting victories to extend its winning streak to four. The Huskies edged Anoka 53-52 Jan. 16, going ahead as the clock expired on a Sydney White basket. Andover then topped Blaine 64-60 in overtime Jan. 21, led offensively by White with 28 points and Emily Diemer with 15.
St. Marie named UMAC Athlete of Week
St. Francis graduate Natalie St. Marie, a senior at St. Scholastica, was named Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week. St. Marie finished as the runner-up and the top Division III finisher in weight throw at the Twin Ports Invitational, recording a season-best mark of 15.40 meters. She ranks eighth in the event in the Central Region.
