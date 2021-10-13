Second-seeded Andover girls soccer opened the playoffs in dominant fashion, shutting out Forest Lake 6-0 in the Section 7AAA quarterfinals Oct. 12. Brenna Hudson scored a pair of goals for the Huskies, with one apiece by Lauren Wright, Chloe Voss, Alicia Hoffman and Cedar Jorgenson. Andover was scheduled to play Blaine in the semifinals Oct. 14, with the finals Oct. 19.
St. Francis entered the playoffs undefeated and as the top seed in Section 6AA, scheduled to open the playoffs Oct. 13.
Coon Rapids fell 2-1 against Duluth East and Anoka fell 1-0 against Blaine in the Section 7AAA quarterfinals Oct. 12.
No. 5 PACT was scheduled to play at No. 4 Legacy Christian in the Section 7A quarterfinals Oct. 13.
Boys soccer
Andover topped Blaine 4-2 and Coon Rapids defeated Anoka 2-0 in the Section 7AAA quarterfinals Oct. 12. Andover was scheduled to play at Duluth East and Coon Rapids at Centennial in the semifinals Oct. 14. The finals are Oct. 19.
No. 5 PACT was scheduled to play at No. 4 Legacy Christian in the Section 7A quarterfinals Oct. 14.
No. 6 St. Francis was scheduled to play at No. 3 Monticello in the Section 6AA quarterfinals Oct. 14.
Football
Andover maintained its undefeated record with a 49-13 home win over Coon Rapids Oct. 8. Connor Develice threw for 268 yards and five touchdowns for the Huskies, with Ben Kopetzki catching two touchdown passes and Sam Musungu, Evan Kalmes and Michael Robertson each hauling in one. Dylan Kirchner and Caden Wheeler each ran for a score as well as the Huskies improved to 6-0 on the year. David Geebli and Kingsley Freeman ran for touchdowns for the Cardinals.
Anoka fell 34-14 at White Bear Lake Oct. 8. Jacob Deutschman threw a touchdown pass to Keenan Rodriguez and Wesley Lawver ran for a score.
St. Francis fell 35-7 at Sauk Rapids-Rice Oct. 8. Jaxon Skogquist threw a touchdown pass to Tyler Schwab for the Saints’ score.
Volleyball
Legacy Christian Academy remained undefeated in the Minnesota Classic with a 25-19, 25-11, 25-14 win over Spectrum Oct. 7, improving to 18-4 overall on the year. PACT is also 18-4 overall on the season after a sweep at Heritage Christian Oct. 12.
Girls tennis
Area girls tennis individual section action was scheduled to continue this week.
Cross-country
The Northwest Suburban Conference Cross-Country Championships were scheduled to be held Oct. 13.
Girls swimming and diving
Northwest Suburban girls swimming and diving’s regular season concludes next week, with section true team competitions Oct. 16.
