The Coon Rapids boys earned fourth place and the Andover girls earned fifth place in the Northwest Suburban Conference Nordic Skiing Championships at Theodore Wirth Park Jan. 29.
Josh Thoen led a quartet of all-conference Coon Rapids boys individuals, finishing fifth overall with a total pursuit time of 27:48, followed by Noah Christiansen in 24th in 29:47, Jared Heida in 25th in 29:48 and Ricky Petroff in 31st in 30:05.
The Anoka boys finished in eighth place as a team, led by Trevor Larson taking 34th in 30:15 and Micah Hanson taking 36th in 30:20 to earn all-conference.
The Andover boys finished in 11th place, paced by Calvin Fiala earning 11th individually in 28:12.
In the girls competition, Andover’s duo of Brenna Russell and Claire Beckman finished back-to-back in fifth and sixth place in 32:59, while Chloe Voss took 22nd in 35:10 and Olivia Krafty took 24th in 35:27 to also earn All-NWSC honors.
The Anoka girls took 10th as a team, led by Kaelyn Nelson in 44th in 37:47.
The Coon Rapids girls took 11th place, paced by Lilah Gilyard’s 17th-place all-conference time of 34:30.
Andover, Anoka and Coon Rapids were all scheduled to compete in the Section 5A meet at Theodore Wirth Park Feb. 5, with the state meet Feb. 13 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
