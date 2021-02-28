Claire Beckman earned fifth overall in 22:28 to lead Andover girls Nordic to fifth place as a team during the final day of the Northwest Suburban Conference Championships Feb. 23. Olivia Krafty earned ninth in 23:30, with Chloe Voss and Julia Babineau also earning All-NWSC honors by placing in the top 36.
Lilah Gilyard earned eighth individually in 23:25 to lead Coon Rapids to an eighth-place team finish, joined by Ilsa Hoaglund in achieving All-NWSC honors.
Kaelyn Nelson took 10th individually in 23:36 to pace Anoka.
Boys results
The all-conference duo of Aaron Casey in 14th place and Joshua Thoen in 21st led Coon Rapids boys Nordic to a sixth-place finish during the opening day of the NWSC Championships Feb. 22.
Anoka had a trio of all-conference skiers in an eighth-place team finish, including Lucas LiaBraaten in 11th in 20:10, Trevor Larson in 19th and Micah Hanson in 23rd. Calvin Fiala earned ninth overall in 20:06 to lead Andover to a ninth-place team finish.
