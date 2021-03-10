A handful of skiers are state bound after strong performances by area schools during the Section 5 Nordic Ski Championships at Theodore Wirth Park March 3. Moving on from the girls race are Andover’s Claire Beckman and Olivia Krafty and Coon Rapids’ Lilah Gilyard, with boys qualifiers in Anoka’s Lucas LiaBraaten and Coon Rapids’ Aaron Casey.
The state meet was scheduled to be held March 11-12 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids’ Lilah Gilyard powered to a fifth-place finish in 25:19.2 to advance.
“I went into the race with a positive mindset, but not especially expecting to go qualify for state,” Gilyard said. “I hoped to, of course, but I was honestly surprised when I heard I made it.
“The first race was classic and I tend to do a little better in that. Because it was so hot I had recently purchased a pair of skin skis and it was my first time racing on them. I was really happy on how it went. The second race was a lot harder. I was much more tired and the snow was even more mushed up than before, but I guess I held on enough to do well.”
With this year’s section race split instead of in traditional combined pursuit form due to COVID protocols, it wasn’t set until everyone had finished who had advanced. Once the results were tabulated, the celebration was on.
”Because we were in pods, when I finished I didn’t initially know I had qualified,” Gilyard said. “I had done well in the first race, but the second was a lot harder. I didn’t actually learn I had made it until after my cool down almost 25 minutes later. I was so happy! I couldn’t believe it!”
Zoe Hoaglund (29:30.7), Ilsa Hoaglund (29:58.6) and Josie Ingvaldson (30:54.8) followed for the Cardinal girls, who earned eighth as a team.
Aaron Casey advanced for the Cardinals in the boys race as well, taking 10th place in 18:53.5. Following for the Cardinals were Peyton Martinek in 26th in 19:50.7, Josh Thoen in 29th in 19:55.3 and Ryan Powley in 36th in 20:23.0 as Coon Rapids earned sixth as a team.
Anoka
Anoka’s LiaBraaten earned ninth place in the boys race in 18:47.4 to qualify for state.
“We were very pleased with how Lucas skied during the section races,” Anoka head coach Paul Heida said. “The conditions for both races were extremely difficult, probably the worst in many, many years. For coaches and parents, it was ideal, but the warm temps caused a lot of havoc for us with ski selection, wax selection and race strategy. Lucas played off his strength in the classic race by climbing incredibly well and using his momentum to transition between the climbs and downhills. The skate race was too warm for many skiers, but the fitness level that Lucas has achieved during the season really paid off as he was able to hold off many skiers who are skate or freestyle specialists. He had a goal and he left everything out on the course to accomplish that.”
Trevor Larson earned 22nd in 19:42.8 and Micah Hanson earned 24th in 19:49.1 to help the Tornado boys to an eighth-place team finish.
Kaelyn Nelson earned 14th in the girls race individually in 26:34.9 to help the Tornado girls to 11th as a team.
“Our entire team was out there to support each other during the warm-ups and races,” Heida said. “We have a goal of just skiing the very best we can every race and the results, goals and awards will will come in time. It’s amazing to watch a bunch of kids get out there, race as hard as they can, then smile and be incredibly happy with how they did. That’s our mission.
“Lucas had his goals set high, as did all our skiers. Sometimes, Mother Nature has a say in the conditions we race in and many times that doesn’t fit with certain skiers’ strengths — this was the case at the section races. We can’t control it, just adapt as best we can and put on the best race we can. Lucas dug deeper than I have ever seen him dig during the skate race. He just went out there — loose as a goose — carrying his speed and strength up and over all those hills and skied his heart out as he knew it was him against the clock. So proud of him for achieving his goal, and for our entire team for laying it all out there.”
Andover
The Andover girls duo of Beckman and Krafty both secured trips to state, with Beckman earning fourth overall in 25:04.5 and Krafty earning 11th in 26:21.0 to lead the Huskies to fourth as a team. Chloe Voss followed in 19th in 27:11.2 and Julia Babineau earned 37th in 28:39.4.
Calvin Fiala capped a standout season for the Andover boys with a 12th-place individual finish in 18:58.3 as the Huskies took 10th as a team.
