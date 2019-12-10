An experienced group returns for the Anoka boys and girls Nordic ski teams, as both sides seek to climb the conference and section ranks.
“We have a great group this season, but a little smaller than in years past,” Anoka first-year head coach Paul Heida said.
Captains for the Tornadoes this year are Izzy Brand, Alex Bragg, Kathryn Lambert, Micah Hanson and Trevor Larson.
“I have relied on them tremendously to help me become acclimated to the Nordic ski program,” Heida said. “I think we have a strong team that works well together and all have a good sense of skiing. My challenge to them and in the upcoming years is to elevate our level of ski racing and to build a deep culture of positive growth and goal setting. We want to contend for conference championships. Coach Birklid, Coach Hauge and myself are excited for a year of watching these athletes grow into fast, steady skiers.”
For Andover, five of the seven skiers from the girls’ 11th-place state team graduated, with Claire Beckman and Brenna Russell returning. The Andover girls also finished as the Northwest Suburban Conference runner-up, while the Andover boys placed eighth in the NWSC.
The Coon Rapids girls will be led by senior Abby Ellenbecker, who finished 51st at the state meet a year ago. The Cardinal girls finished fifth in the NWSC a year ago and the Coon Rapids boys finished ninth in the NWSC.
