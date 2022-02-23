Coon Rapids senior Lilah Gilyard moves down the slope on her way to a 43rd-place finish at the State Nordic Ski Championships Feb. 16-17. Gilyard became just the second Cardinal girl to reach consecutive state meets.
Coon Rapids Nordic
Coon Rapids powers through the course during his 32nd-place finish during the State Nordic Ski Championships in Biwabik Feb. 16-17.
For the second year in a row, Coon Rapids Nordic senior Lilah Gilyard and junior Aaron Casey closed their seasons at the state meet Feb. 16-17 in Biwabik.
For Gilyard, the performance solidified her spot in Coon Rapids Nordic history, only the second Cardinal girl to compete at state in consecutive seasons.
“I was surprised,” Gilyard said. “I didn’t know only one other girl had done that. But it’s exciting that I was able to make it more than once! A real goal reached. When I first joined, and even a year and a half ago, state seemed impossible. Unreachable for someone like me. It’s a great feeling being able to finish with accomplished goals and two state meets under your belt. I never would have thought I’d be that person, though.”
Gilyard opened the meet in 50th after the classic on day one, moving up seven spots in the closing freestyle to finish 43rd overall with a pursuit time of 38:11.0.
“I wasn’t super happy with how the first race went, but the second was possibly the best of my career,” Gilyard said. “I think it went pretty well! The season as a whole was positive, too. It was interesting to see where everyone was now that races could be more than just three teams.”
Casey also made a big climb on the second day, passing nine skiers with the 22nd best freestyle time to finish 32nd overall in 31:29.3.
“I think that I did pretty well,” Casey said. “I improved by over 50 positions from last year’s results. My first race was pretty average, while my second was the best race of my season. This season was great for me. All of my work that I put in in the summer proved to be worth it. I hope to improve even more in the future, and hope to get a top 10 finish next year.”
Andover
The Andover girls had a trio of individuals compete at state. The relay team of Chloe Voss and Anne Jendro earned 20th place in 19:38.29, and Olivia Krafty earned 63rd individually in the pursuit in 39:18.9.
