Coon Rapids wrestling extended its dual winning streak to eight Jan. 27, defeating Rochester Century 66-18, Austin 64-15 and Mankato East 37-35. Jack Bridenstine, Jayden Lilly, Carter Skradski, David Geebli and Octavian Pudubnii all went 3-0 on the night.
Anoka earned a 62-12 win over Andover Jan. 28. Anoka picked up falls from Elijah Paulson, Carter Ban, Logan Jungling, Jacob Whitaker and Jaden Burandt, while Andover had pins by Brandon Board and Nate Beberg.
Gymnastics
Anoka defeated Maple Grove 141.55-134.35 Jan. 27, led by Maren Merrick-Melberg in second and Cecily Fager in third in the all-around.
St. Francis’ Gabby Dawson finished as the runner-up at the Cambridge-Isanti All-Around Invitational Jan. 29 with a score of 36.25. Lauryn Perry was fourth (35.0), Ellie Dawson was ninth (33.8) and Lia Mehregan was 13th (32.75).
Boys basketball
Coon Rapids cruised in a rematch of last year’s Section 7AAAA final Jan. 29, defeating Duluth East 88-60. M.J. Galimah and Khi-Johnn Cummings-Coleman each scored 23 points and Elijah Smith had 19 points and six assists.
A big second half broke a tie at the break and lifted Anoka past Centennial 79-69 Jan. 27. Jay Nyamari scored 27, Keenan Rodriguez scored 22 and A.J. Howze scored 18.
Girls basketball
Anna Vaaler scored 13 points while Morgan Miller and Lexi Imdieke each had 12 to help Andover fend off Buffalo 67-64 Jan. 29 and improve to 11-7.
Girls hockey
Avery Kasick and Madison Brown each scored a pair of goals while Isabel Goettl, Ashley Grabau and Hanna Olson added one apiece to lead top-ranked Andover to a 7-0 win over Osseo/Park Center Jan. 31. Goalies Laura Boersma and Paige Henneberg combined on the shutout.
Boys hockey
Coon Rapids defeated Osseo/Park Center 4-1 Jan. 29, picking up goals from Eli Boden, Roan Bresnahan, Harry Covel and Nicolas Espinosa. Goalie Austin Durkop recorded 24 saves for the win in net.
Dance
Section dance competition begins for area teams Feb. 4. The state tournament is Feb. 18-19.
