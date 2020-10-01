Anoka girls swimming and diving defeated Coon Rapids 94-83 in a Northwest Suburban clash Sept. 29.
Swimming to firsts for Anoka were the 200-yard medley relay team of Cecilia Jensen, Reese Dehen, Emma Diehl and Hannah Halbach (1:59.15), Erin Neises in the 200 free (2:05.64), Dehen in the 50 free (25.28), Julia Solberg in the 100 butterfly (1:04.27), Ally Diehl in the 500 free (5:50.05), the 200 free relay team of Dehen, Emma Diehl, Lexci Wuorenma and Solberg (1:45.68), Jensen in the 100 backstroke (1:09.27) and the 400 free relay team of Wuorenma, Neises, Ally Diehl and Solberg (3:58.75).
Event-winners for Coon Rapids were Megan Schultze in the 200 IM (2:08.25) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.26), Claire Hartung in diving (183.95) and Ella Hacker in the 100 free (55.60).
Cross-country
The Andover boys and girls swept a home tri against Coon Rapids and Blaine Sept. 23. Taking the top two spots for the Andover boys were Cameron Heppner (16:51) and Logan Meinert (16:59) and earning the top two places for the Andover girls were Alyssa Gerth (19:49) and Claire Beckman (20:03).
Boys soccer
St. Francis remained atop the Mississippi 8 Conference Sept. 29, playing to a 0-0 tie against North Branch to move to 7-1-2 on the season.
Andover overpowered Rogers 4-1 Sept. 29, the Huskies’ sixth win in a row.
Girls soccer
St. Francis recorded a 3-2 win over North Branch Sept. 29, receiving goals from Brooke McDaniel, Abrielle Mann and Makenna Karshbaum. The Saints are now 7-1-2 and remain in first in the Mississippi 8.
Football and volleyball
Schedules have been released for the football and volleyball seasons, recently moved from a March start date back to the fall.
Opening night volleyball matches Oct. 8 are scheduled to include Andover hosting Blaine, Anoka hosting Park Center, Coon Rapids hosting Spring Lake Park and St. Francis hosting Big Lake.
Season openers for football Oct. 9 are slated to include Coon Rapids hosting St. Thomas Academy, Anoka hosting Osseo and St. Francis at Alexandria.
