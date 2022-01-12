A showdown of the final two undefeated teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference lived up to its billing Jan. 11, with top-ranked Andover girls hockey upending Maple Grove 2-1 in overtime to improve to 15-0 overall on the year. After two scoreless periods, Ella Boerger put the Huskies on the board early in the third before the Crimson leveled the game in the final minute of regulation. Boerger struck again in overtime for the game-winner, assisted on both goals by Isabel Goettl. Courtney Stagman earned the win in net with 19 saves.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids rolled past Armstrong/Cooper 9-2 Jan. 11 to improve to 9-8-1 on the season.
Boys hockey
Top-ranked Andover netted a game-tying goal in the third and the game-winner in overtime to top Champlin Park 5-4 Jan. 8 and remain undefeated in conference play. Logan Gravink scored twice and Weston Knox, Hudson Zinda and Gavyn Thoreson each scored once for the Huskies.
Coon Rapids got back-to-back third period goals from Nathan Clark and Eli Boden to rally past Armstrong/Cooper 3-2 Jan. 6, with a first-period score by Will Marty. Will Wagner earned the win in net with 27 saves.
Boys basketball
Coon Rapids broke a late tie and pulled away in the closing minutes for a 76-67 home win over Spring Lake Park Jan. 11 to improve to 7-3. Elijah Smith scored 18 points and M.J. Galimah and Khi-Johnn Cummings-Coleman each had 17.
Andover handed Maple Grove its first NWSC defeat in a 73-62 victory Jan. 11, with Sam Musungu and Samuel Angell providing 19 points apiece.
Legacy Christian sped to an 87-61 win over Heritage Christian Jan. 11, led by Micah Strand with 19 points and seven assists and Aiden Johnson with 19 points and 18 rebounds.
Alpine skiing
Andover boys’ Brandon Schroeder and Kyle Sanders swept the top two spots in the second NWSC boys race Jan. 6, with Anoka’s Ian Brunn taking 11th and Joe Pinewski taking 12th.
Stella Gronski was the winner and Claire Gronski took fifth for the Anoka girls, with Natalie Schoenberg third and Elyse Schroeder ninth for the Andover girls and Elizabeth Norberg 10th for the St. Francis girls.
Gymnastics
Maren Merrick-Melberg and Sarah Gatlin took the top two spots in the all-around for Anoka in a dual against Elk River/Zimmerman Jan. 11.
Wrestling
Anoka took seventh place out of 30 teams at the Clash XIX Duals in La Crosse, Wisc. Jan 7-8, winning a trio of duals, including a 42-26 win over Apple Valley. Carter Ban and Jaden Burandt went 6-0 on the weekend.
Andover earned fifth out of 10 teams at the Mora Invite Jan. 8, with individual titles from Brandon Board (106) and Nolan Israelson (182).
St. Francis took fourth out of eight teams at the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Invite Jan. 8, led by titles from Gavin Gould (106) and Tegan Sherk (120).
Boys swimming and diving
Andover’s Noah Rabb set pool records in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke in the Border Battle against West Fargo Jan. 8.
Girls basketball
Andover rolled to a 65-32 win at Duluth East Jan. 8, with a dozen points each from Morgan Miller and Lexi Imdieke.
Nordic skiing
The Andover boys earned 18th out of 50 teams at the Mesabi East Invitational Jan. 8, led by Thomas Leuty in 18th and Aiden McKeefry in 23rd in the classic and Nick Donner in 57th in the freestyle. The Andover girls were led by Olivia Krafty in 28th in the freestyle.
The Coon Rapids boys earned 23rd at Mesabi East, led by top-40 finishes by Ryan Powley and Josh Thoen in the classic and a 56th-place finish by Lachlan Demmer in the freestyle. Lilah Gilyard led the Cardinal girls in 23rd individually in the classic.
Dance
Anoka swept the top spots in both kick and jazz with perfect rank scores of 3 at its home Anoka Invitational Jan. 8.
