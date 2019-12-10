Following runner-up finishes in the Northwest Suburban Conference and Section 7AA in recent seasons, the Anoka gymnastics team will vie to take the final step up the ladder this winter.
The Tornadoes have a deep contingent back to begin that quest, led by five individual state participants from a year ago in Adreanna Willodson (junior), Alexis Spiess (senior), Annie Hjelle (freshman), Kali Kiecker Olson (sophomore) and Lauren Provoncha (junior). Other key varsity contributors will be Maren Merrick Melberg, Bri Lindberg and Sarah Gatlin. Team captains will be Spiess, Amariah Lee, Bailey Brendel and Sari Steffen.
“We really have our eye on a conference championship and a team trip to state,” Anoka head coach Amy Hedberg said. “Both have been just out of our reach the past few seasons with second-place finishes. We had a lot of new girls on our team last year who did not even know what those things meant when they started, who are now on a mission to get their team to those accomplishments.”
The Tornadoes will continue to look to their dynamic vault lineup to lead the way, while eyeing boosts in the other three events as well.
“We have a strong and deep vault lineup, which is rare and hard to do in high school gymnastics,” Hedberg said. “Last season at sections on vault we beat the next best team by a full two points, and we are returning that whole group even stronger. Our floor and beam start values have returned with some upgrades. Our bars will be our weakest event, although we have made a few improvements from last year.”
In addition to lofty varsity goals, Anoka possesses a long string of athletes capable of contributing throughout a strong junior varsity lineup as well.
“We would also look to defend our JV Conference title. Our graduated captains (Mia) Sabin and (Katie) Greeler were huge staples for us as teammates, and for our JV team scores on two events each. We have an incredible amount of buy-in and hard work on our team from the bottom to the top of our lineup. I love that everywhere you look on our team you see contributors; beautiful routines all the way down the lineup, as well as girls who just want to make the room better by being in it every day.”
Anoka opened the season with a 138.05-133.975 win over Champlin Park Dec. 5, led by a first-place all-around finish by Maren Merrick Melberg.
Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids features an experienced roster, led by captains Rachel Deters (All-Conference/All-State), Kaliya Jones (returning varsity member), Cassi Ruschmeyer (All-Conference/All-State Honorable Mention) and Aleiya Vue (All-Conference). Other contributors will be Ada Drummy, Reese Ireland, Stephanie Hancock and Samantha Skull.
“Because Coon Rapids High School believes in the ‘One Team’ philosophy, we are looking for every member of the team to step up; that includes some of the younger team members Kate Kalafut, Lili Newton and Grace Mossberg,” Coon Rapids head coach DiAnne Hable said. “We are looking forward to a great season. I have a very strong senior class – Rachel Deters, Aleiya Vue and Kaliya Jones have all been on the team since seventh grade.
“Our team goal is to improve our overall team score, hopefully hit 135 this season. If the team works hard and believes in themselves, we can accomplish that goal. As the head coach I keep telling my students-athletes if you want to know what hard work and dedication looks like, just look at what our football team accomplished this year. I stress the importance of training in the offseason and participating in another sport. If the team buys into the ‘One Team’ concept, oh the places we can go!”
St. Francis
St. Francis returns a pair of state qualifiers from a year ago in Summer Helland, who advanced in the all-around, and Allie Frank.
The Saints finished fourth in Section 7AA last season.
Andover
Andover is coming off of a sixth-place finish in Section 7AA a year ago.
Among the returners for the Huskies are seniors Carissa Cornelius, Josie Swenson, Lainey Isaacson and Sydney Farber.
