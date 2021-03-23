Anoka finished with a trio of state qualifiers and St. Francis had an event champion to lead area gymnasts during the Section 7AA Championships in Forest Lake March 19.
Anoka
Adreanna Willodson was the all-around runner-up for Anoka, which finished in second place in the team race. Willodson posted a total all-around score of 37.325, which included second-place finishes on vault (9.625) and floor (9.625) and a third-place finish on beam (9.35).
Lauren Provoncha earned a trip to state on vault, placing sixth with a score of 9.3. Provoncha posted top-10 finishes in all four events to finish seventh in the all-around competition.
Maren Merrick Melberg also qualified for the Tornadoes by securing a fourth-place finish on beam with a score of 9.325 and finished in ninth place in the all-around.
Annie Hjelle earned seventh place on floor (9.3) in an 11th-place finish in the all-around.
Cecily Fager earned fifth place on beam (9.125) and Sarah Gatlin added a ninth-place finish on vault (9.225).
St. Francis
St. Francis’ Allie Frank was the section champion on beam with a score of 9.45 to earn a trip to the state meet in the event. Frank earned fourth place in the all-around with a total of 36.125.
Lauryn Perry earned 16th in the all-around with a total of 33.575, Lia Mehregan earned 19th in the all-around with a total of 32.2 and Kayla Reid added a 10th-place finish on beam with a score of 8.875 for the Saints, who earned sixth as a team.
Coon Rapids
Cassi Ruschmeyer earned 24th in the all-around with a score of 29.35 and Cecilia Orille earned 27th with a total of 26.85 to lead Coon Rapids to seventh as a team.
Andover
Malia Wilson (31.325), Savannah Rosenthal (29.375) and Allie Roberts (28.275) each finished in the top 25 in the all-around to lead Andover to eighth as a team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.