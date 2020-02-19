Anoka’s Adreanna Willodson ran away with the all-around title, while the Tornadoes finished in second place as a team in the Section 7AA Championships at Forest Lake Feb. 14. Anoka and St. Francis both had a pair of individuals advance to state.
Willodson finished with an all-around total of 37.4, a score 0.75 points ahead of the next competitor. She also took first place on floor and finished as runner-up on vault and bars.
“Adreanna added a bar upgrade this season that really allowed that score to reach a level that is hard for most girls to beat,” Anoka head coach Amy Hedberg said. “Her start values are certainly among the highest of the section, she has great amplitude on all her gymnastics and really did not make many mistakes. Her gymnastics is really fun to watch and she has worked hard this season to get to all-around a lot of meets and continue to improve her consistency.”
Anoka’s Annie Hjelle also will be advancing on floor, finishing as runner-up.
“Annie has been so consistent hitting her floor routines all year, with the highlight being a sky high opening pass of a double full,” Hedberg said. “Any deductions she gets are from small details and she has really spent the second half of the season trying to figure exactly what those are and fix them so she could reach those higher scores.”
The Tornadoes were in the heart of a three-team race for the team championship, nearly ending Cambridge-Isanti’s string of 10 section titles in a row. The Bluejackets narrowly prevailed, scoring 144.6 to Anoka’s 144.3, with Forest Lake in third at 143.3, followed by Blaine (137.825), St. Francis (135.6), Centennial (131.525), Andover (126.95) and Coon Rapids (125.475).
“Our score at sections of a 144.3 was our highest this season,” Hedberg said. “It was our highest since Jan. 31, 2018, and is among the top three scores our team has achieved in the six years I have been coach. It is hard to feel that success when it does not result in a meet win, and when so many girls wanted to perform their routines just a little bit better. The meet overall felt so good: calm, focused, determined.
“The season overall was a success. They really continued to improve all year and it was really rewarding to finish the last three meets of the season with our three highest scores of the season.”
St. Francis had a pair of qualifiers as well, as both Summer Helland and Allie Frank earned return trips to state. Frank moved on with a fourth-place finish on beam and Helland advanced with a sixth-place finish on bars. Helland finished eighth in the all-around and Frank placed ninth.
Also finishing in the top 20 in the all-around were Anoka’s Maren Merrick-Melberg in 11th, Anoka’s Lauren Provoncha in 13th, Coon Rapids’ Aleiya Vue in 15th, Andover’s Carissa Cornelius in 16th, St. Francis’ Lauryn Perry in 18th and Andover’s Sydney Farber in 20th.
The Class AA Individual Championships are Feb. 22 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
