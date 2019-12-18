In a matchup of the final two undefeated Northwest Suburban teams, Andover solidified its place atop the conference, and Class AA, as it shut out host Maple Grove 3-0 Dec. 17.
The game got off to an even start through two periods, with Andover holding a 23-16 shot advantage, but neither team cracking through on a scoring opportunity.
But by the third period, the sixth-ranked Crimson couldn’t contain the Huskies any longer.
Andover outshot Maple Grove 15-2 over the final 17 minutes, with goals put in by Peyton Hemp, Madelynn Jurgensen and Isa Goettl. Goalie Amanda Pelkey stopped all 18 shots she faced for the shutout as the top-ranked Huskies improved to 13-0.
Andover won 8-0 over Champlin Park/Coon Rapids in its previous outing Dec. 14, while also knocking off Forest Lake 3-1 Dec. 12 in a rematch of last year’s thrilling Section 7AA overtime showdown, picking up goals from Madison Kaiser, Gabby Krause and Hemp against the seventh-ranked Rangers.
Around the area, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids is 5-5, Anoka/Spring Lake Park is now 6-6 and St. Francis/North Branch is 1-11.
