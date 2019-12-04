Andover will look to build off of a strong closing finish a year ago, Anoka brings back a key trio and St. Francis shifts to Class AAA as the girls basketball season opens play.
Andover
Andover won its final five regular season games, then its playoff opener to finish in the Section 7AAAA semifinals and with a 13-15 overall record last winter.
The Huskies bring back the majority of the roster, including key contributors in Sydney White (All-Conference), Taylor Eiynck (All-Conference Honorable Mention), Emily Diemer, Alyssa Gerth and Kylie Scowcroft.
Captains for the Huskies are Diemer, Liz Donner, White, Eiynck and Olivia McCarter.
“(Team strengths are) defensively being a tough, connected and scrappy group,” Andover head coach Blake Nicols said. “Offensively, having speed and athleticism to spread the floor, looking to get shots at the rim or open threes.
“(Expectations are to) compete every day to the gold standards our team set, remember your why, bring max effort, own the moment.”
Anoka
With a trio of key returning starters, Anoka will look to swing the string of close games it played in a year ago in a 4-21 season, as it begins the year with new head coach Nick Novak.
“(We’re) planning on running an up-tempo style of play on both ends of the court,” Novak said.
Looking to lead that charge will be returning starters Olivia Anderson, Jersi McAlpine and Emily Josephson, with Mady Stangle, Sedonia Seibure and Alishia Quire expected to play bigger roles this season as well, Novak said.
“(We) are also adding some new promising players to the varsity roster who could add depth to this team,” Novak said. “The Tornadoes, with a new offensive and defensive look, will look to make teams uncomfortable on both sides of the basketball!”
Legacy Christian
Four starters and several other players who saw varsity action a year ago return for Legacy Christian Academy.
Captains will be senior Kirsten Darling and junior Kyra Sauve.
“I think senior leadership and guard play will be two of our team’s biggest strengths this season,” Legacy Christian head coach Kaia Hill said. “Beyond the goals that the team sets each season, LCA girls basketball has six core covenants that guide the program. These covenants serve as a foundation and vision for what our program is all about. Our core covenants are principles that each player and coach commits to visibly demonstrating both on and off the court. The acronym IMPACT stands for intentional, magnify, positive, authentic, committed, tenacity. But it also stands for the legacy each player and coach hopes to leave.”
St. Francis
St. Francis put together a strong closing run to last season, going 9-7 after the start of January on its way to reaching the Section 7AAAA semifinals.
The Saints’ enrollment moves them down a class to Section 5AAA this season.
Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids is coming off of a 3-22 finish a year ago.
PACT
PACT finished with a 9-17 overall record a year ago.
The Panthers move to the Class A level in Section 4A after competing at the Class AA level.
