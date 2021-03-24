Coon Rapids, Andover and Legacy Christian Academy each won their section quarterfinal matchup before falling in the section semifinal round March 23.
In Section 7AAAA, Coon Rapids went on the road to defeat Blaine 67-59 in the quarterfinals March 20, sparked by 28 points from Jenny Ntambwe and 20 from Kate Syverson. The Cardinals fell 70-43 at second-seeded Cambridge-Isanti in the semifinals March 23.
Andover held off Anoka 64-50 in the Section 7AAAA quarterfinals March 20 before falling 78-54 against top-seeded Forest Lake in the semifinals March 23. Jersey Castillo led all scorers with 28 points for Andover in the win over Anoka, with 10 by Annie Feine and eight by Emma Frost. Olivia Anderson led Anoka with 26.
In Section 4A, Legacy Christian Academy won its playoff opener 59-32 over United Christian Academy March 20 before falling 73-23 against top-seeded Mayer Lutheran in the semifinals March 23. Hannah Compton scored 27 and Mya Bredemus had 19 in the win over United.
