Following a scoreless first quarter, Andover picked up steam and another win Oct. 31, shutting out visiting St. Francis 41-0 to move to 4-0 on the season.
The Huskies’ defense has been a virtual brick wall throughout the fall, allowing a single touchdown in each of the first three weeks before posting the shutout over the Saints.
Andover took control of the game on a trio of second-quarter touchdown runs by Caden Wheeler, Connor Develice and Aghogho Eyafe to take a 21-0 lead into the half.
Andrew Schumacher broke free on a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter to extend the Huskies’ lead to 27-0, then Develice found Calvin Foy for a 47-yard touchdown pass and Logan Myers rushed for a 24-yard score in the fourth quarter to cap the victory.
Develice finished with 247 yards passing, with Ethan Guerra catching three passes for 66 yards and Eyafe bringing in three passes for 61 yards. Wheeler led the team with 41 rushing yards.
Defensively, Weston Knox intercepted two passes while Kollin Weikel, Schumacher, Nick Feine and Justin Kenning all forced a fumble. Weikel also collected a team-high 10 tackles, Max Hunter was in on eight stops and Dylan Owens, Feine and Kenning picked up a sack apiece.
Totino-Grace 47, Anoka 36
Totino-Grace came away with a 47-36 win in a high-scoring matchup in Anoka Oct. 31.
The Tornadoes scored five touchdowns in the game, three through the air and a pair on the ground.
Quarterback Jacob Deutschman completed 15-of-32 passes for 249 yards, connecting on touchdown passes of 25 yards to Keenan Rodriguez and 36 and 51 yards to Tommy Barrett. Ethan Kelley broke free on a 69-yard touchdown carry in the third quarter and Deutschman added an 18-yard scoring run.
David Ayeni recorded seven tackles and Logan LaChance added six to lead the defense.
Coon Rapids off
Coon Rapids’ scheduled Oct. 30 game against Irondale was canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.