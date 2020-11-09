Coon Rapids broke open what was a two-point game at the half by striking for four second-half touchdowns to run away from host Park Center 48-18 Nov. 6, gaining its first win of the season.
David Geebli powered the Cardinal offense throughout the night, gaining 227 yards and three touchdowns rushing. Jordan Doe ran for 54 yards and also threw for 42 yards and two touchdowns, while Griffin Thom completed a pair of passes for 52 yards and a score.
Nathan Kavanaugh hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass and Sonny Thao and Darius Ulen also brought in touchdown receptions. Ethan Tedrow added a blocked kick return for a touchdown on special teams.
Marceat Benard-Hibbler recorded 10 tackles and a sack, Emanuel Gordon had eight tackles and a sack and Ethan Owata also had eight stops for a Cardinal defense that shut out the Pirates in the second half. Kendrick Dowdell added six tackles and Erik Anda recovered a fumble.
Andover 43, Cambridge-Isanti 6
Andover cruised once again as it moved to 5-0 on the season, this time by virtue of a 43-6 win at Cambridge-Isanti Nov. 6. The Huskies threw for three touchdowns, ran for two and added a special teams score.
Connor Develice threw for 188 yards and three touchdowns, with Ethan Guerra catching three passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, Sam Musungu catching three passes for 57 yards and a touchdown and Elijah Alexander bringing in five throws for 32 yards and a score.
Caden Wheeler and Logan Myers each ran for a touchdown, with Wheeler picking up 76 yards and Myers totaling 75, while Andrew Schumacher returned a punt for a touchdown for the second game in a row.
Kollin Weikel was in on 19 tackles, Max Hunter had 15 total tackles, Samuel Angell and Jack Barstow each had nine tackles and Josh Surgenor had eight tackles, including three for loss. Shane Eppenberger added an interception and Barstow recovered a fumble.
Maple Grove 60, Anoka 0
Maple Grove shut out visiting Anoka 60-0 Nov. 6.
Jacob Deutschman threw for 165 yards, with Keenan Rodriguez catching five passes for 80 yards and Tommy Barrett catching six passes for 44 yards, and Ethan Kelley rushed for 60 for the Tornadoes offensively. David Ayeni led the defense with 11 total tackles, Sawyer Chell had seven stops, Cody Martinson, Greg Mitchell and Peyton Lakanen each had six tackles and Adam Kiatumba intercepted a pass.
