It was a trifecta.
A trophy, a paddle and the clinching of a winning record.
Anoka’s annual Pumpkin Bowl was devoid of drama but decked with domination as the Tornadoes shut out rival Champlin Park 37-0 Oct. 20, winning the paddle traveling trophy to finish the regular season with a 5-3 record.
Jacob Deutschman completed 15-of-19 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown and also ran for 78 yards and two scores, Wesley Lawver rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown, Cullen McKay had 63 yards receiving, Keenan Rodriguez hauled in a score and Elijah Paulson returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Defensively, Jameson Madland collected 10 tackles, Holden Nowack and Will Vaillant each made eight stops and Ian Wittek had six tackles and a forced fumble.
The Tornadoes’ season now moves into the playoffs Oct. 29, earning the No. 4 seed out of Section 5 and a home game against the No. 5 seed from Section 4 Mounds View in the opening round of the Class 6A state tournament. The winner advances to the second round Nov. 5 against either Lakeville South or Hopkins.
Andover football wrapped up an undefeated regular season by shutting out Cambridge-Isanti 28-0 Oct. 20. Caden Wheeler led the way offensively with 210 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the night. Aiden Flint had eight tackles and a sack, Nolan Israelson had seven tackles and a sack and a half and Mason Eckes had an interception. The Huskies earned the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the Section 7-5A tournament. Andover will host Cambridge-Isanti in the semifinals Oct. 30, after Cambridge-Isanti defeated St. Francis 35-7 in the quarterfinals Oct. 26. The section finals are Nov. 5.
Coon Rapids football fell 28-26 in its regular season finale against St. Cloud Apollo Oct. 20. David Geebli led the Cardinal offense with 223 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Sean Sullivan, Logan Ness, Hunter Allen and Octavian Podubnii each had 10 tackles and James Kennedy totaled one and a half sacks. Coon Rapids opens the Class 6A state playoffs at Eden Prairie Oct. 29, with the winner taking on the winner between White Bear Lake and Lakeville North in the second round Nov. 5.
